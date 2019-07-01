Valtteri Filppula returns to Red Wings
Red Wings assistant coach Jeff Blashill talks to Valtteri Filppula during practice at training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Sept. 20, 2011.
Red Wings assistant coach Jeff Blashill talks to Valtteri Filppula during practice at training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Sept. 20, 2011.
Valtteri Filppula celebrates with the Stanley Cup as the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena, June 4, 2008.
Valtteri Filppula celebrates with the Stanley Cup as the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena, June 4, 2008.
The Detroit Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula takes a shot during practice at Joe Louis Arena, Sept. 15, 2008.
The Detroit Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula takes a shot during practice at Joe Louis Arena, Sept. 15, 2008.
Valterri Filppula stretches at Red Wings practice at the Taylor Sportsplex in Taylor, Mich., on April 24, 2010.
Valterri Filppula stretches at Red Wings practice at the Taylor Sportsplex in Taylor, Mich., on April 24, 2010.
Detroit's Valtteri Filppula leaps over the boards in the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs during preseason action at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Sept. 30, 2011.
Detroit's Valtteri Filppula leaps over the boards in the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs during preseason action at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Sept. 30, 2011.
New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss celebrates with center Valtteri Filppula after the team's NHL game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Washington.
New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss celebrates with center Valtteri Filppula after the team's NHL game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Washington.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula fights for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju during the first period of an NHL game on Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019, in Chicago.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula fights for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju during the first period of an NHL game on Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019, in Chicago.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula pumps his fists after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL game on Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019, in Chicago.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula pumps his fists after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL game on Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019, in Chicago.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL game, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Newark, N.J.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL game, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Newark, N.J.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula shoots against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL game, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Detroit.
New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula shoots against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL game, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Detroit.
    Detroit — The Red Wings are returning to the past a bit.

    On the first day of unrestricted free agency, the team announced Monday it has signed forward Valtteri Filppula to a two-year contract reportedly worth $6 million total. They also signed defenseman Patrik Nemeth, who played in Colorado last season.

    Nemeth's contract is believed to be for two years; financial terms are not known.

    Filppula, 35, was third-round draft pick of the Wings in 2002, and is entering his 15th season in the NHL.

    Filppula left the Wings in 2013 to sign as an unrestricted free agent with general manager Steve Yzerman in Tampa Bay.

    Now Filppula has done it a second time, with Yzerman now the GM in Detroit.

    Filppula played in 72 games with the New York Islanders last season, with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points and a plus-19 rating.

    Filppula gives the Wings versatility in the lineup and a veteran presence in an increasingly younger lineup.

    Meet defenseman Patrik Nemeth
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL game on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL game on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates in the first period of an NHL game Friday, March 30, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates in the first period of an NHL game Friday, March 30, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth waits for a faceoff against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL first-round playoff series Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth waits for a faceoff against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL first-round playoff series Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth pushes Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons out of the way as Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL first-round playoff series Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth pushes Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons out of the way as Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL first-round playoff series Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth controls the puck during the first period of an NHL game against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth controls the puck during the first period of an NHL game against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth moves the puck in the second period of an NHL game Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth moves the puck in the second period of an NHL game Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth fights for control of the puck with Pittsburgh Penguins center Derick Brassard in the third period of an NHL game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth fights for control of the puck with Pittsburgh Penguins center Derick Brassard in the third period of an NHL game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth waits during a timeout in the second period of an NHL game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth waits during a timeout in the second period of an NHL game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth checks Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg during the second period of an NHL Friday, March 15, 2019, in Denver.
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth checks Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg during the second period of an NHL Friday, March 15, 2019, in Denver.
      Nemeth, a 27-year-old from Sweden, played in 74 games last season in Colorado, with 10 points (one goal, nine assists), and was plus-5, with 53 penalty minutes.

      In seven playoff games, Nemeth didn’t register a point, but was a plus-4.

      Nemeth has played 250 games in the NHL, with four goals and 35 assists (39 points). He is plus-24, with 134 penalty minutes.

      The Wings wanted to add veteran depth on defense, given the uncertainty surrounding Niklas Kronwall, who might retire. In addition, Trevor Daley, Jonathan Ericsson and Mike Green are all on the final year of their contracts and are coming off injury-plagued seasons.

      Nemeth is a familiar name to Red Wings fans. He hit Dylan Larkin in a game in December, which led to Anthony Mantha suffering a broken hand after getting into a fight with Nemeth.

      The Wings are also expected to sign depth goaltender Calvin Pickard on Monday, adding a third veteran goaltender to the organization.

      ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

      Twitter @tkulfan

      Ted Kulfan’s top 20 NHL free agents
      Go through the gallery to see Ted Kulfan’s top unrestricted NHL free agents for 2019, with analysis, including No. 1 Artemi Panarin.
      Go through the gallery to see Ted Kulfan's top unrestricted NHL free agents for 2019, with analysis, including No. 1 Artemi Panarin.
      1. Artemi Panarin, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Arguably the best player on this list. He’s only 27, and there appear to be several big offensive seasons ahead of him. Fantastic stickhandler. Florida, the Rangers and the Islanders appear to be his preferred destinations.
      1. Artemi Panarin, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Arguably the best player on this list. He's only 27, and there appear to be several big offensive seasons ahead of him. Fantastic stickhandler. Florida, the Rangers and the Islanders appear to be his preferred destinations.
      2. Matt Duchene, center, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. The best center on the market, but Duchene has never really scratched his potential. So, that means you could yet be getting the best of him, or paying $9 million per year to a 50-60 point player. All signs point to Duchene going to Nashville or Montreal.
      2. Matt Duchene, center, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. The best center on the market, but Duchene has never really scratched his potential. So, that means you could yet be getting the best of him, or paying $9 million per year to a 50-60 point player. All signs point to Duchene going to Nashville or Montreal.
      3. Sergei Bobrovsky, goaltender, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $7.425 million. After a so-so regular season, Bobrovsky was sensational in the playoffs, helping Columbus upset top-seed Tampa. A two-time Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) winner. Bobrovsky is good friends with Artemi Panarin, and there are rumors of a package deal being negotiated – to either Florida or the Islanders.
      3. Sergei Bobrovsky, goaltender, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $7.425 million. After a so-so regular season, Bobrovsky was sensational in the playoffs, helping Columbus upset top-seed Tampa. A two-time Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) winner. Bobrovsky is good friends with Artemi Panarin, and there are rumors of a package deal being negotiated – to either Florida or the Islanders.
      4. Anders Lee, left wing, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.75 million: Still would be shocking to see Lee leave the Islanders, but then many felt that last summer with John Tavares. Lee is the Islanders’ captain (so was Tavares) and appears to want to stay. If he leaves, his hometown Minnesota Wild would be a likely destination (hmm, Tavares left for his hometown, Toronto).
      4. Anders Lee, left wing, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.75 million: Still would be shocking to see Lee leave the Islanders, but then many felt that last summer with John Tavares. Lee is the Islanders' captain (so was Tavares) and appears to want to stay. If he leaves, his hometown Minnesota Wild would be a likely destination (hmm, Tavares left for his hometown, Toronto).
      5. Tyler Myers, defenseman, Winnipeg: 2018-19 cap hit: $5.5 million. Myers regained some of his status as one of NHL’s better defensemen since arriving in Winnipeg, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him re-sign in the final hour. If not, Vancouver seems hellbent on signing the 6-foot-7 Myers.
      5. Tyler Myers, defenseman, Winnipeg: 2018-19 cap hit: $5.5 million. Myers regained some of his status as one of NHL's better defensemen since arriving in Winnipeg, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him re-sign in the final hour. If not, Vancouver seems hellbent on signing the 6-foot-7 Myers.
      6. Jake Gardiner, defenseman, Toronto: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Playing in Toronto wasn’t easy, as every one of Gardiner’s mistakes – and there were plenty – were magnified. The feeling is Gardiner, who is a fine offensive defenseman, will thrive away from Toronto. A lot of teams are interested, and the Wings could be a fit.
      6. Jake Gardiner, defenseman, Toronto: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Playing in Toronto wasn't easy, as every one of Gardiner's mistakes – and there were plenty – were magnified. The feeling is Gardiner, who is a fine offensive defenseman, will thrive away from Toronto. A lot of teams are interested, and the Wings could be a fit.
      7. Joe Pavelski, center, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Tough to imagine Pavelski leaving the Sharks, but the salary cap doesn’t look like it’ll allow it. The Sharks are simply squeezed. Pavelski will have contenders lined up for his leadership, including Tampa.
      7. Joe Pavelski, center, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $6 million. Tough to imagine Pavelski leaving the Sharks, but the salary cap doesn't look like it'll allow it. The Sharks are simply squeezed. Pavelski will have contenders lined up for his leadership, including Tampa.
      8. Gustav Nyquist, left wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.75 million. The former Red Wing could still be returning, but given the amount of teams needing offense, Nyquist will probably get a bigger contract somewhere else. Columbus, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton have been linked to him.
      8. Gustav Nyquist, left wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.75 million. The former Red Wing could still be returning, but given the amount of teams needing offense, Nyquist will probably get a bigger contract somewhere else. Columbus, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton have been linked to him.
      9. Corey Perry, right wing, Anaheim: 2018-19 cap hit: $8.625 million. The Ducks bought out Perry, whose decline has coincided with body-slowing injuries. At 34, he isn’t getting younger. But Perry is worth a one-year gamble to some contender.
      9. Corey Perry, right wing, Anaheim: 2018-19 cap hit: $8.625 million. The Ducks bought out Perry, whose decline has coincided with body-slowing injuries. At 34, he isn't getting younger. But Perry is worth a one-year gamble to some contender.
      10. Mats Zuccarello, right wing, Dallas: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Not a star, but the type of glue guy who helps a team so many ways. Zuccarello would continue being a great fit in Dallas, but it doesn’t look as if that’ll happen. He’ll still have a long list of teams wanting to sign him.
      10. Mats Zuccarello, right wing, Dallas: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Not a star, but the type of glue guy who helps a team so many ways. Zuccarello would continue being a great fit in Dallas, but it doesn't look as if that'll happen. He'll still have a long list of teams wanting to sign him.
      11. Micheal Ferland, left wing, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Ferland is an interesting player. He’s had decent offensive production and plays a tough, power forward game. But he’s hurt a lot. And at age 27, giving him a long-term contract might carry a level of buyer’s remorse later on.
      11. Micheal Ferland, left wing, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Ferland is an interesting player. He's had decent offensive production and plays a tough, power forward game. But he's hurt a lot. And at age 27, giving him a long-term contract might carry a level of buyer's remorse later on.
      12. Robin Lehner, goaltender, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Lehner re-established himself as one of the NHL’s better goalies last season, but the problem is, there aren’t many teams in need of starting goalies. It’ll be interesting to watch the market for Lehner.
      12. Robin Lehner, goaltender, N.Y. Islanders: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Lehner re-established himself as one of the NHL's better goalies last season, but the problem is, there aren't many teams in need of starting goalies. It'll be interesting to watch the market for Lehner.
      13. Anton Stralman, defenseman, Tampa Bay: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Injuries hampered Stralman last season, and unless he takes a massive pay cut, he isn’t likely to return to Tampa. He could be a shrewd, relatively low-cost, low-term addition for a contender.
      13. Anton Stralman, defenseman, Tampa Bay: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. Injuries hampered Stralman last season, and unless he takes a massive pay cut, he isn't likely to return to Tampa. He could be a shrewd, relatively low-cost, low-term addition for a contender.
      14. Patrick Maroon, left wing, St. Louis: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Maroon went home to St. Louis on a one-year deal and won a Stanley Cup, along with having an impressive playoffs. Does he stay home, or get a large free-agent deal elsewhere?
      14. Patrick Maroon, left wing, St. Louis: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.75 million. Maroon went home to St. Louis on a one-year deal and won a Stanley Cup, along with having an impressive playoffs. Does he stay home, or get a large free-agent deal elsewhere?
      15. Wayne Simmonds, right wing, Nashville: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.975 million. Simmonds didn’t look comfortable once he was dealt at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He was a huge disappointment in Nashville and his stock hasn’t recovered. At age 30, teams are going to be nervous about giving him a long-term deal.
      15. Wayne Simmonds, right wing, Nashville: 2018-19 cap hit: $3.975 million. Simmonds didn't look comfortable once he was dealt at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He was a huge disappointment in Nashville and his stock hasn't recovered. At age 30, teams are going to be nervous about giving him a long-term deal.
      16. Brett Connolly, right wing, Washington: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Connolly should probably stay in Washington, where he’s played his best hockey, but the Capitals can’t fit him within their salary cap. Big question mark whether he’d live up to a juicy free-agent contract.
      16. Brett Connolly, right wing, Washington: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Connolly should probably stay in Washington, where he's played his best hockey, but the Capitals can't fit him within their salary cap. Big question mark whether he'd live up to a juicy free-agent contract.
      17. Marcus Johansson, left wing, Boston: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. After an injury-plagued regular season Johansson was fantastic in the playoffs, sparking the Bruins on most nights. He’ll be too expensive for the Bruins, but there are a variety of teams who became believers in Johansson again.
      17. Marcus Johansson, left wing, Boston: 2018-19 cap hit: $4.5 million. After an injury-plagued regular season Johansson was fantastic in the playoffs, sparking the Bruins on most nights. He'll be too expensive for the Bruins, but there are a variety of teams who became believers in Johansson again.
      18. Joonas Donskoi, right wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $832,500. He’s had back-to-back 14-goal seasons, and at age 27, there’s a feeling there could be more there. He’d be a solid addition to a bottom-six forward core, maybe to the Red Wings?
      18. Joonas Donskoi, right wing, San Jose: 2018-19 cap hit: $832,500. He's had back-to-back 14-goal seasons, and at age 27, there's a feeling there could be more there. He'd be a solid addition to a bottom-six forward core, maybe to the Red Wings?
      19. Ryan Dzingel, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.8 million. Didn’t do much in Columbus after being acquired at the trade deadline, and now will be looking for work. But at age 27, Dzingel has proven he’s a capable 20-goal scorer, and he’ll find a team, no problem.
      19. Ryan Dzingel, left wing, Columbus: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.8 million. Didn't do much in Columbus after being acquired at the trade deadline, and now will be looking for work. But at age 27, Dzingel has proven he's a capable 20-goal scorer, and he'll find a team, no problem.
      20. Petr Mrazek, goaltender, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Resurrected his career with the Hurricanes after cratering with the Red Wings. Mrazek will get another opportunity, if not with the Hurricanes, how about with GM Ken Holland in Edmonton?
      20. Petr Mrazek, goaltender, Carolina: 2018-19 cap hit: $1.5 million. Resurrected his career with the Hurricanes after cratering with the Red Wings. Mrazek will get another opportunity, if not with the Hurricanes, how about with GM Ken Holland in Edmonton?
