Four-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Draper has been officially promoted to director of amateur scouting for the Detroit Red Wings, according to the team's website.

Draper, who was the assistant to former general manager Ken Holland, replaces Tyler Wright, whose contract wasn't renewed three weeks after Steve Yzerman took over as general manager on April 19, 2019.

The Red Wings also hired two amateur chief scouts, Ryan Rezmierski and Jesse Wallin, two additional scouts, Bryce Thoma and Rob Rassey and former Tampa Bay goaltending scout Phil Osaer (Livonia) was named head of goaltending scouting and development.

Rezmierski (Ann Arbor, University of Michigan) was a scout for the past eight years with the Nashville Predators and a former director of player personnel with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

Wallin, a first-round draft pick by the Red Wings in 1996, was a scout with the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues for the past six years and a former head coach of the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League for five years.

The Red Wings also made two changes in the coaching department.

Former team video coach Adam Nightingale (Cheboygan) was promoted to assistant coach after spending two years under head coach Jeff Blashill.

Ex-Carolina Hurricanes video coach LJ Scarpace (Dearborn/University of Michigan) was named the Wings' new video coach.

The website also listed Mike Barwis as the director of sports science and human performance and updated the titles of front-office staff Jiri Fischer (associate director of player personnel), Shawn Horcoff (director of player development/assistant director of player personnel) and Dan Cleary (assistant director of player development).