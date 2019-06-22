Alex Vlasic went to the Chicago Blackhawks with the 43rd pick overall. (Photo: Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program)

Forward Egor Afanasyev left his home in Russia at the age of 15 in 2016 to chase his dream of playing in the NHL. He landed in Detroit with the Little Caesars U16 program.

There was a lot of adjustment coming to North America and adjusting to a new brand of hockey, but Afanasyev credits his learning to adapt to former NHLer Brain Rolston, who was his head coach that first year with Little Caesars and now is the program’s director of amateur hockey.

“Brian Rolston’s a Stanley Cup champion and played (17) years in the NHL,” said Afanasyev, 18.

“He helped me so much to feel that North American style and I feel so comfortable.”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Afanasyev was one of the first players with Michigan ties off the board Saturday on the second day of the NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver with the Nashville Predators taking him in the second round with the 45th pick overall.

Afanasyev, who still trains in Farmington Hills, had 27 goals and 62 points in 58 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. He walked away from a verbal commitment to play at Michigan State in February and opted to join the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires for the 2019-20 season.

The U.S. National Team Development Program continued to pump out draft prospects Saturday. After having a team-record eight players taken in the first round Friday, the program produced another two in the second round.

Six-foot-5, 198-pound defenseman Alex Vlasic went to the Chicago Blackhawks with the 43rd pick overall while teammate and fellow defenseman Drew Hellenson was taken by the Colorado Avalanche with the 47th pick overall.

Two more of the program’s defensemen went in the third round, Zachary Jones going to the New York Rangers with the 68th pick overall and Domenick Fensore going to the Carolina Hurricanes with the 90th pick overall.

The Flint Firebirds, who play in the OHL, had defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok taken in the second round by the Florida Panthers with the 52nd pick overall. A native of Belarus, Kolyachonok is the sixth player taken from the club in four years since the team moved from Plymouth and the first player taken in the second round.

Northville’s Nick Robertson, who played in the OHL for the Peterborough Petes, was taken by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round with the 53rd pick overall. Another Little Caesars product, he had 55 points in 54 OHL games last season for Peterborough and is the younger brother of Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars.

Passed over twice in the NHL Draft, White Lake’s Ronnie Attard was taken by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round with the 72nd pick overall. The 20-year-old Attard, 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, was named USA Hockey Junior player of the year after breaking the United States Hockey League scoring record for defensemen.

A product of Detroit Honeybaked and Victory Honda, Attard had 30 goals and 65 points along with a plus-47 rating in 48 games for the Tri-City Storm and is headed to Western Michigan in the fall.

Jim Parker is a freelance writer.