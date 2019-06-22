Vancouver, British Columbia — The Red Wings went with another defenseman with their first pick Saturday.
In Round 2 of the NHL Entry Draft, the Red Wings selected Antti Tuomisto, a 6-foot-4, 194-pound defenseman.
Like Moritz Seider, Friday’s surprise first-round selection, Tuomisto is a bit of reach by some scouting services’ opinions.
Tuomisto was ranked No. 15 by NHL Central Scouting’s European skaters, and 86th overall by Eliteprospects.com.
Tuomisto is said to have a hard, accurate shot and can make a good, accurate first pass out of his zone.
The Wings have nine picks Saturday, including three in the second round.
ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @tkulfan
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman discusses the team's first-round selection of Moritz Seider at the NHL Draft in Vancouver. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.