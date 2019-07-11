Steve Yzerman shook up the team's amateur scouting department by not renewing the contracts of top scouts Tyler Wright and Jeff Finley. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Red Wings released amateur scouting director Tyler Wright and chief amateur scout Jeff Finley on Thursday, three weeks after the NHL Draft in Vancouver and three months after Steve Yzerman was named general manager on April 19.

"Our contracts were not renewed," said Finley, who scouted for 10 years with the Wings. "Steve (Yzerman) said basically they had different plans. It's the nature of the business, putting your own people in place. We've had a few high draft picks lately in Detroit and we feel we've made good picks."

Finley, a former NHL defenseman whose three-year contract with the Wings expired this year, said he's already had job discussions with a few other NHL teams and is "looking forward to other opportunities."

Finley said Wright and former Detroit pro scout Archie Henderson were hired on Thursday by former Wings GM Ken Holland in Edmonton.

Finley also said amateur scout Andrew Dickson was let go by the Wings.

The Wings didn't announce any additions to the scouting staff.

Assistant GM Kris Draper is among the candidates to replace Wright as the team's director of amateur scouting.