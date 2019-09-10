The Red Wings advanced to the NHL Prospect Tournament final with a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday at the Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.
Chase Pearson (fifth-round draft pick from the University of Maine) scored three goals and added an assist for the Red Wings (2-1), who will face the Dallas Stars (2-1) in the final on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Troy Loggins (Northern Michigan) had two goals, Joe Veleno (first-round selection in 2018) scored his fifth goal in three games and Moritz Seider (first-round pick in 2019) had two assists.
Free agent goalie Sean Romero stopped 24-of-28 shots.
