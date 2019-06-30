Ted Kulfan’s top 20 NHL free agents
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see Ted Kulfan’s top unrestricted NHL free agents for 2019, with analysis, including No. 1 Artemi Panarin.
Go through the gallery to see Ted Kulfan’s top unrestricted NHL free agents for 2019, with analysis, including No. 1 Artemi Panarin. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
1. Artemi Panarin, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Arguably the best player on this list. He’s only 27, and there appear to be several big offensive seasons ahead of him. Fantastic stickhandler. Florida, the Rangers and the Islanders appear to be his preferred destinations.
1. Artemi Panarin, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Arguably the best player on this list. He’s only 27, and there appear to be several big offensive seasons ahead of him. Fantastic stickhandler. Florida, the Rangers and the Islanders appear to be his preferred destinations. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
2. Matt Duchene, center, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. The best center on the market, but Duchene has never really scratched his potential. So, that means you could yet be getting the best of him, or paying $9 million per year to a 50-60 point player. All signs point to Duchene going to Nashville or Montreal.
2. Matt Duchene, center, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. The best center on the market, but Duchene has never really scratched his potential. So, that means you could yet be getting the best of him, or paying $9 million per year to a 50-60 point player. All signs point to Duchene going to Nashville or Montreal. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, goaltender, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $7.425 million. After a so-so regular season, Bobrovsky was sensational in the playoffs, helping Columbus upset top-seed Tampa. A two-time Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) winner. Bobrovsky is good friends with Artemi Panarin, and there are rumors of a package deal being negotiated – to either Florida or the Islanders.
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, goaltender, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $7.425 million. After a so-so regular season, Bobrovsky was sensational in the playoffs, helping Columbus upset top-seed Tampa. A two-time Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) winner. Bobrovsky is good friends with Artemi Panarin, and there are rumors of a package deal being negotiated – to either Florida or the Islanders. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
4. Anders Lee, left wing, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.75 million: Still would be shocking to see Lee leave the Islanders, but then many felt that last summer with John Tavares. Lee is the Islanders’ captain (so was Tavares) and appears to want to stay. If he leaves, his hometown Minnesota Wild would be a likely destination (hmm, Tavares left for his hometown, Toronto).
4. Anders Lee, left wing, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.75 million: Still would be shocking to see Lee leave the Islanders, but then many felt that last summer with John Tavares. Lee is the Islanders’ captain (so was Tavares) and appears to want to stay. If he leaves, his hometown Minnesota Wild would be a likely destination (hmm, Tavares left for his hometown, Toronto). Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
5. Tyler Myers, defenseman, Winnipeg: 2018-19 cap hit: $5.5 million. Myers regained some of his status as one of NHL’s better defensemen since arriving in Winnipeg, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him re-sign in the final hour. If not, Vancouver seems hellbent on signing the 6-foot-7 Myers.
5. Tyler Myers, defenseman, Winnipeg: 2018-19 cap hit: $5.5 million. Myers regained some of his status as one of NHL’s better defensemen since arriving in Winnipeg, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him re-sign in the final hour. If not, Vancouver seems hellbent on signing the 6-foot-7 Myers. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
6. Jake Gardiner, defenseman, Toronto: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Playing in Toronto wasn’t easy, as every one of Gardiner’s mistakes – and there were plenty – were magnified. The feeling is Gardiner, who is a fine offensive defenseman, will thrive away from Toronto. A lot of teams are interested, and the Wings could be a fit.
6. Jake Gardiner, defenseman, Toronto: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Playing in Toronto wasn’t easy, as every one of Gardiner’s mistakes – and there were plenty – were magnified. The feeling is Gardiner, who is a fine offensive defenseman, will thrive away from Toronto. A lot of teams are interested, and the Wings could be a fit. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
7. Joe Pavelski, center, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Tough to imagine Pavelski leaving the Sharks, but the salary cap doesn’t look like it’ll allow it. The Sharks are simply squeezed. Pavelski will have contenders lined up for his leadership, including Tampa.
7. Joe Pavelski, center, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Tough to imagine Pavelski leaving the Sharks, but the salary cap doesn’t look like it’ll allow it. The Sharks are simply squeezed. Pavelski will have contenders lined up for his leadership, including Tampa. Josie Lepe, AP
Fullscreen
8. Gustav Nyquist, left wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.75 million. The former Red Wing could still be returning, but given the amount of teams needing offense, Nyquist will probably get a bigger contract somewhere else. Columbus, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton have been linked to him.
8. Gustav Nyquist, left wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.75 million. The former Red Wing could still be returning, but given the amount of teams needing offense, Nyquist will probably get a bigger contract somewhere else. Columbus, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton have been linked to him. Jeff Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
9. Corey Perry, right wing, Anaheim: 2018-19 cap hit: $8.625 million. The Ducks bought out Perry, whose decline has coincided with body-slowing injuries. At 34, he isn’t getting younger. But Perry is worth a one-year gamble to some contender.
9. Corey Perry, right wing, Anaheim: 2018-19 cap hit: $8.625 million. The Ducks bought out Perry, whose decline has coincided with body-slowing injuries. At 34, he isn’t getting younger. But Perry is worth a one-year gamble to some contender. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
10. Mats Zuccarello, right wing, Dallas: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Not a star, but the type of glue guy who helps a team so many ways. Zuccarello would continue being a great fit in Dallas, but it doesn’t look as if that’ll happen. He’ll still have a long list of teams wanting to sign him.
10. Mats Zuccarello, right wing, Dallas: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Not a star, but the type of glue guy who helps a team so many ways. Zuccarello would continue being a great fit in Dallas, but it doesn’t look as if that’ll happen. He’ll still have a long list of teams wanting to sign him. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
11. Micheal Ferland, left wing, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Ferland is an interesting player. He’s had decent offensive production and plays a tough, power forward game. But he’s hurt a lot. And at age 27, giving him a long-term contract might carry a level of buyer’s remorse later on.
11. Micheal Ferland, left wing, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Ferland is an interesting player. He’s had decent offensive production and plays a tough, power forward game. But he’s hurt a lot. And at age 27, giving him a long-term contract might carry a level of buyer’s remorse later on. Karl B DeBlaker, AP
Fullscreen
12. Robin Lehner, goaltender, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Lehner re-established himself as one of the NHL’s better goalies last season, but the problem is, there aren’t many teams in need of starting goalies. It’ll be interesting to watch the market for Lehner.
12. Robin Lehner, goaltender, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Lehner re-established himself as one of the NHL’s better goalies last season, but the problem is, there aren’t many teams in need of starting goalies. It’ll be interesting to watch the market for Lehner. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
13. Anton Stralman, defenseman, Tampa Bay: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Injuries hampered Stralman last season, and unless he takes a massive pay cut, he isn’t likely to return to Tampa. He could be a shrewd, relatively low-cost, low-term addition for a contender.
13. Anton Stralman, defenseman, Tampa Bay: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Injuries hampered Stralman last season, and unless he takes a massive pay cut, he isn’t likely to return to Tampa. He could be a shrewd, relatively low-cost, low-term addition for a contender. Chris O'Meara, AP
Fullscreen
14. Patrick Maroon, left wing, St. Louis: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Maroon went home to St. Louis on a one-year deal and won a Stanley Cup, along with having an impressive playoffs. Does he stay home, or get a large free-agent deal elsewhere?
14. Patrick Maroon, left wing, St. Louis: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Maroon went home to St. Louis on a one-year deal and won a Stanley Cup, along with having an impressive playoffs. Does he stay home, or get a large free-agent deal elsewhere? Dilip Vishwanat, AP
Fullscreen
15. Wayne Simmonds, right wing, Nashville: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.975 million. Simmonds didn’t look comfortable once he was dealt at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He was a huge disappointment in Nashville and his stock hasn’t recovered. At age 30, teams are going to be nervous about giving him a long-term deal.
15. Wayne Simmonds, right wing, Nashville: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.975 million. Simmonds didn’t look comfortable once he was dealt at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He was a huge disappointment in Nashville and his stock hasn’t recovered. At age 30, teams are going to be nervous about giving him a long-term deal. Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
16. Brett Connolly, right wing, Washington: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Connolly should probably stay in Washington, where he’s played his best hockey, but the Capitals can’t fit him within their salary cap. Big question mark whether he’d live up to a juicy free-agent contract.
16. Brett Connolly, right wing, Washington: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Connolly should probably stay in Washington, where he’s played his best hockey, but the Capitals can’t fit him within their salary cap. Big question mark whether he’d live up to a juicy free-agent contract. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
17. Marcus Johansson, left wing, Boston: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. After an injury-plagued regular season Johansson was fantastic in the playoffs, sparking the Bruins on most nights. He’ll be too expensive for the Bruins, but there are a variety of teams who became believers in Johansson again.
17. Marcus Johansson, left wing, Boston: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. After an injury-plagued regular season Johansson was fantastic in the playoffs, sparking the Bruins on most nights. He’ll be too expensive for the Bruins, but there are a variety of teams who became believers in Johansson again. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
18. Joonas Donskoi, right wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $832,500. He’s had back-to-back 14-goal seasons, and at age 27, there’s a feeling there could be more there. He’d be a solid addition to a bottom-six forward core, maybe to the Red Wings?
18. Joonas Donskoi, right wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $832,500. He’s had back-to-back 14-goal seasons, and at age 27, there’s a feeling there could be more there. He’d be a solid addition to a bottom-six forward core, maybe to the Red Wings? Tom Gannam, AP
Fullscreen
19. Ryan Dzingel, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.8 million. Didn’t do much in Columbus after being acquired at the trade deadline, and now will be looking for work. But at age 27, Dzingel has proven he’s a capable 20-goal scorer, and he’ll find a team, no problem.
19. Ryan Dzingel, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.8 million. Didn’t do much in Columbus after being acquired at the trade deadline, and now will be looking for work. But at age 27, Dzingel has proven he’s a capable 20-goal scorer, and he’ll find a team, no problem. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
20. Petr Mrazek, goaltender, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Resurrected his career with the Hurricanes after cratering with the Red Wings. Mrazek will get another opportunity, if not with the Hurricanes, how about with GM Ken Holland in Edmonton?
20. Petr Mrazek, goaltender, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Resurrected his career with the Hurricanes after cratering with the Red Wings. Mrazek will get another opportunity, if not with the Hurricanes, how about with GM Ken Holland in Edmonton? Charles Krupa, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit – The Detroit Red Wings appear to be adding a third goaltender.

    TSN reported Sunday night the Wings will sign free-agent goalie Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract Monday when free agency begins.

    Pickard, 27, split his season between Philadelphia and Arizona last season.

    Pickard was 4-2-2 in 11 appearances with the Flyers, with a 4.01 goals-against average and .863 save percentage. With Arizona, Pickard was 0-4-0 in six appearances, with a 3.60 GAA and .892 SVS.

    For his NHL career, Pickard is 32-50-9, in 87 games, with a 2.93 GAA and .908 SVS.

    It is expected that Pickard will split time in Grand Rapids with recent draft pick Filip Larsson.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE