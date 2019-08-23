Buy Photo Former Red Wing Joe Kocur makes his way down the red carpet. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The 11th annual Joe Kocur Foundation for Children kicks off on Saturday in the Celebrity Charity Softball Series at Duck Lake Pines Park in Highland.

The games are scheduled for 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m., featuring alumni of the Red Wings like former goaltenders Chris Osgood and Manny Legace as well as local Detroit celebrities like ex-Tigers outfielder Andy Dirks and actor Jeff Daniels.

Kocur, a member of the Stanley Cup-winning teams in Detroit (1997, 1998) and in New York with the Rangers (1994), began his foundation in 2009 and has raised more than $1.1 million to assist local charities that focus on children and local families.

"The most rewarding part of our event for me is the ability to give back to our local charities and see the smiling faces of the families we have helped," said Kocur, who credits the late Ted Lindsay for helping to develop his philanthropic activities.

Lindsay, a Hall of Famer who won four Stanley Cups in Detroit (1950, 1952, 1954, 1955), died in March, 2019 at age 93. Lindsay's autism foundation has raised more than $4 million to support research and educational programs.

Kocur played 820 career games with the Red Wings, Rangers and Canucks with 80 goals and 82 assists along with 2,519 minutes in penalties in the regular season. In the playoffs, Kocur added 10 goals and 12 assists with 231 penalty minutes in 118 games.

Tickets for the softball series are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 14 and under are admitted free. Gates open at 11 a.m.