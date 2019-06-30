Calvin Pickard (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

Detroit – The Detroit Red Wings appear to be adding a third goaltender.

TSN reported Sunday night the Wings will sign free-agent goalie Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract Monday when free agency begins.

Pickard, 27, split his season between Philadelphia and Arizona last season.

Pickard was 4-2-2 in 11 appearances with the Flyers, with a 4.01 goals-against average and .863 save percentage. With Arizona, Pickard was 0-4-0 in six appearances, with a 3.60 GAA and .892 SVS.

For his NHL career, Pickard is 32-50-9, in 87 games, with a 2.93 GAA and .908 SVS.

It is expected that Pickard will split time in Grand Rapids with recent draft pick Filip Larsson.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter @tkulfan