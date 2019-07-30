Former Red Wings' first-round pick Joe Veleno had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory against the United States on Tuesday at the World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.
Veleno scored a power-play goal in the first period at the 12:11 mark with assists to Kirby Dach (Blackhawks) and Nolan Foote (Lightning).
In the second period, Veleno assisted on the first of two goals by Dach at 10:16. Veleno's linemate, Alexis Lafreniere (projected 2020 No. 1 overall pick), had an assist on Dach's other goal.
Foote also scored for Canada and goalies Oliver Rodrigue (Oilers) and Hunter Jones (Wild) combined to stop 30-of-31 shots.
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) scored the only goal for the U.S. and goalie Dustin Wolf stopped 18-of-22 shots.
The teams resume play on Wednesday with Canada facing Finland at 1 p.m., and the U.S. playing Sweden at 4 p.m.
World Junior Summer Showcase
All games at USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth
Saturday: Finland 3, USA White 2
Saturday: USA Blue 4, Sweden 2
Sunday: USA Blue 7, Finland 1
Sunday: Sweden 2, USA White 1 (OT)
Tuesday: Canada 7, USA 1
x-Wednesday: Canada vs. Finland (1 p.m.)
x-Wednesday: USA vs. Sweden (4 p.m.)
x-Friday: Canada vs. Sweden (1 p.m.)
x-Friday: USA vs. Finland (4 p.m.)
x-Saturday, Aug. 3: Sweden vs. Finland (1 p.m.)
x-Saturday, Aug. 3: Canada vs. USA (4 p.m.)
x-Game on NHL Network
