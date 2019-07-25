Former Red Wings chief scout Jeff Finley, from left, poses with first-round pick Michael Rasmussen and former head of amateur scouting Tyler Wright at the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago. (Photo: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

Former Red Wings scout Jeff Finley has a new job with the Winnipeg Jets.

Finley, the chief scout with the Wings for the past three years, was hired last week by the Jets as an amateur scout. He replaces longtime scout Marcel Comeau, who is retiring this offseason.

The Red Wings released Finley and amateur scouting director Tyler Wright on July 11, three weeks after the NHL Draft in Vancouver and three months after Steve Yzerman was named general manager on April 19.

Finley, who played 708 games in the NHL, was a former member of the Jets in the 1995-96 season and posted six points (one goal, five assists) and 81 penalty minutes in 65 games.

The 52-year-old native of Edmonton spent the past seven years in the Wings' amateur scouting department after serving as an assistant coach with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League from 2007-2009.

In his 10-year career as a defenseman with the New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues, Phoenix Coyotes and Jets, Finley had 83 points (13 goals, 70 assists) with 457 penalty minutes.