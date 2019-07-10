Training camp for the Detroit Red Wings will begin on Friday, Sept. 13 and will run through Monday, Sept. 16 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.

Dates and ticket prices for training camp – as well as the annual NHL Prospects Tournament, also at Centre Ice Arena – were announced on Wednesday.

The Wings are one of eight teams in the prospects tournament, which runs Sept. 6-10. The others are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Minnesota, the New York Rangers, St. Louis and Toronto. The Maple Leafs are in the tournament for the first time.

TICKET PRICES

►NHL Prospect Tournament (Sept. 6-10): $10 per day (general admission)

►Training camp practice (Sept. 13): $10 standing-room, $20 reserved or mezzanine

►Training camp practice (Sept. 14): $15 standing-room, $25 reserved or mezzanine

►Alumni and celebrity game (Sept. 14): $25 standing-room, $35 reserved

►Red and White Game (Sept. 15): $20 standing-room, $35 reserved or mezzanine

►Training camp practice (Sept. 16): $10 general admission

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at centreice.org/drwtickets.

A training camp roster will be released later.

After breaking camp, the Wings will head to Detroit, where they will begin their preseason schedule on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.