Steve Yzerman discusses the team's picks and the process of his first draft as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The Detroit News
The Detroit Red Wings’ season-opener for 2019-20 will be Saturday, Oct. 5 at Nashville at 7 p.m.
As previously reported, the Wings’ home opener will be Sunday, Oct. 6 against Dallas, also at 7 p.m.
Regular-season schedules were released Tuesday for all 31 NHL teams.
The Wings’ traditional New Year’s Eve home game is against San Jose at 7:30 p.m.
The Wings close the season on Saturday, April 4 at home against Tampa Bay at 7 p.m.
Red Wings 2019-20 schedule
OCTOBER
Sat. 5, At Nashville 7:00
Sun. 6, Dallas 7:00
Tue. 8, Anaheim 7:30
Thu. 10, At Montreal 7:00
Sat. 12, Toronto 7:00
Tue. 15, At Vancouver 7:00
Thu. 17, At Calgary 7:00
Fri. 18, At Edmonton 7:00
Tue. 22, Vancouver 7:30
Wed. 23, At Ottawa 7:30
Fri. 25, Buffalo 7:30
Sun. 27, St. Louis 5:00
Tue. 29, Edmonton 7:30
NOVEMBER
Fri. 1, At Carolina 7:30
Sat. 2, At Florida 7:00
Mon. 4, Nashville 7:30
Wed. 6, At N.Y. Rangers 8:00
Fri. 8, Boston 7:30
Sun. 10, Vegas 5:00
Tue. 12, At Anaheim 7:00
Thu. 14, At Los Angeles 7:30
Sat. 16, At San Jose 7:30
Tue. 19, Ottawa 7:30
Thu. 21, At Columbus 7:00
Sat. 23, At New Jersey 7:00
Sun. 24, Carolina 7:00
Wed. 27, Toronto 7:00
Fri. 29, At Philadelphia 4:00
Sat. 30, Washington 7:00
DECEMBER
Mon. 2, N.Y. Islanders 7:30
Sat. 7, Pittsburgh 7:00
Tue. 10, At Winnipeg 7:00
Thu. 12, Winnipeg 7:30
Sat. 14, At Montreal 7:00
Sun. 15, Los Angeles 7:00
Tue. 17, Columbus 7:30
Sat. 21, At Toronto 7:00
Sun. 22, Arizona 7:00
Sat. 28, At Florida 7:00
Sun. 29, At Tampa Bay 7:00
Tue. 31, San Jose 7:30
JANUARY
Fri. 3, At Dallas 7:30
Sun. 5, At Chicago 6:30
Tue. 7, Montreal 7:30
Fri. 10, Ottawa 7:30
Sun. 12, Buffalo 5:00
Tue. 14, At N.Y. Islanders 7:00
Fri. 17, Pittsburgh 7:30
Sat. 18, Florida 7:00
Mon. 20, At Colorado 1:00
Wed. 22, At Minnesota 7:00
Fri. 31, At N.Y. Rangers 7:00
FEBRUARY
Sat. 1, N.Y. Rangers 7:00
Mon. 3, Philadelphia 7:30
Thu. 6, At Buffalo 7:00
Fri. 7, At Columbus 7:00
Sun. 9, Boston 12:30
Tue. 11, At Buffalo 7:00
Thu. 13, At New Jersey 7:00
Sat. 15, At Boston 1:00
Sun. 16, At Pittsburgh 12:30
Tue. 18, Montreal 7:30
Fri. 21, At N.Y. Islanders 7:00
Sun. 23, Calgary 7:00
Tue. 25, New Jersey 7:30
Thu. 27, Minnesota 7:30
Sat. 29, At Ottawa 7:00
MARCH
Mon. 2, Colorado 7:30
Fri. 6, Chicago 7:30
Sun. 8, Tampa Bay 5:00
Tue. 10, Carolina 7:30
Thu. 12, At Washington 7:00
Sat. 14, At Tampa Bay 4:00
Mon. 16, Florida 7:30
Fri. 20, At Arizona 7:30
Sat. 21, At Vegas 7:00
Tue. 24, At Boston 7:00
Thu. 26, Philadelphia 7:30
Sat. 28, Washington 7:00
Tue. 31, At St. Louis 7:00
APRIL
Thu. 2, At Toronto 7:00
Sat. 4, Tampa Bay 7:00
