The Detroit Red Wings won the NHL Prospect Tournament with a 6-5 victory over the Dallas Stars in the final on Tuesday at the Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.
Joe Veleno and Givani Smith scored two goals each for Detroit, which trailed 4-2 in the third period. Veleno scored seven goals in four games.
