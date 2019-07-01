Detroit — The Red Wings are returning to the past a bit.

On the first day of unrestricted free agency, the team announced Monday it has signed forward Valtteri Filppula to a two-year contract reportedly worth $6 million total. They also signed defenseman Patrik Nemeth, who played in Colorado last season.

The Red Wings are bringing back forward Valtteri Filppula on a two-year deal. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

Nemeth's contract is believed to be for two years; financial terms are not known.

Filppula, 35, was third-round draft pick of the Wings in 2002, and is entering his 15th season in the NHL.

Filppula left the Wings in 2013 to sign as an unrestricted free agent with general manager Steve Yzerman in Tampa Bay.

Now Filppula has done it a second time, with Yzerman now the GM in Detroit.

Filppula played in 72 games with the New York Islanders last season, with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points and a plus-19 rating.

Filppula gives the Wings versatility in the lineup and a veteran presence in an increasingly younger lineup.

Nemeth, a 27-year-old from Sweden, played in 74 games last season in Colorado, with 10 points (one goal, nine assists), and was plus-5, with 53 penalty minutes.

In seven playoff games, Nemeth didn’t register a point, but was a plus-4.

Nemeth has played 250 games in the NHL, with four goals and 35 assists (39 points). He is plus-24, with 134 penalty minutes.

The Wings wanted to add veteran depth on defense, given the uncertainty surrounding Niklas Kronwall, who might retire. In addition, Trevor Daley, Jonathan Ericsson and Mike Green are all on the final year of their contracts and are coming off injury-plagued seasons.

Nemeth is a familiar name to Red Wings fans. He hit Dylan Larkin in a game in December, which led to Anthony Mantha suffering a broken hand after getting into a fight with Nemeth.

The Wings are also expected to sign depth goaltender Calvin Pickard on Monday, adding a third veteran goaltender to the organization.

