Ted Kulfan’s top 20 NHL free agents
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see Ted Kulfan’s top unrestricted NHL free agents for 2019, with analysis, including No. 1 Artemi Panarin.
Go through the gallery to see Ted Kulfan’s top unrestricted NHL free agents for 2019, with analysis, including No. 1 Artemi Panarin. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
1. Artemi Panarin, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Arguably the best player on this list. He’s only 27, and there appear to be several big offensive seasons ahead of him. Fantastic stickhandler. Florida, the Rangers and the Islanders appear to be his preferred destinations.
1. Artemi Panarin, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Arguably the best player on this list. He’s only 27, and there appear to be several big offensive seasons ahead of him. Fantastic stickhandler. Florida, the Rangers and the Islanders appear to be his preferred destinations. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
2. Matt Duchene, center, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. The best center on the market, but Duchene has never really scratched his potential. So, that means you could yet be getting the best of him, or paying $9 million per year to a 50-60 point player. All signs point to Duchene going to Nashville or Montreal.
2. Matt Duchene, center, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. The best center on the market, but Duchene has never really scratched his potential. So, that means you could yet be getting the best of him, or paying $9 million per year to a 50-60 point player. All signs point to Duchene going to Nashville or Montreal. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, goaltender, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $7.425 million. After a so-so regular season, Bobrovsky was sensational in the playoffs, helping Columbus upset top-seed Tampa. A two-time Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) winner. Bobrovsky is good friends with Artemi Panarin, and there are rumors of a package deal being negotiated – to either Florida or the Islanders.
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, goaltender, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $7.425 million. After a so-so regular season, Bobrovsky was sensational in the playoffs, helping Columbus upset top-seed Tampa. A two-time Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) winner. Bobrovsky is good friends with Artemi Panarin, and there are rumors of a package deal being negotiated – to either Florida or the Islanders. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
4. Anders Lee, left wing, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.75 million: Still would be shocking to see Lee leave the Islanders, but then many felt that last summer with John Tavares. Lee is the Islanders’ captain (so was Tavares) and appears to want to stay. If he leaves, his hometown Minnesota Wild would be a likely destination (hmm, Tavares left for his hometown, Toronto).
4. Anders Lee, left wing, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.75 million: Still would be shocking to see Lee leave the Islanders, but then many felt that last summer with John Tavares. Lee is the Islanders’ captain (so was Tavares) and appears to want to stay. If he leaves, his hometown Minnesota Wild would be a likely destination (hmm, Tavares left for his hometown, Toronto). Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
5. Tyler Myers, defenseman, Winnipeg: 2018-19 cap hit: $5.5 million. Myers regained some of his status as one of NHL’s better defensemen since arriving in Winnipeg, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him re-sign in the final hour. If not, Vancouver seems hellbent on signing the 6-foot-7 Myers.
5. Tyler Myers, defenseman, Winnipeg: 2018-19 cap hit: $5.5 million. Myers regained some of his status as one of NHL’s better defensemen since arriving in Winnipeg, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him re-sign in the final hour. If not, Vancouver seems hellbent on signing the 6-foot-7 Myers. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
6. Jake Gardiner, defenseman, Toronto: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Playing in Toronto wasn’t easy, as every one of Gardiner’s mistakes – and there were plenty – were magnified. The feeling is Gardiner, who is a fine offensive defenseman, will thrive away from Toronto. A lot of teams are interested, and the Wings could be a fit.
6. Jake Gardiner, defenseman, Toronto: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Playing in Toronto wasn’t easy, as every one of Gardiner’s mistakes – and there were plenty – were magnified. The feeling is Gardiner, who is a fine offensive defenseman, will thrive away from Toronto. A lot of teams are interested, and the Wings could be a fit. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
7. Joe Pavelski, center, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Tough to imagine Pavelski leaving the Sharks, but the salary cap doesn’t look like it’ll allow it. The Sharks are simply squeezed. Pavelski will have contenders lined up for his leadership, including Tampa.
7. Joe Pavelski, center, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Tough to imagine Pavelski leaving the Sharks, but the salary cap doesn’t look like it’ll allow it. The Sharks are simply squeezed. Pavelski will have contenders lined up for his leadership, including Tampa. Josie Lepe, AP
Fullscreen
8. Gustav Nyquist, left wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.75 million. The former Red Wing could still be returning, but given the amount of teams needing offense, Nyquist will probably get a bigger contract somewhere else. Columbus, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton have been linked to him.
8. Gustav Nyquist, left wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.75 million. The former Red Wing could still be returning, but given the amount of teams needing offense, Nyquist will probably get a bigger contract somewhere else. Columbus, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton have been linked to him. Jeff Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
9. Corey Perry, right wing, Anaheim: 2018-19 cap hit: $8.625 million. The Ducks bought out Perry, whose decline has coincided with body-slowing injuries. At 34, he isn’t getting younger. But Perry is worth a one-year gamble to some contender.
9. Corey Perry, right wing, Anaheim: 2018-19 cap hit: $8.625 million. The Ducks bought out Perry, whose decline has coincided with body-slowing injuries. At 34, he isn’t getting younger. But Perry is worth a one-year gamble to some contender. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
10. Mats Zuccarello, right wing, Dallas: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Not a star, but the type of glue guy who helps a team so many ways. Zuccarello would continue being a great fit in Dallas, but it doesn’t look as if that’ll happen. He’ll still have a long list of teams wanting to sign him.
10. Mats Zuccarello, right wing, Dallas: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Not a star, but the type of glue guy who helps a team so many ways. Zuccarello would continue being a great fit in Dallas, but it doesn’t look as if that’ll happen. He’ll still have a long list of teams wanting to sign him. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
11. Micheal Ferland, left wing, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Ferland is an interesting player. He’s had decent offensive production and plays a tough, power forward game. But he’s hurt a lot. And at age 27, giving him a long-term contract might carry a level of buyer’s remorse later on.
11. Micheal Ferland, left wing, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Ferland is an interesting player. He’s had decent offensive production and plays a tough, power forward game. But he’s hurt a lot. And at age 27, giving him a long-term contract might carry a level of buyer’s remorse later on. Karl B DeBlaker, AP
Fullscreen
12. Robin Lehner, goaltender, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Lehner re-established himself as one of the NHL’s better goalies last season, but the problem is, there aren’t many teams in need of starting goalies. It’ll be interesting to watch the market for Lehner.
12. Robin Lehner, goaltender, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Lehner re-established himself as one of the NHL’s better goalies last season, but the problem is, there aren’t many teams in need of starting goalies. It’ll be interesting to watch the market for Lehner. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
13. Anton Stralman, defenseman, Tampa Bay: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Injuries hampered Stralman last season, and unless he takes a massive pay cut, he isn’t likely to return to Tampa. He could be a shrewd, relatively low-cost, low-term addition for a contender.
13. Anton Stralman, defenseman, Tampa Bay: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Injuries hampered Stralman last season, and unless he takes a massive pay cut, he isn’t likely to return to Tampa. He could be a shrewd, relatively low-cost, low-term addition for a contender. Chris O'Meara, AP
Fullscreen
14. Patrick Maroon, left wing, St. Louis: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Maroon went home to St. Louis on a one-year deal and won a Stanley Cup, along with having an impressive playoffs. Does he stay home, or get a large free-agent deal elsewhere?
14. Patrick Maroon, left wing, St. Louis: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Maroon went home to St. Louis on a one-year deal and won a Stanley Cup, along with having an impressive playoffs. Does he stay home, or get a large free-agent deal elsewhere? Dilip Vishwanat, AP
Fullscreen
15. Wayne Simmonds, right wing, Nashville: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.975 million. Simmonds didn’t look comfortable once he was dealt at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He was a huge disappointment in Nashville and his stock hasn’t recovered. At age 30, teams are going to be nervous about giving him a long-term deal.
15. Wayne Simmonds, right wing, Nashville: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.975 million. Simmonds didn’t look comfortable once he was dealt at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He was a huge disappointment in Nashville and his stock hasn’t recovered. At age 30, teams are going to be nervous about giving him a long-term deal. Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
16. Brett Connolly, right wing, Washington: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Connolly should probably stay in Washington, where he’s played his best hockey, but the Capitals can’t fit him within their salary cap. Big question mark whether he’d live up to a juicy free-agent contract.
16. Brett Connolly, right wing, Washington: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Connolly should probably stay in Washington, where he’s played his best hockey, but the Capitals can’t fit him within their salary cap. Big question mark whether he’d live up to a juicy free-agent contract. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
17. Marcus Johansson, left wing, Boston: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. After an injury-plagued regular season Johansson was fantastic in the playoffs, sparking the Bruins on most nights. He’ll be too expensive for the Bruins, but there are a variety of teams who became believers in Johansson again.
17. Marcus Johansson, left wing, Boston: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. After an injury-plagued regular season Johansson was fantastic in the playoffs, sparking the Bruins on most nights. He’ll be too expensive for the Bruins, but there are a variety of teams who became believers in Johansson again. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
18. Joonas Donskoi, right wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $832,500. He’s had back-to-back 14-goal seasons, and at age 27, there’s a feeling there could be more there. He’d be a solid addition to a bottom-six forward core, maybe to the Red Wings?
18. Joonas Donskoi, right wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $832,500. He’s had back-to-back 14-goal seasons, and at age 27, there’s a feeling there could be more there. He’d be a solid addition to a bottom-six forward core, maybe to the Red Wings? Tom Gannam, AP
Fullscreen
19. Ryan Dzingel, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.8 million. Didn’t do much in Columbus after being acquired at the trade deadline, and now will be looking for work. But at age 27, Dzingel has proven he’s a capable 20-goal scorer, and he’ll find a team, no problem.
19. Ryan Dzingel, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.8 million. Didn’t do much in Columbus after being acquired at the trade deadline, and now will be looking for work. But at age 27, Dzingel has proven he’s a capable 20-goal scorer, and he’ll find a team, no problem. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
20. Petr Mrazek, goaltender, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Resurrected his career with the Hurricanes after cratering with the Red Wings. Mrazek will get another opportunity, if not with the Hurricanes, how about with GM Ken Holland in Edmonton?
20. Petr Mrazek, goaltender, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Resurrected his career with the Hurricanes after cratering with the Red Wings. Mrazek will get another opportunity, if not with the Hurricanes, how about with GM Ken Holland in Edmonton? Charles Krupa, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Artemi Panarin is heading to the Big Apple, Matt Duchene to Music City and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to South Beach as the expected breakup of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ star core of players became a reality Monday.

    Add in veterans Corey Perry and Joe Pavelski signing with Dallas and provincial rivals Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators completing a multiplayer trade and there was plenty of buzz to open the NHL’s free agency signing period.

    Panarin proved to be the biggest prize by signing a seven-year contract with the New York Rangers worth $81.5 million. The NHL’s 2016 rookie of the year has topped 20 goals in each of his four seasons and had a career-best 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) last year.

    Bobrovsky signed a seven-year, $70 million contract with the Florida Panthers, where he will take over the starting duties after Roberto Luongo retired last month. Duchene signed a seven-year, $56 million contract with the Nashville Predators, who are retooling their roster and freed up a significant chunk of salary-cap space by trading defenseman P.K. Subban to New Jersey.

    The Blue Jackets came away as the losers in free agency. Columbus took the risk of adding Duchene and retaining Panarin and Bobrovsky at the trade deadline in February, all the while knowing they were in the final years of their contracts. Columbus GM Jarmo Kekäläinen expressed no regrets over making the decision, saying he wanted to keep his team’s core intact to spur a deep playoff run. Though the Blue Jackets won their first playoff series in franchise history, they were eliminated by Boston in the second round.

    “If it happens, we’re not going to be shocked,” Kekäläinen said of the possibility of losing his three stars. “If it is the case, then we just move forward with what we have and start building other ways.”

    The Blue Jackets began restocking their lineup by signing winger Gustav Nyquist to a four-year deal with an average salary of $5.5 million. Nyquist, 29, set a career high with 60 points last season split between Detroit and San Jose. Columbus also re-signed defenseman Ryan Murray to a two-year, $9.2 million contract and backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract.

    There was plenty of movement elsewhere.

    Pavelski, the longtime San Jose captain, left to sign a three-year, $21 million contract with Dallas. He was joined by Perry, who signed with the Stars after having his contract bought out by Anaheim. The Sharks also lost winger Joonas Donskoi, who signed a four-year $15.6 million with Colorado. They were able to re-sign restricted free agent forward Timo Meier.

    Dallas lost veteran forward Jason Spezza, who is heading to play in his hometown of Toronto after signing a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Maple Leafs.

    The day began with two rivals helping each other out of a jam by way of a trade.

    The Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early Monday, roughly 3½ hours before the start of free agency.

    The deal represents a much-needed change of scenery for Ceci, Zaitsev and Brown. Zaitsev had asked to be traded and waived his no-trade clause to complete the move across Ontario.

    Toronto, which still needs to sign restricted free agent forward Mitch Marner to a new contract, clears $6.6 million in badly needed cap space. Ceci is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract and has arbitration rights, but the Maple Leafs likely need him on their thin blue line.

    Zaitsev is signed for $4.5 million a season through 2023-24. Brown has one year left on his contract and should get more ice time in Ottawa than in Toronto with its glut of talented young forwards.

    Aside from Bobrosvsky, numerous goalies switched teams, including a free-agent swap in Alberta: Cam Talbot left Edmonton to sign a one-year, $2.75 million with Calgary. And Mike Smith left Flames to sign a one-year $2 million contract with the Oilers.

    In Pittsburgh, the Penguins used some of their wiggle room under the salary cap created by trading Phil Kessel to Arizona to sign Winnipeg forward Brandon Tanev to a six-year deal with an average annual value of $3.5 million.

    – In Minnesota, the Wild signed free agent right wing Mats Zuccarello to a five-year, $30 million contract, and right wing Ryan Hartman on a two-year, $3.8 million contract.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE