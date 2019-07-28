Red Wings' goalie prospect Jesper Eliasson makes a save for Sweden in a 4-2 loss against USA Blue at the World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. (Photo: Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Red Wings draft choice Jesper Eliasson was in goal for Sweden's 4-2 loss against USA Blue on the first day of the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Eliasson, a 6-3, 191-pound native of Eksjo, Sweden and a third-round pick by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Draft, stopped 20-of-23 shots on Saturday afternoon and allowed first-period goals by Alex Turcotte (L.A. Kings), Blake McLaughlin (Anaheim Ducks) and John Beecher (Boston Bruins). Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens) added an empty-net goal.

Samuel Fagemo (L.A. Kings) and David Gustafsson (Winnipeg Jets) replied for Sweden. Jonatan Berggren, a second-round pick by the Wings in 2018, was scoreless.

Also Saturday, Red Wings draft choice Otto Kivenmaki had an assist in Finland's 3-2 win over USA White. Kivenmaki is a 5-8, 173-pound center who was taken in the seventh round in 2018.

Red Wings draft choice Otto Kivenmaki, right, carries the puck against USA White at the World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. (Photo: Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Eemil Erholtz (2020 draft eligible) scored two goals and Sampo Ranta (Colorado Avalanche) added a single for Finland. Northville's Nick Robertson (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Oliver Wahlstrom (N.Y. Islanders) scored for USA White and Fenton's Drew DeRidder (2020 draft eligible) took the loss in goal.

"I'd say today was a productive day for us, no question," Team USA head coach Scott Sandelin said. "We learned more about these players and this staff and as a result, we're better today. Tomorrow, we'll look to build off that."

Both teams return to action today. USA Blue will face Finland at 1 p.m., and USA White will meet Sweden at 4 p.m. Both games will be streamed live by HockeyTV.

Saturday: Finland 3, USA White 2

Saturday: USA Blue 4, Sweden 2

Today: USA Blue vs. Finland (1 p.m.)

Today: USA White vs. Sweden (4 p.m.)

July 30: Canada vs. USA (4 p.m.)

x-July 31: Canada vs. Finland (1 p.m.)

x-July 31: USA vs. Sweden (4 p.m.)

x-Aug. 2: Canada vs. Sweden (1 p.m.)

x-Aug. 2: USA vs. Finland (4 p.m.)

x-Aug. 3: Sweden vs. Finland (1 p.m.)

x-Aug. 3: Canada vs. USA (4 p.m.)

x-Game on NHL Network