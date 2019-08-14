LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

This is the third of a three-part series examining the state of the Red Wings' organization at every position. Monday: goaltenders. Tuesday: defensemen. Today: forwards.

Detroit — They are the hope, the beacon of light as the Red Wings dwell in this current rebuild.

Young forwards Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha are the foundation the Wings are building around.

All four had career-best offensive seasons, and gradually began taking over leadership of the team.

If the Wings are headed anywhere this season, or in the near future, this is the core that will likely take them there.

“Can they carry a hockey team to wins? That’s a big question they’ll answer on a nightly basis next year,” coach Jeff Blashill said late last season. “It’s a heck of a responsibility. I don’t think there’s very many young players in the league that are able to carry their team.

“We’re going to ask that group of four up front to be a huge piece to carrying this team.”

No other position group on the Wings has as much skill and potential as the forwards.

After the core four, there are potentially big pieces who could be significant parts of the Wings’ roster.

Recent draft picks and free-agent signings such as Filip Zadina, Michael Rasmussen, Evgeny Svechnikov, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno give the Wings a deep pool of young talent.

At least two, maybe three, of those prospects are expected to begin the year with the Wings this season.

The Detroit News ranks top 50 Red Wings in organization by value
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 50 Red Wings in the organization by value.
Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 50 Red Wings in the organization by value. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Dylan Larkin, center. If there were any doubts about Larkin’s future, they were demolished over a season in which he posted 32 goals, 73 points, and gradually evolved into the team leader. He’ll likely be named captain before next season begins – the right decision. There’s little doubt he’s the most important player in the organization on a variety of levels.
1. Dylan Larkin, center. If there were any doubts about Larkin’s future, they were demolished over a season in which he posted 32 goals, 73 points, and gradually evolved into the team leader. He’ll likely be named captain before next season begins – the right decision. There’s little doubt he’s the most important player in the organization on a variety of levels. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Andreas Athanasiou, center. A year or two ago Athanasiou might have been a trade chip, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. He scored 30 goals, was given more minutes and responded to the confidence shown in him. He appeared to be a more mature player on and off the ice. The speed he possesses can paralyze opponents and, at age 24, Athanasiou has a bright future ahead of him.
2. Andreas Athanasiou, center. A year or two ago Athanasiou might have been a trade chip, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. He scored 30 goals, was given more minutes and responded to the confidence shown in him. He appeared to be a more mature player on and off the ice. The speed he possesses can paralyze opponents and, at age 24, Athanasiou has a bright future ahead of him. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Filip Zadina, right wing. The hype and expectations after Zadina was drafted last June were excessive and, at least initially, unrealistic. Zadina wasn’t ready for the NHL last October, but inched closer as the regular season went on. He had three points (one goal) in a nine-game look-see in early March. Zadina’s potential and game-breaking ability make him an elite prospect, a valuable commodity going forward.
3. Filip Zadina, right wing. The hype and expectations after Zadina was drafted last June were excessive and, at least initially, unrealistic. Zadina wasn’t ready for the NHL last October, but inched closer as the regular season went on. He had three points (one goal) in a nine-game look-see in early March. Zadina’s potential and game-breaking ability make him an elite prospect, a valuable commodity going forward. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Tyler Bertuzzi, left wing. Bertuzzi isn’t the most fluid player on the ice, but his value comes from his ability to play up and down the lineup, in a variety of roles, and produce in whatever way he’s used. Bertuzzi found a home playing with Larkin and Anthony Mantha late in the season, producing offensively at a historic clip (four consecutive games with at least three points). He’s a hockey player, through and through.
4. Tyler Bertuzzi, left wing. Bertuzzi isn’t the most fluid player on the ice, but his value comes from his ability to play up and down the lineup, in a variety of roles, and produce in whatever way he’s used. Bertuzzi found a home playing with Larkin and Anthony Mantha late in the season, producing offensively at a historic clip (four consecutive games with at least three points). He’s a hockey player, through and through. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Filip Hronek, defenseman. Solidified himself as the organization’s best young defensive prospect with an impressive stint in the NHL, after starring in the AHL. What Hronek lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his physical and confident play at both ends. The Wings are likely to carve out a spot in the lineup for him next season.
5. Filip Hronek, defenseman. Solidified himself as the organization’s best young defensive prospect with an impressive stint in the NHL, after starring in the AHL. What Hronek lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his physical and confident play at both ends. The Wings are likely to carve out a spot in the lineup for him next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Anthony Mantha, right wing. Mantha had 25 goals and 48 points in 67 games, and cemented his position among the organization’s building blocks. A gifted scorer, underrated passer, and physical when the need arises, Mantha is gradually erasing concerns regarding his inconsistency.
6. Anthony Mantha, right wing. Mantha had 25 goals and 48 points in 67 games, and cemented his position among the organization’s building blocks. A gifted scorer, underrated passer, and physical when the need arises, Mantha is gradually erasing concerns regarding his inconsistency. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Danny DeKeyser, defenseman. For all the fans’ complaints about DeKeyser’s long-term contract, inconsistency, failure to progress, he was easily the Wings’ best overall defenseman. DeKeyser, 29, was limited to 52 games because of injuries, but solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 defenseman.
7. Danny DeKeyser, defenseman. For all the fans’ complaints about DeKeyser’s long-term contract, inconsistency, failure to progress, he was easily the Wings’ best overall defenseman. DeKeyser, 29, was limited to 52 games because of injuries, but solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 defenseman. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Dennis Cholowski, defenseman. Cholowski made the NHL opening night roster and didn’t look out of place on the offensive end of his time with the Wings. It was defense – Cholowski was minus-20 in 52 games – where he appeared to lose confidence as the season wore on. Cholowski finished his season in Grand Rapids, but will be in the mix for an NHL job in training camp.
8. Dennis Cholowski, defenseman. Cholowski made the NHL opening night roster and didn’t look out of place on the offensive end of his time with the Wings. It was defense – Cholowski was minus-20 in 52 games – where he appeared to lose confidence as the season wore on. Cholowski finished his season in Grand Rapids, but will be in the mix for an NHL job in training camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
9. Michael Rasmussen, center. In a perfect world Rasmussen would have spent his time in Grand Rapids, but because of his junior eligibility, the Wings were forced to keep him on the NHL roster where he scored 8 goals in 62 games. He’s an important, legitimate NHL prospect, but Rasmussen might be best served back-tracking and rebuilding his confidence in Grand Rapids next season.
9. Michael Rasmussen, center. In a perfect world Rasmussen would have spent his time in Grand Rapids, but because of his junior eligibility, the Wings were forced to keep him on the NHL roster where he scored 8 goals in 62 games. He’s an important, legitimate NHL prospect, but Rasmussen might be best served back-tracking and rebuilding his confidence in Grand Rapids next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
10. Jimmy Howard, goaltender. Several times during Howard’s career it appeared his time in Detroit was done, only to watch him reboot, retrench, and become a player the Wings couldn’t afford to lose. The Wings re-signed Howard, 35, late this season, knowing he was far away the best option they had in the organization. He’s an important veteran presence on this ever-younger team these days.
10. Jimmy Howard, goaltender. Several times during Howard’s career it appeared his time in Detroit was done, only to watch him reboot, retrench, and become a player the Wings couldn’t afford to lose. The Wings re-signed Howard, 35, late this season, knowing he was far away the best option they had in the organization. He’s an important veteran presence on this ever-younger team these days. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
11. Joe Veleno, center. A 2018 first-round draft pick, Veleno was a revelation in training camp, then had an outstanding junior season. The Wings wanted Veleno to become a focused two-way player and he did so, his defensive game becoming a major factor. Veleno is expected to turn pro this summer, and while he appears destined for Grand Rapids, there’s a long-shot chance he could make the NHL roster.
11. Joe Veleno, center. A 2018 first-round draft pick, Veleno was a revelation in training camp, then had an outstanding junior season. The Wings wanted Veleno to become a focused two-way player and he did so, his defensive game becoming a major factor. Veleno is expected to turn pro this summer, and while he appears destined for Grand Rapids, there’s a long-shot chance he could make the NHL roster. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
12. Niklas Kronwall, defenseman. An unrestricted free agent, Kronwall’s future in the organization is cloudy. He’s been a valuable contributor for 15 seasons, he’s a respected presence on and off the ice, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Wings ask Kronwall to return for another year.
12. Niklas Kronwall, defenseman. An unrestricted free agent, Kronwall’s future in the organization is cloudy. He’s been a valuable contributor for 15 seasons, he’s a respected presence on and off the ice, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Wings ask Kronwall to return for another year. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
13. Evgeny Svechnikov, right wing. Svechnikov, 22, lost the entire season because of knee surgery after being injuried the final preseason game in September. It was disappointing on many levels, but especially because Svechnikov appeared to be winning a job on the opening night roster. The 2015 first-round pick remains a viable prospect because of his potential.
13. Evgeny Svechnikov, right wing. Svechnikov, 22, lost the entire season because of knee surgery after being injuried the final preseason game in September. It was disappointing on many levels, but especially because Svechnikov appeared to be winning a job on the opening night roster. The 2015 first-round pick remains a viable prospect because of his potential. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Luke Glendening, center. Glendening isn’t ever going to be a headliner on an NHL team, but he continues to show his importance to any team with first-rate defensive work, leadership, and character. The consistency of Glendening’s name coming up in trade talks shows how much other teams think of him, but the Wings aren’t going to ship away such an important asset easily.
14. Luke Glendening, center. Glendening isn’t ever going to be a headliner on an NHL team, but he continues to show his importance to any team with first-rate defensive work, leadership, and character. The consistency of Glendening’s name coming up in trade talks shows how much other teams think of him, but the Wings aren’t going to ship away such an important asset easily. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
15. Taro Hirose, left wing. Hirose doesn’t overwhelm you with his size or speed, but his intangibles are appealing. Hirose makes plays, uses his linemates effectively, he’s seemingly always around the puck. In 10 games after being signed as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, Hirose’s seven points (one goal, six assists) showed he’ll be looking for an NHL roster spot in October.
15. Taro Hirose, left wing. Hirose doesn’t overwhelm you with his size or speed, but his intangibles are appealing. Hirose makes plays, uses his linemates effectively, he’s seemingly always around the puck. In 10 games after being signed as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, Hirose’s seven points (one goal, six assists) showed he’ll be looking for an NHL roster spot in October. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
16. Mike Green, defenseman. Green was limited to 43 games because of injuries, and at age 33, it’s questionable whether the Wings will engage in further contract extensions. He’ll likely be shipped before the trade deadline next February to a team looking for veteran depth.
16. Mike Green, defenseman. Green was limited to 43 games because of injuries, and at age 33, it’s questionable whether the Wings will engage in further contract extensions. He’ll likely be shipped before the trade deadline next February to a team looking for veteran depth. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
17. Trevor Daley, defenseman. Entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Wings, Daley, 35, was limited to 44 games because of injuries. His greatest benefit to the Wings at this point might be he’ll be an attractive asset at the trade deadline for a team searching for quality depth.
17. Trevor Daley, defenseman. Entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Wings, Daley, 35, was limited to 44 games because of injuries. His greatest benefit to the Wings at this point might be he’ll be an attractive asset at the trade deadline for a team searching for quality depth. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
18. Jonathan Bernier, goaltender. At a position the Wings don’t have a ton of organizational depth, Bernier remains a firm backup to Jimmy Howard. Bernier didn’t overwhelm in his debut with the Wings, but the hope is he’ll rebound being more acclimated to his surroundings next season.
18. Jonathan Bernier, goaltender. At a position the Wings don’t have a ton of organizational depth, Bernier remains a firm backup to Jimmy Howard. Bernier didn’t overwhelm in his debut with the Wings, but the hope is he’ll rebound being more acclimated to his surroundings next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
19. Madison Bowey, defenseman. Acquired at the trade deadline as part of the package for defenseman Nick Jensen, Bowey showed enough in March to be penciled onto the NHL spot next season. Consistency remains an issue, but Bowey, 24, will get a chance to show he’s an NHL player.
19. Madison Bowey, defenseman. Acquired at the trade deadline as part of the package for defenseman Nick Jensen, Bowey showed enough in March to be penciled onto the NHL spot next season. Consistency remains an issue, but Bowey, 24, will get a chance to show he’s an NHL player. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
20. Gustav Lindstrom, defenseman. The 2017 secnd-round pick has gradually worked his way into being a possible top-four defenseman in the NHL. He is likely to stay in Sweden for another year, but that’s fine for a low-maintenance player who makes all the little plays, is sound, and doesn’t hurt his team.
20. Gustav Lindstrom, defenseman. The 2017 secnd-round pick has gradually worked his way into being a possible top-four defenseman in the NHL. He is likely to stay in Sweden for another year, but that’s fine for a low-maintenance player who makes all the little plays, is sound, and doesn’t hurt his team. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
21. Jared McIsaac, defenseman. The Wings’ felt good when they drafted McIsaac last summer in the second round, and his progress in junior this season has maintained that belief. He’ll play one more year of junior hockey, but McIsaac’s stay in minors before reaching the NHL might not be long. Fans are likely going to enjoy his physical style, along with ability to notch points.
21. Jared McIsaac, defenseman. The Wings’ felt good when they drafted McIsaac last summer in the second round, and his progress in junior this season has maintained that belief. He’ll play one more year of junior hockey, but McIsaac’s stay in minors before reaching the NHL might not be long. Fans are likely going to enjoy his physical style, along with ability to notch points. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
22. Christoffer Ehn, center. You can make the point Ehn is the younger Darren Helm. A speedy bottom-six forward who is stronger on the defensive end, the Wings maintain there is offense Ehn simply hasn’t realized yet. Ehn was one of the more pleasant surprises in the organization this season, making the NHL roster so soon.
22. Christoffer Ehn, center. You can make the point Ehn is the younger Darren Helm. A speedy bottom-six forward who is stronger on the defensive end, the Wings maintain there is offense Ehn simply hasn’t realized yet. Ehn was one of the more pleasant surprises in the organization this season, making the NHL roster so soon. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
23. Darren Helm, left wing. There was hope early in his career Helm would develop into a consistent 12- to 16-goal scorer, but hasn’t materialized, partly because of a litany of injuries. Helm, 32, still plays with speed and remains an effective penalty killer.
23. Darren Helm, left wing. There was hope early in his career Helm would develop into a consistent 12- to 16-goal scorer, but hasn’t materialized, partly because of a litany of injuries. Helm, 32, still plays with speed and remains an effective penalty killer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
24. Jonathan Ericsson, defenseman. It wasn’t a great season for Ericsson, 35, who battled injuries, was limited to 52 games, and was a healthy scratch for several games. With one year left on his contract, Ericsson’s future in the organization is hazy.
24. Jonathan Ericsson, defenseman. It wasn’t a great season for Ericsson, 35, who battled injuries, was limited to 52 games, and was a healthy scratch for several games. With one year left on his contract, Ericsson’s future in the organization is hazy. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
25. Frans Nielsen, center. Nielsen slipped to 10 goals and 35 points, never really settling in as the second-line center. The veteran is a fine influence in the locker room, and should be better suited as the third-line center. At age 35, and with two years left on his contract, a buyout wouldn’t be entirely shocking.
25. Frans Nielsen, center. Nielsen slipped to 10 goals and 35 points, never really settling in as the second-line center. The veteran is a fine influence in the locker room, and should be better suited as the third-line center. At age 35, and with two years left on his contract, a buyout wouldn’t be entirely shocking. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
26. Filip Larsson, goaltender: Had an outstanding freshman season at Denver, and the Wings signed him to a pro contract after the Pioneers were eliminated. Larsson is a 2016 sixth-round pick who is the organization’s leading goaltending prospect. Larsson has starred at each level, which is a good sign for any prospect.
26. Filip Larsson, goaltender: Had an outstanding freshman season at Denver, and the Wings signed him to a pro contract after the Pioneers were eliminated. Larsson is a 2016 sixth-round pick who is the organization’s leading goaltending prospect. Larsson has starred at each level, which is a good sign for any prospect. Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
27. Jacob de la Rose, center. A waiver acquisition early this season, de la Rose, 23, showed glimpses of being an effective bottom-six forward, particularly effective on the defensive end. An irregular heartbeat ended his season in March, but the issue has been fixed, and de la Rose will be ready for training camp.
27. Jacob de la Rose, center. A waiver acquisition early this season, de la Rose, 23, showed glimpses of being an effective bottom-six forward, particularly effective on the defensive end. An irregular heartbeat ended his season in March, but the issue has been fixed, and de la Rose will be ready for training camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
28. Justin Abdelkader, left wing. The leadership traits are unquestionably there, and Abdelkader, 32, remains a true pro and example for the younger locker room. But Abdelkader’s production has been slipping. He only had six goals this season, and with four more years left on his contract, it wouldn’t be shocking he could be bought out before its end.
28. Justin Abdelkader, left wing. The leadership traits are unquestionably there, and Abdelkader, 32, remains a true pro and example for the younger locker room. But Abdelkader’s production has been slipping. He only had six goals this season, and with four more years left on his contract, it wouldn’t be shocking he could be bought out before its end. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
29. Jonatan Berggren, right wing. Berggren looked like a steal for the Wings as a 2018 second-round selection, but a back injury derailed most this season. Berggren plays a sound two-way game, and plays with speed, but it will be interesting to watch how well he rebounds from the back issue.
29. Jonatan Berggren, right wing. Berggren looked like a steal for the Wings as a 2018 second-round selection, but a back injury derailed most this season. Berggren plays a sound two-way game, and plays with speed, but it will be interesting to watch how well he rebounds from the back issue. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
30. Thomas Vanek, left wing. Vanek has provided a positive locker room presence in two tours with the Wings, but at age 35, and an unrestricted free agent, he isn’t likely to return next season.
30. Thomas Vanek, left wing. Vanek has provided a positive locker room presence in two tours with the Wings, but at age 35, and an unrestricted free agent, he isn’t likely to return next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
31. Vili Saarijarvi, defenseman. Interestingly, Saarijarvi was actually one of the better defensemen in Wings’ training camp. But, his season in Grand Rapids was up and down, though Saarijarvi’s ability with the puck remains an intriguing strength.
31. Vili Saarijarvi, defenseman. Interestingly, Saarijarvi was actually one of the better defensemen in Wings’ training camp. But, his season in Grand Rapids was up and down, though Saarijarvi’s ability with the puck remains an intriguing strength. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
32. Libor Sulak, defenseman: At 25, Sulak doesn’t have much more time to show the Wings he’s NHL-worthy, or capable. He opened the season in Detroit because of the rash of injuries the Wings had on defense, but his defensive breakdowns were apparent. Sulak’s a wild card because of his great skating, and NHL size.
32. Libor Sulak, defenseman: At 25, Sulak doesn’t have much more time to show the Wings he’s NHL-worthy, or capable. He opened the season in Detroit because of the rash of injuries the Wings had on defense, but his defensive breakdowns were apparent. Sulak’s a wild card because of his great skating, and NHL size. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
33. Patrik Rybar, goaltender: An undrafted free agent, Rybar, 25, became more comfortable and adjusted to the North American pro game as the season progressed. Rybar said the pace of the game was so different early, the smaller rink was a factor, but he looked like a possible NHL goalie late in the season.
33. Patrik Rybar, goaltender: An undrafted free agent, Rybar, 25, became more comfortable and adjusted to the North American pro game as the season progressed. Rybar said the pace of the game was so different early, the smaller rink was a factor, but he looked like a possible NHL goalie late in the season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
34. Givani Smith, left wing. Had a predictably tough rookie pro season in Grand Rapids, but was better in the second half using his size and brawn. If Smith can be effective around the net and control the puck, he can become a factor.
34. Givani Smith, left wing. Had a predictably tough rookie pro season in Grand Rapids, but was better in the second half using his size and brawn. If Smith can be effective around the net and control the puck, he can become a factor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
35. Ryan Kuffner, left wing. An undrafted college free agent, Kuffner was signed in March and went point-less in 10 NHL games. Kuffner will start next season in Grand Rapids where he’ll competing with a lot of other prospect wingers.
35. Ryan Kuffner, left wing. An undrafted college free agent, Kuffner was signed in March and went point-less in 10 NHL games. Kuffner will start next season in Grand Rapids where he’ll competing with a lot of other prospect wingers. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
36. Joe Hicketts, defenseman. You have to love this guy’s character, spunk, and his passion for the game. But in brief call-ups to Detroit, Hicketts’ limitations have been highlighted, and he hasn’t been able to climb the organizational depth chart.
36. Joe Hicketts, defenseman. You have to love this guy’s character, spunk, and his passion for the game. But in brief call-ups to Detroit, Hicketts’ limitations have been highlighted, and he hasn’t been able to climb the organizational depth chart. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
37. Dylan McIlrath, defenseman. The burly, physical defenseman was given a brief promotion to the Wings in March and showed he could be capable of replacing Luke Witkowski as a depth defenseman and physical presence.
37. Dylan McIlrath, defenseman. The burly, physical defenseman was given a brief promotion to the Wings in March and showed he could be capable of replacing Luke Witkowski as a depth defenseman and physical presence. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
38. Luke Witkowski, defenseman. Has been the Wings’ resident policeman the last two seasons, protecting teammates with his willigness to fight. But Witkowski’s an unrestricted free agent, and the Wings might be looking to replace him with younger options.
38. Luke Witkowski, defenseman. Has been the Wings’ resident policeman the last two seasons, protecting teammates with his willigness to fight. But Witkowski’s an unrestricted free agent, and the Wings might be looking to replace him with younger options. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
39. Brian Lashoff, defenseman. Lashoff has been a positive mentor for younger defensemen in Grand Rapids, and remains a serviceable option for the Wings when injuries hit.
Buy Photo
39. Brian Lashoff, defenseman. Lashoff has been a positive mentor for younger defensemen in Grand Rapids, and remains a serviceable option for the Wings when injuries hit. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
40. Wade Megan, center. At age 28 Megan is way past the prospect stage, but he provides a settling, veteran influence in Grand Rapids, and showed he can be an adequate lineup filler when injuries hit at the NHL level.
40. Wade Megan, center. At age 28 Megan is way past the prospect stage, but he provides a settling, veteran influence in Grand Rapids, and showed he can be an adequate lineup filler when injuries hit at the NHL level. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
41. Dominic Turgeon, center: Turgeon has had brief call-ups to the Wings the last two seasons, but appears to have been leap-frogged on the organizational depth chart. Turgeon will be a penalty-killer, fourth-line grinder, if he reaches the NHL for good.
41. Dominic Turgeon, center: Turgeon has had brief call-ups to the Wings the last two seasons, but appears to have been leap-frogged on the organizational depth chart. Turgeon will be a penalty-killer, fourth-line grinder, if he reaches the NHL for good. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
42. Martin Frk, right wing. Frk still has one of the hardest shots in the organization, but has had difficulty finding at role at the NHL level. An unrestricted free agent, he might be looking for a job elsewhere this summer.
42. Martin Frk, right wing. Frk still has one of the hardest shots in the organization, but has had difficulty finding at role at the NHL level. An unrestricted free agent, he might be looking for a job elsewhere this summer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
43. Matt Puempel, left wing. Puempel, 26, showed some offensive ability in a brief promotion in March, and showed his worth in Grand Rapids (24 goals) this season. Seems destined to be a key minor leaguer, adding quality depth to an organization.
43. Matt Puempel, left wing. Puempel, 26, showed some offensive ability in a brief promotion in March, and showed his worth in Grand Rapids (24 goals) this season. Seems destined to be a key minor leaguer, adding quality depth to an organization. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
44. Chase Pearson, center. An intriguing prospect who has kept getting better since being picked in the fifth round in 2015. Pearson had 16 goals (29 points) in 34 games at Maine, was a team leader, turned pro after the season and is penciled in for Grand Rapids. He has good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), great hockey smarts, his dad played in the NHL, and he can play a variety of roles.
44. Chase Pearson, center. An intriguing prospect who has kept getting better since being picked in the fifth round in 2015. Pearson had 16 goals (29 points) in 34 games at Maine, was a team leader, turned pro after the season and is penciled in for Grand Rapids. He has good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), great hockey smarts, his dad played in the NHL, and he can play a variety of roles. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
45. Seth Barton, defenseman. A freshman at UMass Lowell, Barton is a 2018 third-round pick who had a promising season and is emerging as a legitimate prospect. A good skater, the Wings always have liked his instincts. He just needs to keep adding strength.
45. Seth Barton, defenseman. A freshman at UMass Lowell, Barton is a 2018 third-round pick who had a promising season and is emerging as a legitimate prospect. A good skater, the Wings always have liked his instincts. He just needs to keep adding strength. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
46. Kasper Kotkansalo, defenseman. Kotkansalo has shown steady development since being drafted in the third round in 2017. He has 11 assists this season at Boston University, but now entering his junior year, you’d like to see bigger jumps.
46. Kasper Kotkansalo, defenseman. Kotkansalo has shown steady development since being drafted in the third round in 2017. He has 11 assists this season at Boston University, but now entering his junior year, you’d like to see bigger jumps. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
47. Alec Regula, defenseman. The 6-foot-4 2018 third- round pick from West Bloomfield completed his junior eligibility and is penciled in for Grand Rapids next season. The Wings have been drilling in him the need to improve defensively.
Buy Photo
47. Alec Regula, defenseman. The 6-foot-4 2018 third- round pick from West Bloomfield completed his junior eligibility and is penciled in for Grand Rapids next season. The Wings have been drilling in him the need to improve defensively. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
48. Jack Adams, right wing. A big (6-foot-5) winger who has teased with some offensive potential, the former 2017 sixth-round pick needs to take a bigger leap forward soon to remain a legitimate prospect with so much depth in front of him in the organization.
48. Jack Adams, right wing. A big (6-foot-5) winger who has teased with some offensive potential, the former 2017 sixth-round pick needs to take a bigger leap forward soon to remain a legitimate prospect with so much depth in front of him in the organization. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
49. Malte Setkov, defenseman. Setkov was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and intrigues with is size (6-foot-6) and skating ability. He’s been playing junior level in Sweden, still far away from any thought of competing for a job in the NHL.
49. Malte Setkov, defenseman. Setkov was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and intrigues with is size (6-foot-6) and skating ability. He’s been playing junior level in Sweden, still far away from any thought of competing for a job in the NHL. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
50. Jake Chelios, defenseman. Played well in Grand Rapids this season, and earned a late-season promotion to the Wings. Serviceable guy to have in your organization, efficient and good on the defensive end.
50. Jake Chelios, defenseman. Played well in Grand Rapids this season, and earned a late-season promotion to the Wings. Serviceable guy to have in your organization, efficient and good on the defensive end. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Zadina, a 2018 first-round pick, could become a prolific goal-scorer in the estimation of many scouts.

    General manager Steve Yzerman, in his introductory press conference in April, highlighted the Wings’ depth up front.

    “We’re off to a tremendous start if you watched the team this year,” Yzerman said. “With the likes of Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi, (defenseman) Filip Hronek, we have the foundation for a core there.

    “We have prospects that we saw play in the American Hockey League this year with Filip Zadina. We have young Rasmussen who played in Detroit this year. There is an exciting group of young players, young prospects and a lot of draft picks.

    “It’s going to take some time but I believe there’s a foundation there for this team to be successful.”

    Larkin is likely to be the key piece now, and later, with his on- and off-ice presence.

    Larkin, 23, took a major step forward in his career last season with a career-high 32 goals and 73 points, while also serving as an assistant captain.

    With Henrik Zetterberg retiring due to back issues, Larkin took a greater leadership role and is expected to be named captain this season.

    “Larkin is going to lead the way, bringing this franchise back to where we all want it to be,” defenseman Niklas Kronwall said at season’s end.

    Larkin felt he developed into more of a two-way, complete hockey player last season, largely through Zetterberg’s influence.

    “I understood that I had to put some of that responsibility of what he meant on the ice, doing it right, winning big faceoffs and playing against other team’s best players,” Larkin said. “It’s tough but I feel I took a step doing that, and a huge step in my career.”

    Blashill also saw growth from Larkin, both on and off the ice.

    "I’ve seen him grow the last couple years that way,” Blashill said. “He’s held himself to a pretty high standard and he’s worked. He was more comfortable (last) year — maybe it was the letter — of speaking up when he needed to, without speaking up at the wrong time.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    Looking forward

    Justin Abdelkader: Looking to rebound from career-low offensive season.

    Andreas Athanasiou: Notched 30 goals. Now, can he go higher?

    Tyler Bertuzzi: Found a great niche and role playing with Larkin and Mantha.

    Jacob de la Rose: Season was cut short by a heart issue. If healthy, can fill a role on the fourth line.

    Christoffer Ehn: Quick, smart player made the Opening Night roster but will have much more competition this time around.

    Adam Erne: Acquired Wednesday from Tampa, supplies Wings with grit and some offensive ability to bottom-nine forwards.

    Valtteri Filppula: Versatile, veteran free-agent addition returns to Wings and deepens center position.

    Luke Glendening: Does a lot of dirty work in a variety of roles for Wings.

    Darren Helm: Veteran is still an effective penalty killer and checker, but could be a trade piece going forward.

    Taro Hirose: Free-agent pickup from Michigan State impressed in March with his smarts and instincts.

    Ryan Kuffner: College free agent will need seasoning in Grand Rapids.

    Dylan Larkin: Evolving into one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards and likely next Wings’ captain.

    Anthony Mantha: Was late season and world championship performance a sign of big season ahead?

    Frans Nielsen: Veteran has been a true leader in locker room but production has dwindled on the ice.

    Michael Rasmussen: Had a lot of growing pains in rookie NHL season. Grand Rapids wasn’t an option last year but might be this time around.

    Evgeny Svechnikov: Knee surgery wiped out all of 2018-19. Has to show some promise and potential this season.

    Joe Veleno: Organization excited about the two-way potential of this speedster.

    Filip Zadina: It’ll be interesting to see how lessons learned last season and this summer translate to September training camp.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE