The Nashville Predators have added free agent forward Matt Duchene after agreeing to terms on a seven-year contract worth $56 million. (Photo: Michael Dwyer, Associated Press)

The NHL isn’t a copycat league.

It’s a response league.

After the big and gritty St. Louis Blues muscled their way to the Stanley Cup, division rivals have responded in different ways.

The Nashville Predators inked top free agent center Matt Duchene; the Dallas Stars beefed up with tough, playoff-tested scorers Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry; the Minnesota Wild got faster by signing Mats Zuccarello; the Colorado Avalanche replenished their scoring depth up front by trading for Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky and signing Joonas Donskoi; and the Chicago Blackhawks went bargain hunting and ended up with Vezina Trophy finalist goaltender Robin Lehner.

There is no precise blueprint on challenging a champion. Teams in the East tried to ratchet up the speed and skill to keep up with the 2016 and 2017 Cup-winning Penguins, and Pittsburgh spent the past year adding size and toughness to go toe to toe with the Washington Capitals after they won.

Now the Central Division is stacked with the reigning Blues, Stars, Avalanche, Wild, Predators, Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets ready to battle it out just to make the playoffs next season.

Pacific powerhouses San Jose and Vegas lost some talent in free agency, and hockey’s balance of power has tilted further toward the Central.

“Everyone is a contender before the season starts,” said Zuccarello, who left the Stars for the Wild.

“A playoff spot is where to start and then everyone knows once we get to the playoff it’s about momentum and confidence. You never know what’s going to happen.

Take St. Louis. Nobody thought they were going to get to the playoffs on Jan. 1 and then they got a boost and got some confidence, and boom, they’re the Stanley Cup champions.”

A year ago, the Blues dominated July 1 by signing Patrick Maroon, Tyler Bozak and David Perron and trading for eventual Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O’Reilly.

Those moves paid off with the first championship in franchise history.

St. Louis was quieter this year, leaving the door open for plenty of activity around them. Dallas reached double overtime of Game 7 against the Blues in the second round and could sell that opportunity to win to pending free agents.

The Stars being one goal away from the Western Conference final lured Perry, who said “they have a legit chance to win.”

They sure think so with the additions of Perry and Pavelski to a core of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg, Miro Heiskanen and Ben Bishop.

“Our team’s trending up and it’s a good sign,” said Dallas general manager Jim Nill, a former Red Wings assistant GM.

“You can never be competitive enough. We saw that in the playoffs.

“I think St. Louis showed everybody that’s how you’ve got to play and we were right there with St. Louis.”

Nashville finished ahead of St. Louis the past two seasons before signing Duchene, and Winnipeg was right there in a six-game slobberknocker of a first-round series.

Playoff wild card Colorado is also trending up after being one win away from beating San Jose and facing St. Louis in the West final.

Ice chips

The Hurricanes are keeping star forward Sebastian Aho and say they will match the $42 million offer sheet the Canadiens tendered him. GM Don Waddell announced the move Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Montreal extended their offer to the restricted free agent.

... Darryl Sutter has been hired by the Ducks as an adviser to new coach Dallas Eakins’ staff. Sutter is the winningest coach in the history of the Los Angeles Kings.