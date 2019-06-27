2019 Red Wings development camp: June 26
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Defenseman Moritz Seider skates around an obstacle during the Detroit Red Wings development camp Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Defenseman Moritz Seider skates around an obstacle during the Detroit Red Wings development camp Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Cooper Moore skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Cooper Moore skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Albert Johansson skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Albert Johansson skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Malte Setkov skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Malte Setkov skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Moritz Seider skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Moritz Seider skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Alec McCrea skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Alec McCrea skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Owen Lalonde skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Owen Lalonde skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Ryan O'Reilly tries to get the puck past goaltender Victor Brattstrom during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Ryan O'Reilly tries to get the puck past goaltender Victor Brattstrom during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Malte Setkov skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Malte Setkov skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Victor Brattstrom stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Victor Brattstrom stops a shot during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Ryan O'Reilly skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Ryan O'Reilly skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Elmer Soderblom skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Elmer Soderblom skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Robert Mastrosimone skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Robert Mastrosimone skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Joe Veleno skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Joe Veleno skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Ryan Kuffner skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Ryan Kuffner skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Jonatan Berggren skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Jonatan Berggren skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Chad Yetman skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Chad Yetman skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Cody Morgan skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Cody Morgan skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Jarid Lukosevicius skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Jarid Lukosevicius skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Chase Pearson skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Chase Pearson skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Jarid Lukosevicius listens to instructions during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Jarid Lukosevicius listens to instructions during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Ryan Kuffner listens to instructions during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Ryan Kuffner listens to instructions during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Jonatan Berggren skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Jonatan Berggren skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Joe Veleno, left, and the other forwards on Team Howe listen to instructions during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Joe Veleno, left, and the other forwards on Team Howe listen to instructions during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Victor Brattstrom takes a drink during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Victor Brattstrom takes a drink during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joe Quinn, president of Power Edge Pro, talks with Team Howe during the Red Wings development camp.
Joe Quinn, president of Power Edge Pro, talks with Team Howe during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Berglund skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Berglund skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Seth Barton skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Seth Barton skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Jesper Eliasson takes a breather during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Jesper Eliasson takes a breather during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Berglund, left, and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom participate in a tag drill during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Berglund, left, and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom participate in a tag drill during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette, left, and defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous participate in a tag drill during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette, left, and defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous participate in a tag drill during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli waits for a shot on goal during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli waits for a shot on goal during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Patrick Holway leaps over an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Patrick Holway leaps over an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Robbie Beydoun takes a drink during the Red Wings development camp.
Goaltender Robbie Beydoun takes a drink during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Lindsay takes turns working through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Team Lindsay takes turns working through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous skates around pylons during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto is chased by player development assistant Dan Cleary during the Red Wings development camp.
Defenseman Antti Tuomisto is chased by player development assistant Dan Cleary during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Gregor MacLeod skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Gregor MacLeod skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Ethan Phillips skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Ethan Phillips skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Mathieu Bizier skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Mathieu Bizier skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Thomas Casey skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Center Thomas Casey skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Albin Grewe skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Right wing Albin Grewe skates through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Troy Loggins runs through drills during the Red Wings development camp.
Left wing Troy Loggins runs through drills during the Red Wings development camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit – He’s small, very small by hockey standards, but Otto Kivenmaki is doing everything he can to keep his NHL dream alive.

    He’s bulked up, for one thing. The 5-foot-8 Kivenmaki was at about 140 pounds when the Red Wings drafted him in the seventh round last year, but now he's up to 154. 

    Kivenmaki is also noticeably stronger, maybe a bit thicker. He doesn’t look like an eighth-grader, as he did last year.

    When Kivenmaki was drafted last year, there was talk about his intriguing skill, and the fact he doesn’t back down.

    He’s still a long shot, but Kivenmaki is doing everything he can to keep his dream alive.

    “They said I’m getting better every day,” said Kivenmaki, of the feedback he’s getting from the Wings. “They saw me get bigger and stronger.”

    Playing for Assat in the Finnish league, Kivenmaki had 16 points in 34 men’s league games and 35 points in 23 junior games.

    In junior, Kivenmaki put together a streak of 11 points in 11 games and played some of the best hockey of his junior career.

    “It just clicked, I guess,” Kivenmaki said.

    Kivenmaki realizes if he has any dream of reaching the NHL, gaining strength will be necessary.

    There is definitely room in the NHL, plenty of it, for a small player these days. Players such as Johnny Gaudreau, Patrick Kane and Mathew Barzal, among others, have demolished myths about smallish players not being to compete in the NHL.

    But a smaller player needs to have a strong lower body, can’t be knocked off the puck, and needs to be physically strong.

    “I got bigger and stronger, so that’s good,” Kivenmaki said. “I noticed this summer, being in the corners, I wouldn’t fall so easily. That helps a lot. I have to get bigger. I still don’t weigh much compared to the other guys. There’s still improvement.”

    So what does Kivenmaki have to do to combat his lack of size?

    “I just have to be smarter and quicker,” Kivenmaki said. “You have to know what you want to do before you get the puck. You can’t stand around. You have to move around and outsmart them.”

    Shawn Horcoff, the Red Wings’ director of player development, likes the progress Kivenmaki has shown.

    Horcoff and the Wings’ staff is intrigued with his skill level.

    But it’s up to Kivenmaki to keep going on that path of progress physically.

    “He definitely has natural smarts,” Horcoff said. “Is he going to be strong enough? Can he develop a stronger core of his lower body to protect the puck in traffic? He’s come a long way since last year. He really finished the season well.

    “If you want to win you have to get into those hard areas, but the only way to do that is to be strong enough to take the pounding against the big guys in the league. It’s up to him to put the work in.

    “He’s definitely a project and will take some time.”

    They’re roomies

    Ethan Philllips, a fourth-round pick last weekend, is meeting up with old friend Filip Zadina this week at the development camp.

    Phillip’s family hosted Zadina in junior hockey in Halifax, and the two became good friends.

    “Fil called Kim (Brodie, the Wings’ executive assistant) and asked if we could room together,” Philllips said.

    Zadina has been nursing a hamstring strain this week but was on the ice Thursday.

    “You watch the way he takes care of himself – he’s got the hamstring tightness and he’s doing everything he can to make it better,” Philllips said. “You just kind of pick up on things like that. It really is a job and he’s doing what he can to get back.”

    Deliberate path

    Filip Larsson is being talked about as the potential goaltender of the future on the Red Wings but he isn’t paying attention to the chatter.

    “People have told me that but I haven’t really thought about Detroit,” Larsson said. “I’m looking at the next step, and it’s not the NHL. Right now it’s making the AHL team (Grand Rapids) and developing.”

    Larsson, 20, turned pro after an outstanding season of college hockey in Denver. Larsson was 13-6-3 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

    “I played good at every level the last three years,” Larsson said. “To get that next step is just going to be fun. I’m ready to take that.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE