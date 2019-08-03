Red Wings draft pick Joe Veleno, left, celebrates a goal against the U.S. on Tuesday at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth. (Photo: Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Joe Veleno, a first-round draft choice of the Red Wings, scored a goal in Canada's 5-3 loss against the United States in the final game of the World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.

Veleno's power-play goal gave Canada a 3-2 lead in the second period but K'Andre Miller (New York Rangers), Joel Farabee (Philadelphia Flyers) and Ryan Johnson (Buffalo Sabres) replied for the U.S.

In the earlier game, Sweden's Samuel Fagemo (L.A. Kings) had a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over Finland.

The Red Wings' picks on the Swedish team, forward Jonatan Berggren and goalie Jesper Eliasson, did not play. Forward Otto Kivenmaki (Red Wings) was scoreless for Finland.

World Junior Summer Showcase

All games at USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth

July 27: Finland 3, USA White 2

July 27: USA Blue 4, Sweden 2

July 28: USA Blue 7, Finland 1

July 28: Sweden 2, USA White 1 (OT)

Tuesday: Canada 4, USA 1

Wednesday: Finland 8, Canada 3

Wednesday: USA 6, Sweden 0

Friday: Canada 5, Sweden 2

Friday: Finland 6, USA 5

Saturday: Sweden 6, Finland 3

Saturday: USA 5, Canada 3