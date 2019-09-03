Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall announced his retirement Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall is retiring, he announced Tuesday.

In a video from the Red Wings, Kronwall said, "They say every journey has to come to an end. Well, my journey as player for the Detroit Red Wings ends here."

Kronwall played 15 seasons in the NHL, all in Detroit. He had 432 points (83 goals) in 953 games.

This is a developing story. Come back to detroitnews.com for more updates.