Steve Yzerman's condo is “coastal contemporary elegance boasting endless views of Tampa Bay, Bayshore Blvd and the city of Tampa skyline," according to the listing. (Photo: Courtesy of Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker)

A 3,316-square-foot condominium owned by Steve Yzeman in Tampa, Florida, is on the market for $1,695,000.

Yzerman was general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning for nine years before replacing Ken Holland as Detroit Red Wings GM in April.

The address of Yzerman’s condo is 4201 Bayshore Blvd., overlooking Hillsborough Bay and about five miles from Amalie Arena, home of the lightning. The listing agent is Jennifer Zales of Coldwell Banker.

The condo, which went on the market in June, has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a study and two covered terraces. Taxes on the unit in 2018 were $25,554.

The listing describes the condo as “coastal contemporary elegance boasting endless views of Tampa Bay, Bayshore Blvd and the city of Tampa skyline. … Appointments include wide plank wood flooring throughout, Restoration Hardware lighting, new plumbing fixtures, and modern ceiling detail. The large great room flows into a dining area that can be casual or formal.”

