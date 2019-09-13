CLOSE

Dylan Larkin and Jeff Blashill talk about the Red Wings' decision to go with four alternate captains.

Traverse City — The Red Wings aren’t going to have a captain this season but that’s fine with Dylan Larkin  the player many Red Wings fans suspected would be the captain.

The Wings have decided to go with four alternate captains — as it did last season upon Henrik Zetterberg’s retirement — with Larkin and Justin Abdelkader serving as full-time alternates, and Frans Nielsen and Luke Glendening splitting home and away games.

Glendening replaces Niklas Kronwall, who retired this offseason.

Larkin is fine with the decision made by general manager Steve Yzerman and coach Jeff Blashill.

“I get to play for the Detroit Red Wings, and in our locker room, I can assure you that leadership is not a problem,” Larkin said Friday. “I’m extremely happy for Luke. It’s well deserved. But you could look at 10 guys that could wear 'A’s' on our team and wear 'C’s.'

“They (coaches and management) know what they’re doing. I’m not disappointed at all.”

Larkin was adamant he doesn’t need any extra motivation this season to prove he should be captain.

“I want to win, I want to play well, I want to represent the city, my teammates and the fans and my family as well as I can,” Larkin said. “I’m a driven person. I want to be great. I want this team to be great and I want to have a great season. So extra motivation, no. I’m motivated to take this team to where we need to be.”

Yzerman and Larkin spoke several weeks ago. Larkin said the conversation “wasn’t negative at all, it was encouraging.”

Yzerman was impressed watching Larkin play last season, and the significant step Larkin took in his career.

“He’s just entering the prime of his career,” Yzerman said. “You spend your first few years, you figure out the league and you get comfortable and understand what it takes and what you need to improve upon.

“From talking with everyone, from spending a little bit of time with him, he’s a worker, he’s driven, he wants to do well. I expect him only to continue to improve.”

Blashill wanted to move Glendening into an alternate captain’s position after Kronwall’s retirement.

“He is somebody I’ve leaned on a little bit, somebody that leads by example,” Blashill said. “He has a bigger voice and this will help his voice come out.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s a letter or not a letter, whether it’s a ‘C’ or an ‘A’ or a guy doesn’t wear a letter, really none of that totally matters. I get it, it’s on the jersey, but there’s lots of different ways to lead. We’ve got lots of guys who can lead — Mike Green is a hell of a leader, Trevor Daley is a hell of a leader. There are other guys on our team that are really good leaders that aren’t wearing letters.

“Guys that are wearing letters, we expect them to take on a bigger role at times.”

The Red Wings walk out onto the ice for the start of training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
The Red Wings walk out onto the ice for the start of training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Red Wings captains Henrick Zetterberg, left, and Steve Yzerman chat together while watching practice during training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City, September 13, 2019. This is Yzerman's first season as General Manager of the team.
Former Red Wings captains Henrick Zetterberg, left, and Steve Yzerman chat together while watching practice. This is Yzerman's first season as Detroit's general manager. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader, left, and center Luke Glendening battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader, left, and center Luke Glendening battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Givani Smith crashes into head coach Jeff Blashill during practice.
Detroit right wing Givani Smith crashes into head coach Jeff Blashill during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon tries to deflect the puck past Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher during practice.
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon tries to deflect the puck past goaltender Kaden Fulcher during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Three-year-old Landon Hunter, of Traverse City, keeps his eye on the Red Wings during training camp at Centre Ice Arena.
Three-year-old Landon Hunter, of Traverse City, keeps his eye on the Red Wings during training camp at Centre Ice Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill talks to his players during a break in practice.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill talks to his players during a break in practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper, Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary, and General Manager Steve Yzerman chat during the Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City. All three were former players.
From left, director of amateur scouting Kris Draper, assistant director of player development Dan Cleary, and general manager Steve Yzerman chat during the Red Wings training camp. All three were former players. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard takes a breather during practice.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard takes a breather during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin, left, and defenseman Danny DeKeyser battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin, left, and defenseman Danny DeKeyser battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski, left, tries to stop a shot by right wing Filip Zadina during practice.
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski, left, tries to stop a shot by right wing Filip Zadina during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit defenseman Joe Hicketts, and left wing Ryan Kuffner, battle for the puck in front of goaltender Jimmy Howard.
From left, Detroit defenseman Joe Hicketts and left wing Ryan Kuffner battle for the puck in front of goaltender Jimmy Howard. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans keep their eyes on the action during the Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City.
Fans keep their eyes on the action during the Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City. David Guralnick, Detroit News
General Manager Steve Yzerman walks away after answering questions from the media after practice.
Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman walks away after answering questions from the media after practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The mask belonging to goaltender Jimmy Howard lays on the ice.
The mask belonging to goaltender Jimmy Howard lays on the ice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and head coach Jeff Blashill talk before practice begins.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and head coach Jeff Blashill talk before practice begins. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Jeff Blashill goes over video with the team during the Detroit Red Wings training camp.
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill goes over video with the team during training camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
General Manager Steve Yzerman answers questions from the media after practice.
Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman answers questions from the media after practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Twenty-month-old Azalea Swainston is held by her grandmother Nancy Swainston with her grandfather Jeff standing nearby while they watch the Detroit Red Wings during training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City.
Twenty-month-old Azalea Swainston is held by her grandmother Nancy Swainston with her grandfather Jeff standing nearby while they watch the Red Wings during training camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen shoots the puck during practice.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen shoots the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, left, tries to steal the puck from left wing Justin Abdelkader during practice.
Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, left, tries to steal the puck from left wing Justin Abdelkader during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou, left, and defenseman Madison Bowey battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou, left, and defenseman Madison Bowey battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose, left, tries to steal the puck from defenseman Mike Green during practice.
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose, left, tries to steal the puck from defenseman Mike Green during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider, left, and center Michael Rasmussen battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider, left, and center Michael Rasmussen battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey, left, and left wing David Pope battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey, left, and left wing David Pope battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, and left wing Andreas Athanasiou battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, and left wing Andreas Athanasiou battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Pope, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing David Pope, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, keeps the puck away from defenseman Madison Bowey during practice.
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, keeps the puck away from defenseman Madison Bowey during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou shoots the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou shoots the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot during practice.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader, right, keeps the puck away from defenseman Trevor Daley during practice.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader, right, keeps the puck away from defenseman Trevor Daley during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher stops a shot during practice.
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher stops a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula scoops up the puck during practice.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula scoops up the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit center Luke Glendening skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays with the team during practice.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays with the team during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot during practice.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski takes a shot during practice.
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill talks to his players during practice.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill talks to his players during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Joe Veleno tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice.
Detroit center Joe Veleno tries to get the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, right, keeps the puck away from right wing Anthony Mantha.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, right, keeps the puck away from right wing Anthony Mantha. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, center, tries to get the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard and right wing Anthony Mantha during practice.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, center, tries to get the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard and right wing Anthony Mantha during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Calvin Pickard makes a save during practice.
Detroit goaltender Calvin Pickard makes a save during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fog wafts between the players as they listen to instructions during practice.
Fog wafts between the players as they listen to instructions during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Joe Hicketts, left, and right wing Givani Smith battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Joe Hicketts, left, and right wing Givani Smith battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and defenseman Oliwer Kaski battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and defenseman Oliwer Kaski battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski, left, and left wing Ryan Kuffner battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski, left, and left wing Ryan Kuffner battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath, left, and center Dylan Larkin battle for the puck in front of assistant coach Doug Houda.
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath, left, and center Dylan Larkin battle for the puck in front of assistant coach Doug Houda. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and defenseman Dylan McIlrath battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and defenseman Dylan McIlrath battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Joe Hicketts, left, and center Frans Nielsen battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Joe Hicketts, left, and center Frans Nielsen battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and right wing Givani Smith battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and right wing Givani Smith battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Matt Puempel, left, tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Dylan McIlrath during practice.
Detroit left wing Matt Puempel, left, tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Dylan McIlrath during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Matt Puempel tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Vili Saarijarvi during practice.
Detroit left wing Matt Puempel tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Vili Saarijarvi during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina runs through drills during practice.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina runs through drills during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players skate through drills during practice.
The players skate through drills during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Joe Hicketts during practice.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Joe Hicketts during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Joe Veleno gets a shot blocked by goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice.
Detroit center Joe Veleno gets a shot blocked by goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill gives his players directions during practice.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill gives his players directions during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Joe Veleno skates during practice.
Detroit center Joe Veleno skates during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Prove them wrong

    Many analysts are predicting another long season, and another spring without the playoffs for the Red Wings.

    Tyler Bertuzzi is using that as fuel to prove those people wrong.

    The Wings have missed the playoffs three consecutive seasons, but Bertuzzi said this team expects more.

    “Everyone has us not making the playoffs again, and just the same path we’ve been on the last few years,” Bertuzzi said. “We want to change that.

    “Just kind of our ending last year, we were playing real well at the end of the season. We got a couple of new guys, and just more experience from guys, and we have our older guys leading the way.”

    No Kronwall

    Larkin noted not having Kronwall around will be different for the Wings.

    “It’s going to hurt a lot,” Larkin said. “The man he was in our locker room, he took a lot of hits in the media after games and he handled everything with class. That’s the kind of guy he was. He was a class guy in the locker room and in the community and he did everything the right way.

    “I congratulate him on retiring, but we’ll miss him and what a great man he is.”

    Ice chips

    Blashill said expectations for Evgeny Svechnikov, who missed all last season because of knee surgery, should be tempered this season.

    “It’s going to be a process with Svech and he knows that,” Blashill said. “He’s a great kid and he wants to be a great player. Sometimes he’s trying so hard that he hurts himself. Let’s look at this as a marathon and not a sprint, that’s the biggest thing he has to understand.”

    … Valtteri Filppula, who returned to the Wings this summer after leaving in 2013 in free agency, said it was a “little bit” strange to be back in Traverse City.

    “But it’s good to be back, I’m real excited,” Filppula said. “It’s a positive thing.”

    …Defenseman Oliwer Kaski, an undrafted free agent from Finland, is excited about his opportunity with the Wings. Kaski, 24, played some college hockey at Western Michigan.

    “I feel like they really wanted me here and I liked that,” Kaski said. “They understood my style of game and, in the end, it was an easy decision.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

