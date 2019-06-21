CLOSE

John Niyo and Ted Kulfan preview the NHL Draft with TSN director of scouting Craig Button and John Wroblewski, the coach of the USNTDP U-18 team. The Detroit News

Vancouver, British Columbia – There have been a couple changes in the Red Wings’ front office since Steve Yzerman took over as general manager.

Pat Verbeek arrived from Tampa to become assistant general manager, similar to what Verbeek did in the Lightning organization, and Ken Holland departed to run the Edmonton Oilers.

Yzerman isn’t sure if he’ll make more changes in the weeks ahead.

“I don’t want to rule it out, but I don’t have any specifics,” Yzerman said. “Will there be change? Yes. To what extent? I can’t say definitively. I don’t want to change just to change. There’s good people here.

“I want to make sure things are running the way I want them to run and I have the right people in place to do that. How much, I really can’t predict at this point. If there’s some things that need to be answered or positions that need to be settled, whether that’s with people that are in place or new people, that will be determined over the summer and, really, over the course of next season, as well.”

One department to keep an eye on is amateur scouting.

Holland hired Tyler Wright as the Wings’ director of amateur scouting in 2013 and has yet to fill the position with the Oilers. Edmonton, incidentally, was the team that drafted Wright when he was a player.

Earning their spots

Just like Holland did before him, Yzerman said the Wings will not be giving NHL jobs to young players who haven’t earned them.

“Nobody is getting handed a position on the Red Wings,” Yzerman said. “I don’t care if you’re a first-round pick or a free-agent signing. You have to earn your spot. If players have that attitude – they come in and they will work hard and push themselves – whether they’re on the team at the start of the season or not, we’ll have them competing for spots because the most competitive kids are going to make our team better.”

Yzerman wants to see a high level of internal competition for roster spots.

“We’re all part of trying to get the Red Wings back into Stanley Cups and becoming a good team,” Yzerman said. “I want them (players) to push each other. They’re all in it together. Are they competing for jobs? I don’t necessarily look at it that way. I want them to push each other and be part of making us a good hockey team.

“But competition is good.”

Home opener

The Red Wings will open the home portion of their 2019-20 regular season schedule on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. against the Dallas Stars.

It’s the Wings’ organization’s 94th season in the NHL.

The full regular season schedule will be released Tuesday.

Goalies needed

Don’t be surprised if the Red Wings address the goaltending position at some point during Saturday’s portion of the draft.

The Wings have nine picks in rounds 2-7 – including three in the second round.

The Wings would like to strengthen their goaltending depth in the organization. There’s no NHL-ready talent, at this stage, beyond Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier.

The Wings hope Filip Larsson will develop into an NHL goaltender, but he will begin his pro career this season in Grand Rapids. Patrik Rybar is unsigned to return to the Griffins.

Recent draft picks Keith Petruzzelli, Joren Van Pottelberghe and Jesper Eliasson are still years away from potentially seeing the NHL.

“We have several prospects acquired through the draft, we’re hoping they evolve into NHLers at some point,” Yzerman said. “Whether we use a pick on a goaltender I couldn’t definitively say. Certainly there are some guys in the draft that we have some interest in.”

Goaltenders Hunter Jones (Peterborough/OHL), Ethan Haider (Minnesota/NAHL), Isaiah Saville (Tri-City/USHL) and Mads Sogaard (Medicine Hat/WHL) are possible second-day selections.

Ted Kulfan's 2019 NHL mock draft
 Fullscreen

Go through the gallery for our 2019 NHL mock draft, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The draft will include top-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes (center) and his teammates Cole Caufield (left) and Trevor Zegras (right) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Go through the gallery for our 2019 NHL mock draft, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The draft will include top-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes (center) and his teammates Cole Caufield (left) and Trevor Zegras (right) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, USNTDP, center. There’s mild speculation the Devils will go in another direction, but the Devils can’t turn away from this premier offensive player. Hughes and Nico Hischier will form a dynamic 1-2 center combo for years.
2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, TPS-Liiga (Finland), right wing. Kakko is probably more NHL ready, currently, than Hughes. Kaapo was excellent at the world championships, and his trajectory going forward is just as great as Hughes’. The Rangers will not be disappointed.
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center. It starts getting really tricky from here on down. A defenseman like Bowen Byram is awfully tempting, but Turcotte has Chicago ties and he’s often compared to Blackhawk star Jonathan Toews. It’s a good fit.
4. Colorado Avalanche: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center. The Avalanche need more organizational depth up the middle, and Cozens is the type of big, playmaking center who could someday thrive with the Avalanche.
5. Los Angeles Kings: Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman. The Kings need scoring, but Byram is just too good to pass up. Byram is the premier defenseman in this class, and the Kings need help at every position.
6. Detroit Red Wings: Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center. The Wings can go in several directions, but Zegras appears to have the most intriguing potential. With Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Zegras, that’s a lot of talent some day at a crucial spot.
7. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing. He’s only 5-foot-7, 163 pounds, but he understands how to score goals. Does he ever. Caufield would be an excellent fit with Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt on the Sabres.
8. Edmonton Oilers: Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center. Who knows, Dach could easily be snapped up a pick or two earlier, but if he falls to the Oilers, GM Ken Holland will be pleased. At 6-foot-4, Dach is an elite passer and playmaker and should complement Connor McDavid.
9. Anaheim Ducks: Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, left wing. The Ducks need to beef up their organizational depth up front, and Boldy is a player some scouts feel should be rated high. It might not take long to see Boldy in the NHL.
10. Vancouver Canucks: Victor Soderstrom, Brynas (Sweden), defenseman. The Canucks need help on defense, and Soderstrom is the type of player who could help them in not much time. He’s not flashy, but the type of player who does everything well.
11. Philadelphia Flyers: Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center. Krebs tore his Achilles tendon in the last couple of weeks, which could scare teams away. If the Flyers show faith, they’ll have a top 10-caliber talent who has excelled while playing on a losing junior team.
12. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), right wing. A pure scorer, Kaliyev tallied 51 goals this season and has one of the best shots in this draft. But scouts aren’t sure the rest of Kaliyev’s game, right now at least, matches his offensive potential.
13. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman. Some scouts love Broberg, others aren’t as keen, but he’ll wind up somewhere in the middle of this draft. At 6-foot-3, Broberg has the size and skating ability that teams desire nowadays, but Broberg’s performance dropped beginning in the world junior tournament.
14. Arizona Coyotes: Vasili Podkolzin SKA (Russia), right wing. Interesting player. Podkolzin has top-5 talent, and plays with a lot of passion and doesn’t mind physical stuff. But Podkolzin is committed to the KHL for two years, so an organization willing to wait will be the one that takes the chance on him.
15. Montreal Canadiens: Cam York, USNTP, defenseman. The Canadiens will need to get younger on defense soon, and York fills the need here, with his puck-moving ability. York had 51 assists in 63 games last season, and has committed to Michigan.
16. Colorado Avalanche: Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing. Some scouts are nervous about Brink’s skating, but there’s no questioning his goal-scoring ability (35 goals in 43 games) and his know-how on the ice. Brink is the type of player who could be a surprise of this draft.
17. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, USNTDP, goaltender. It’s not often a goalie gets picked this high in the draft, but Knight is just too good to pass on. Scouts rave about his poise and athleticism; plus, he’s an effective puck-handler, too.
18. Dallas Stars: Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center. Montreal has his brother Nick, so don’t be shocked if the Canadiens grab Ryan, too. But Ryan isn’t going to far too far down given his 75 points (in 65 games) last season. More of a playmaker than a goal-scorer.
19. Ottawa Senators: Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing. Lavoie was trending toward the bottom of the first round much of the season and spring, and then he had a tremendous playoff season to boost his stock considerably. A 6-foot-4 potential power forward who needs to stay engaged (think Anthony Mantha).
20. New York Rangers: Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center. His body needs to fill out, but scouts love the offensive potential of Newhook, who dominated his Junior A league (102 points, 53 games). He’ll need time to develop at Boston College, where Newhook is committed.
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Vlasic, USNTDP, defenseman. This would be a good, safe pick for the Penguins, who’ll need to restock their defense soon. Vlasic is 6-foot-6, mobile, and is a good penalty killer. He’s another surefire NHL player out of the USNTDP.
22. Los Angeles Kings: Thomas Harley, Mississauga (OHL), defenseman. The Kings need young talent up front, but Harley would be difficult to pass on this late in the draft. At 6-foot-3, 183 pounds, Harley will fill out physically, and his performance progressed as the season went on.
23. New York Islanders: Moritz Seider, Mannheim (Germany), defenseman. There aren’t many German players who get drafted in the first round, but Seider appears headed to be. He played pro as an 18-year-old and didn’t look out of place. At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, he has a frame that will get bigger and stronger.
24. Nashville Predators: Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough (OHL), left wing. Robertson’s size (5-foot-9, 168 pounds) and skating give some scouts pause, but Robertson was a point-a-game player (27 goals, 55 points in 54 games) and was impressive in the playoffs. There were similar questions with his brother Jason, who has earned a spot in Dallas’ lineup.
25. Washington Capitals: Nils Hoglander, Rogle (Sweden), left wing. Another smaller player (5-foot-9 185 pounds) who ultimately will find a role in a talented lineup. Scouts still aren’t convinced whether Hoglander is more of an offensive player, or a third- or fourth-line type of player.
26. Calgary Flames: Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman. The Flames are deep on defense, but might have to move some bodies ultimately. Heinola gives them insurance down the line -- a player who doesn’t make many mistakes, has a growing offensive game, a good skater.
27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Samuel Poulin, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), left wing. Poulin (19), whose father Patrick was a longtime NHLer, has steadily moved upward on draft boards with the same type of gritty game his dad played. But, it’s Samuel’s improvement offensively this season (29 goals) that has scouts believing this guy has a lot more in him going forward.
28. Carolina Hurricanes: Connor McMichael, London (OHL), center. Coming from a good organization like London, McMichael had 72 points (36 goals) in 67 games and would be a great pick this late in the first round. McMichael isn’t big (6-foot, 170 pounds), but really quick and knows where the scoring areas are on the ice.
29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw (WHL), left wing. At 6-foot, 168 pounds Tracey is far from a finished product, but his rookie junior season was quite impressive (81 points in 66 games). He’s a little bit of a late-bloomer who had the luxury of playing on a veteran team. Next season, Tracey will have to be a leader on and off the ice.
30. Boston Bruins: Ryan Johnson, Sioux Falls (USHL), defenseman. Son of longtime pro Craig Johnson, Ryan (left) is only 6-foot, 160 pounds, but plays fearless, moves the puck, and is effective defensively. Johnson is committed to Minnesota.
31. Buffalo Sabres: Philip Tomasino, Niagara (OHL), center. Many lists have Tomasino going a bit higher, so if the Sabres draft him here, it has a chance to be a steal. He’ll turn 18 in July, so he’s young, maturing and has shown offensive ability (72 points in 67 games) already in young career.
    Busy, busy

    Yzerman has immersed himself in his job since returning to the Wings’ organization on April 19.

    With the draft this weekend, the development camp next week, and start of unrestricted free agency on July 1, there’s been much to prepare for.

    “It’s been very busy,” Yzerman said. “I find myself very busy every day, I’m not sure what, exactly, I’m accomplishing each day but it’s been busy. That’s how I feel at the end of every day. There’s a lot of things going on.

    “We’re king of chipping away at it all. We’re going to be very prepared (for the draft and free agency). I’m not too worried about that. We’ll chip away at the other things.”

    Combine helpful  

    The NHL draft combine, held earlier in the month in Buffalo, doesn’t necessarily sway the team to pick one player over another, said Yzerman. But it does help Yzerman, and the rest of his staff, to know the prospects a little better.

    “It’s just an opportunity to get to know them a little bit, spend a few minutes making a first impression if you’ve never met them before,” Yzerman said. “I just like to meet them and get a feel for their personality. It doesn’t really change where we have them in our order.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

