CLOSE

Hakan Andersson, the Red Wings' director of European scouting, breaks down the team's draft picks Saturday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — To get a pretty good read into what kind of hockey player Albin Grewe is, just ask him who is favorite player is.

Here’s a hint: it’s not the likes of Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby or Dylan Larkin.

He’s much more of an agitator.

How about Brad Marchand?

“I always play as I do,” said Grewe, given the nickname "T-Rex" by a junior coach because he eats everyone below the food chain, after his workout Wednesday at the Red Wings’ development camp. “Then I also watched Brad Marchand, and l like what he (does).”

Grewe was the Red Wings’ third-round selection last weekend. If he turns out to be half the player Marchand has become — pest-like qualities on the ice, and all — everyone around the organization, front office to fans, likely would be fans.

Grewe had 102 penalty minutes in only 25 games last season for Djurgarden (Sweden), but also was more than a point-per-game player, with 13 goals and 21 assists (34 points).

A concussion shelved Grewe for about a month, and he had a difficult time returning, though he said it’s not an issue anymore

The 6-foot, 187-pound Grewe isn’t shy when describing his style of play.

“A power forward,” Grewe said. “I like to score goals and I like to get under the opponents’ skin, too. I like to hit my opponents, too.

“Stuff like that.”

Grewe was back in Sweden watching the draft at home when he heard his name called by the Wings.

There were several scouting services which had Grewe going higher in the draft, mostly in the second round.

“It’s so fun to be here,” Grewe said. “I always watched Detroit when I was a young kid. I liked the Swedes, (Henrik) Zetterberg, (Niklas) Kronwall. I liked all the Swedes here.

“I was picked when I think I was going to be picked. I’m just happy Detroit picked me.”

Kronwall left a message, Grewe said, congratulating him and telling Grewe he’d like to meet him.

Hakan Andersson, the Red Wings’ director of European scouting who watched Grewe often, related a story at the draft about Grewe’s competitiveness and what he can bring to a team.

“Albin Grewe is an outstanding competitor,” Andersson said. “I can see how he pictures himself after Brad Marchand. He’s very competitive. Out of the Europeans, probably the most competitive player in the whole draft — and in many years, I would say.

“The senior coach in Djurgarden, a top team in the senior league, one of the better ones, said, ‘I didn't realize it until I started to look around, but every time this kid (Grewe) came up and practiced with the men’s team, the whole intensity of the practice, the physical part of the practice, would go up’.

“At first, he didn't know why. Then he realized every time this kid (Grewe) came up, he just brought the whole pace up.”

2019 Red Wings development camp: June 25
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Team Howe listens to instructions during the Detroit Red Wings development camp Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Team Howe listens to instructions during the Detroit Red Wings development camp Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Joe Veleno shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Joe Veleno shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
General manager Steve Yzerman, left, and head coach Jeff Blashill keep an eye on the players during the Detroit Red Wings development camp.
General manager Steve Yzerman, left, and head coach Jeff Blashill keep an eye on the players during the Detroit Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Moritz Seider shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Moritz Seider shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Kaden Fulcher participates in the Detroit Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Kaden Fulcher participates in the Detroit Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Sobotka floods the ice during the Red Wings development camp at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena.
Al Sobotka floods the ice during the Red Wings development camp at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Jarid Lukosevicius shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Jarid Lukosevicius shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Joe Veleno skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Joe Veleno skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Joe Veleno shoots the puck during the Detroit Red Wings development camp at the Belfor training center at Little Caesars Arena.
Center Joe Veleno shoots the puck during the Detroit Red Wings development camp at the Belfor training center at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Owen Lalonde shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp .
Defenseman Owen Lalonde shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp . David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Robert Mastrosimone shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Robert Mastrosimone shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Cooper Moore shoots the puck during theRed Wings development camp.
Defenseman Cooper Moore shoots the puck during theRed Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Chad Yetman shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Chad Yetman shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Samuel Bucek shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Samuel Bucek shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Alec McCrea shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Alec McCrea shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Elmer Soderblom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Elmer Soderblom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Chase Pearson shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Chase Pearson shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Malte Setkov shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Malte Setkov shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Alec McCrea shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Alec McCrea shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Ryan O'Reilly shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Ryan O'Reilly shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Ryan Kuffner skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Ryan Kuffner skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Alex Limoges skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Alex Limoges skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Ryan Kuffner skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Ryan Kuffner skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Moritz Seider shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Moritz Seider shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Moritz Seider skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Moritz Seider skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Elmer Soderblom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Elmer Soderblom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Elmer Soderblom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Elmer Soderblom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Moritz Seider shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Moritz Seider shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Drew DeRidder stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Drew DeRidder stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Moritz Seider tries to get the puck past goaltender Kaden Fulcher during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Moritz Seider tries to get the puck past goaltender Kaden Fulcher during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Victor Brattstrom stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Victor Brattstrom stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on the players during the team's development camp.
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on the players during the team's development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Joe Veleno shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Joe Veleno shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Joe Veleno takes a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Joe Veleno takes a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Filip Larsson stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Filip Larsson stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Jonatan Berggren answers questions from the media during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Jonatan Berggren answers questions from the media during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Troy Loggins stretches during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Troy Loggins stretches during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
General manager Steve Yzerman keeps an eye on the players during the Red Wings development camp.
General manager Steve Yzerman keeps an eye on the players during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Albin Grewe skates through drills during theRed Wings development camp.
Right wing Albin Grewe skates through drills during theRed Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Seth Barton skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Seth Barton skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom triggers a switch while he skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom triggers a switch while he skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Patrick Holway skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Patrick Holway skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Patrick Holway skates the puck around pylons during the Detroit Red Wings development camp at the Belfor training center at Little Caesars Arena.
Defenseman Patrick Holway skates the puck around pylons during the Detroit Red Wings development camp at the Belfor training center at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Berglund skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Berglund skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto skates the puck around pylons during the Detroit Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto skates the puck around pylons during the Detroit Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto skates the puck around pylons during the Detroit Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto skates the puck around pylons during the Detroit Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Seth Barton skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Seth Barton skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Patrick Holway skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Patrick Holway skates the puck around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Albin Grewe skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Albin Grewe skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Odeen Tufto skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Odeen Tufto skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Ethan Phillips shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Ethan Phillips shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Berglund shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Berglund shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Berglund shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Berglund shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Mathieu Bizier shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Mathieu Bizier shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Gregor MacLeod shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Gregor MacLeod shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Troy Loggins shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Troy Loggins shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Albin Grewe skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Albin Grewe skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Odeen Tufto shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Odeen Tufto shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette skates with the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Thomas Casey shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Thomas Casey shoots the puck during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli participates in the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli participates in the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli participates in the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli participates in the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Carter Gylander stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Carter Gylander stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom participates in the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom participates in the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Robbie Beydoun stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Robbie Beydoun stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jesper Eliasson stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Jesper Eliasson stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Memorable game

    One game stood out for defenseman Cooper Moore last season, the Wings’ fifth-round pick Saturday, that somewhat catapulted Moore into the limelight.

    Moore scored five goals for Brunswick School in its 6-6 tie against New Hampshire in the Exeter Invitational early in the season.

    “I just remember everything clicked,” Moore said. “Every shot. I got opportunities (in the game), two were on the power play and we had a real good power play.”

    Several news stories about the game suggested Moore could have had seven or eight goals in the game.

    “There was one in overtime I hit a post,” Moore said. “That would been nice (to end the game that way).”

    A slick-skating offensive defenseman, Moore said he attracted more attention from NHL and college scouts after that game.

    Disappointing season

    Defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo is hoping for a rebound — for himself, and his Boston University teammates.

    Kotkansalo, the Wings’ 2017 3rd-round pick, had no goals and 11 assists in 38 games with a minus-8 plus-minus rating on a Boston team that went 16-18-4.

    “Not good, it was a tough season,” Kotkansalo said. “As a team, individually, a very tough season. It’s just something that happens sometimes.”

    Kotkansalo will be joined by draft picks Robert Mastrosimone (2019, second round) and Ethan Phillips (2019, fourth round) at Boston this season.

    “It’s awesome,” Kotkansalo said. “I don’t know the guys at all, but it’s real important for them and for me to get some kind of relationship before the season starts.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE