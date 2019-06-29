Defenseman Moritz Seider showed "poise and good sense" during Saturday's Red-White intrasquad scrimmage. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Moritz Seider was anxious to get on the airplane and head back home to Germany.

It’s been a hectic week, going from being drafted in the first round by the Red Wings in Vancouver to coming to Detroit for a development camp.

After going through the five-day camp, though, Seider and the Red Wings’ staff both came away satisfied and excited about the future.

“He can skate,” said Shawn Horcoff, the Red Wings’ director of player development, after Saturday’s Red-White intrasquad scrimmage. “He has some poise and good sense. He was real impressive today.”

Seider showed his mobility and ability to handle the puck, confident to jump into the play, and knowing how to best use his 6-foot-4, 208-pound frame.

Joe Veleno, one of last year’s first-round picks, didn’t take long to say who impressed him in this particular camp.

“Seider,” Veleno said. “He’s a great skater. Moves well with the puck, and you can already see the potential he has. He’s going to be a great defenseman for this franchise.”

Seider enjoyed his first exposure to the Wings’ organization during the camp.

“It was great to be on the ice again, nice to battle again and meeting the other prospects, it was nice,” Seider said. “A lot of things going on — how you should eat before the games. It’s all about business now and you have to prepare when you come into the building and put on a show.”

Seider will continue to train in his hometown of Mannheim, before returning for the prospects tournament and training camp in September.

The Wings will make a decision at that point where to assign Seider.

“We have to figure out what’s best for myself,” Seider said. “Maybe it’s in the AHL with Grand Rapids. Maybe the CHL (Owen Sound has his junior rights). But why not stay in Mannheim? It’s one of the best organizations in Europe. We won a championship last season.”

Grewe growls

Those comparisons between Boston’s Brad Marchand and Wings prospect Albin Grewe might be true.

Grewe showed his agitating side during Saturday’s scrimmage, getting into a shoving match with 6-foot-7 draft pick Elmer Soderblom, and delivering some crunching hits.

“You don’t see too many Swede-on-Swede altercations,” Horcoff said. “He’s a guy who you’re going to notice even more in games where his competitiveness sticks out.”

At 6-foot and 187 pounds, Grewe already has the strength and strong core to someday compete for an NHL job.

“Some kids are just naturally thick,” Horcoff said. “There’s no shortage of compete in the NHL, especially with the elite players. It’s something that comes natural with him.

“We knew he was that type of player when we talked to the amateur staff. They were excited to get that type of player with talent onto our club.”

Ice chips

Filip Zadina, last year’s first-round pick (No. 6 overall), skated sparingly this week while nursing a hamstring injury.

Zadina has been, and will continue, to train in the area this summer looking to strengthen his skating.

“We want to create a little more explosiveness, and improve his first three steps a little bit,” Horcoff said. “The NHL game, there’s so much backside pressure. We just need to help him separate a little bit more.”

... Forward Robert Mastrosimone, one of the Wings’ second-round picks last week, suffered a broken ankle during Saturday’s scrimmage while blocking a shot.

Mastrosimone is expected to miss four to six weeks, but should be ready for the start of camp at Boston University.

... Horcoff liked what he saw from this camp, especially the continued development of recent draft picks and the potential of last week’s draft class.

“A lot of them stood out this week,” Horcoff said. “They practice all week, they don’t get in that many game situations, and we ask them to go out there and play a game which they haven’t done in a while. The guys we drafted (last weekend) are the guys I don’t really know that well so it was nice seeing them play in a game situation.

“I saw a lot of talent and skill.”

