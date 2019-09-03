Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall is retiring, he announced Tuesday.
In a video from the Red Wings, Kronwall said, "They say every journey has to come to an end. Well, my journey as player for the Detroit Red Wings ends here."
Kronwall played 15 seasons in the NHL, all in Detroit. He had 432 points (83 goals) in 953 games.
