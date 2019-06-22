Detroit Red Wings top raft Moritz Seider, center, puts on a jersey Friday night. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press)

The News' Ted Kulfan introduces you to the newest Detroit Red Wings.

Moritz Seider

Pick: No. 6 overall (Round 1)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-foot-3/208 pounds

Last season: Addler Mannheim (DEL/Germany) — 29 games, 2 goals, 4 assists

Scouting report: Was a stunner of a pick initially — Seider was ranked the sixth-best prospect among Europeans on some scouting services — but as you learn more, this could be a very shrew pick. A big, mobile defenseman who more than held his own in Germany’s pro league, Seider could be NHL-ready quickly.

More: Red Wings pull stunner, select defenseman Moritz Seider with No. 6 pick

CLOSE The Red Wings took German defenseman Moritz Seider with their first pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, at No. 6 overall. He talks to the media Friday night. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News

Antti Tuomisto

Pick: No. 35 overall (Round 2)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-foot-4/194 pounds

Last season: SM-League (Finland) — 45 games, 9 goals, 26 assists

Scouting report: Another big defenseman with an impressive, accurate shot, and has ability to make pinpoint pass out of his zone. Needs to get physically stronger and isn’t polished, yet, defensively.

More: Red Wings take defenseman, center with first two picks of second round

Robert Mastrosimone

Pick: No. 54 overall (Round 2)

Position: Center/left wing

Height/weight: 5-foot-10/170 pounds

Last season: Chicago (USHL) — 54 games, 31 goals, 29 assists

Scouting report: Fine stickhandler, sniper, who doesn’t mind playing an edgy, physical type of game.

CLOSE With their second pick in the second round, 54th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Wings took center Robert Mastrosimone. He talked to the media Saturday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News

Albert Johansson

Pick: No. 60 overall (Round 2)

Position: Defenseman

Height/weight: 6-foot/168 pounds

Last season: Farjestad (Sweden) — 40 games, 5 goals, 24 assists

Scouting report: Offensive defenseman who can skate the puck out of his zone. Isn’t bashful about shooting the puck. Improved rapidly the second half of season, and some scouting services felt he had 1st or 2nd-round talent.

Albin Grewe

Pick: No. 66 overall (Round 3)

Position: Center/right wing

Height/weight: 6-foot/187 pounds

Last season: Djurgardens (Sweden) — 25 games, 13 goals, 21 assists

Scouting report: Grewe is a player who many scouts had going about a round higher. Think Brad Marchand. Loves to get under the skin of opponents, but has the talent to back it up. Relentless worker on the ice.

Ethan Philllips

Pick: No. 97 overall (Round 4)

Position: Center

Height/weight: 5-foot-9/145 pounds

Last season: Sioux Fallas (USHL) — 50 games, 16 goals, 27 assists

Scouting report: Smallish frame — the 145 pounds is legitimate — but Phillips has great skating ability, plays with a lot of energy and could become a defensive shut-down type of guy.

Cooper Moore

Pick: No. 128 overall (Round 5)

Position: Defenseman

Height/weight: 6-foot-1/181 pounds

Last season: Brunswick (N.H. Prep) — 28 games, 13 goals, 18 assists

Scouting report: Headed to North Dakota to play college hockey, Moore is an elite skater who dominated offensively at the prep level. Has to learn to manage the game, and defend.

Elmer Soderblom

Pick: No. 159 overall (Round 6)

Position: Center

Height/weight: 6-foot-6/220 pounds

Last season: Frolunda (Sweden) — 44 games, 9 goals, 8 assists

Scouting report: Goes against the grain of the long line of smallish, quick players that were picked by NHL teams. Soderblom is a big, gangly kid who isn’t fast but likes to drive the puck to the net.

Gustav Berglund

Pick: No. 177 overall (Round 6)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-foot-2/194 pounds

Last season: Frolunda (Sweden) — 37 games, 13 goals, 16 assists

Scouting report: Another offensive defenseman with an intriguing upside, Berglund has good size and has developed through the Swedish system.

More: White Lake’s Ronnie Attard headlines several players with local ties taken on Day 2 of NHL Draft

Kirill Tyutyayev

Pick: No. 190 overall (Round 7)

Position: Center/wing

Height/weight: 5-foot-9/146 pounds

Last season: Avto Yekaterinburg (Russia) — 60 games, 19 goals, 41 assists

Scouting report: The Wings made a trade with Buffalo to secure an extra pick in the 7th round and secure Tyutyayev, a skilled, small player who has impressed in the Russia junior leagues.

Carter Gylander

Pick: No. 191 overall (Round 7)

Position: Goaltender

Height/weight: 6-foot-5/172 pounds

Last season: Sherwood Park (AJHL) — 16-4-0, 2.43 goals-against average, .915 save percentage

Scouting report: The Red Wings like to take at least one goalie in each draft and secured Gylander with their last pick. Headed to Colgate for college hockey.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan