The News' Ted Kulfan introduces you to the newest Detroit Red Wings.
Moritz Seider
Pick: No. 6 overall (Round 1)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-foot-3/208 pounds
Last season: Addler Mannheim (DEL/Germany) — 29 games, 2 goals, 4 assists
Scouting report: Was a stunner of a pick initially — Seider was ranked the sixth-best prospect among Europeans on some scouting services — but as you learn more, this could be a very shrew pick. A big, mobile defenseman who more than held his own in Germany’s pro league, Seider could be NHL-ready quickly.
Antti Tuomisto
Pick: No. 35 overall (Round 2)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-foot-4/194 pounds
Last season: SM-League (Finland) — 45 games, 9 goals, 26 assists
Scouting report: Another big defenseman with an impressive, accurate shot, and has ability to make pinpoint pass out of his zone. Needs to get physically stronger and isn’t polished, yet, defensively.
Robert Mastrosimone
Pick: No. 54 overall (Round 2)
Position: Center/left wing
Height/weight: 5-foot-10/170 pounds
Last season: Chicago (USHL) — 54 games, 31 goals, 29 assists
Scouting report: Fine stickhandler, sniper, who doesn’t mind playing an edgy, physical type of game.
Albert Johansson
Pick: No. 60 overall (Round 2)
Position: Defenseman
Height/weight: 6-foot/168 pounds
Last season: Farjestad (Sweden) — 40 games, 5 goals, 24 assists
Scouting report: Offensive defenseman who can skate the puck out of his zone. Isn’t bashful about shooting the puck. Improved rapidly the second half of season, and some scouting services felt he had 1st or 2nd-round talent.
Albin Grewe
Pick: No. 66 overall (Round 3)
Position: Center/right wing
Height/weight: 6-foot/187 pounds
Last season: Djurgardens (Sweden) — 25 games, 13 goals, 21 assists
Scouting report: Grewe is a player who many scouts had going about a round higher. Think Brad Marchand. Loves to get under the skin of opponents, but has the talent to back it up. Relentless worker on the ice.
Ethan Philllips
Pick: No. 97 overall (Round 4)
Position: Center
Height/weight: 5-foot-9/145 pounds
Last season: Sioux Fallas (USHL) — 50 games, 16 goals, 27 assists
Scouting report: Smallish frame — the 145 pounds is legitimate — but Phillips has great skating ability, plays with a lot of energy and could become a defensive shut-down type of guy.
Cooper Moore
Pick: No. 128 overall (Round 5)
Position: Defenseman
Height/weight: 6-foot-1/181 pounds
Last season: Brunswick (N.H. Prep) — 28 games, 13 goals, 18 assists
Scouting report: Headed to North Dakota to play college hockey, Moore is an elite skater who dominated offensively at the prep level. Has to learn to manage the game, and defend.
Elmer Soderblom
Pick: No. 159 overall (Round 6)
Position: Center
Height/weight: 6-foot-6/220 pounds
Last season: Frolunda (Sweden) — 44 games, 9 goals, 8 assists
Scouting report: Goes against the grain of the long line of smallish, quick players that were picked by NHL teams. Soderblom is a big, gangly kid who isn’t fast but likes to drive the puck to the net.
Gustav Berglund
Pick: No. 177 overall (Round 6)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-foot-2/194 pounds
Last season: Frolunda (Sweden) — 37 games, 13 goals, 16 assists
Scouting report: Another offensive defenseman with an intriguing upside, Berglund has good size and has developed through the Swedish system.
Kirill Tyutyayev
Pick: No. 190 overall (Round 7)
Position: Center/wing
Height/weight: 5-foot-9/146 pounds
Last season: Avto Yekaterinburg (Russia) — 60 games, 19 goals, 41 assists
Scouting report: The Wings made a trade with Buffalo to secure an extra pick in the 7th round and secure Tyutyayev, a skilled, small player who has impressed in the Russia junior leagues.
Carter Gylander
Pick: No. 191 overall (Round 7)
Position: Goaltender
Height/weight: 6-foot-5/172 pounds
Last season: Sherwood Park (AJHL) — 16-4-0, 2.43 goals-against average, .915 save percentage
Scouting report: The Red Wings like to take at least one goalie in each draft and secured Gylander with their last pick. Headed to Colgate for college hockey.
