Red Wings pick Moritz Seider is all smiles after being taken in the first round of Friday's NHL Draft. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press)

Vancouver, British Columbia — The Red Wings went off the board with their first pick in the NHL Draft.

Defenseman Moritz Seider, who was generally considered to be picked in the latter half of the first round, was picked with the No. 6 overall pick by Detroit.

Seider, who played in Mannheim in the German junior league, had two goals and four assists in 29 games last season.

NHL DRAFT LIVE UPDATES

A 6-foot-4, 198-pound defenseman, Seider was the rookie of the year in the German pro league.

A right shot defenseman, Seider was generally considered to be an intriguing but raw prospect by many scouts leading into the draft.

There was no surprise at the top of the draft.

Jack Hughes, from the Plymouth Township-based U.S. National Team Development Program, was picked first overall by the New Jersey Devils.

Hughes was announced by former Devils legend goaltender Martin Brodeur, and was cheered by the Vancouver crowd. Hughes was also congratulated by his brother Quinn, who is a defenseman on the Canucks and a former Michigan standout.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Hughes said. “I’m pumped to be a Devil. I’m real excited.”

After Hughes, as expected, the New York Rangers selected Finnish sensation Kaapo Kakko second overall.

More: Steve Yzerman unsure about more changes in Red Wings' front office

Kakko had an excellent men’s world championships tournament in May, solidifying his position right behind Hughes.

It was after those two players that the draft became one larger question mark.

And the Chicago Blackhawks threw a bit of a curveball, selecting center Kirby Dach (Saskatoon/WHL) at No. 3.

Dach had 25 goals and 73 points in 62 games, and projects as an offensive force the Blackhawks need with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews not getting any younger.

Colorado, at No. 4, chose defenseman Bowen Byram, who played for the Vancouver junior team in the WHL and was rated as the best defenseman in this draft class.

With the No. 5 pick, the Kings selected the second USNTDP player, Alex Turcotte.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan