Steve Yzerman on the Red Wings' draft plans: “We’re excited about every step of the way.” (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Vancouver, British Columbia — The Red Wings went with another defenseman with their first pick Saturday.

In Round 2 of the NHL Entry Draft, the Red Wings selected Antti Tuomisto, a 6-foot-4, 194-pound defenseman.

Like Moritz Seider, Friday’s surprise first-round selection, Tuomisto is a bit of reach by some scouting services’ opinions.

Tuomisto was ranked No. 15 by NHL Central Scouting’s European skaters, and 86th overall by Eliteprospects.com.

Tuomisto is said to have a hard, accurate shot and can make a good, accurate first pass out of his zone.

The Wings have nine picks Saturday, including three in the second round.

