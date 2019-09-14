CLOSE

"I'm looking forward on putting on the jersey for the first time and walking into LCA," said Seider David Guralnick, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Traverse City — Moritz Seider, as it turns out, is a fan.

A fan of college football.

The Red Wings’ first-round pick from Germany was able to attend his first college football game recently, as it turns out, at The Big House.

Seider, 18, was still gushing over the experience Saturday at the end of practice.

“Unbelievable,” said Seider, of the experience. “It was a great atmosphere.”

Seider carried that enthusiasm into the recent NHL Prospect Tournament.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman was one of the Red Wings’ best players on the team that won the tournament, leading into this training camp, and now has fans excited about what the future may hold.

It’s doubtful Seider would open the season in the NHL, the jump from German hockey to the NHL being so very big.

But it wouldn’t be shocking to see Seider begin the season in Grand Rapids, in the American Hockey League, with returning to Mannheim, and playing with his German team, a distant third option.

General manager Steve Yzerman and coach Jeff Blashill both have preached patience during this start in camp, regarding Seider.

As for Seider, as many 18-year-olds basically are, he’ll be happy wherever he is, playing hockey.

“I don’t really care where I’m staying,” Seider said. “To be honest, I just want to become a better player and person and I don’t care where that is.”

Yzerman was pleased with what he saw of Seider in the prospects tournament.

“He did very well,” Yzerman said. “As an 18-year-old defenseman, he logged a lot of ice time, and he played in all situations. It’s a big step coming into this tournament, and you watch the guys who do well in this tournament, and generally, they turn out to be pretty good players in the NHL.

“I’m not sure where he’ll play (after the exhibition season). He’s here this week, he’s going to play in the preseason, and we’re going to take one step at a time. Let’s get through the preseason. We have options, Detroit, the American Hockey League (in Grand Rapids) or back to Europe. All three are potentially good options.

“We’ll take it one step at a time.”

Blashill, while coaching Team USA during May’s world championships, had a chance to watch Seider, who played for Germany.

“He was impressive,” Blashill said. “You don’t get the same forecheck pressure, but man, for an 18-year-old, he did an unreal job when facing pressure. When he had it, he made real good, poised plays and managed his game great.”

Some scouts have questioned Seider’s offensive upside and ability to transport the puck, but Blashill feels that’s not fair.

“He’s played against men,” Seider said. “If he was playing high school last year, nobody would have questioned it. There’s a skill set there, he’s a real prospect for sure, and let’s see how he does in exhibition.”

The largest adjustment for most young Europeans is adjusting to the smaller NHL ice surfaces and the speed of the game.

Red Wings training camp: Sept. 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on his players during the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City, September 14, 2019.
Head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on his players during the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City, September 14, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and defenseman Patrik Nemeth battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and defenseman Patrik Nemeth battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner, left, and defenseman Joe Hicketts battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner, left, and defenseman Joe Hicketts battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans watch the practice and take photos during the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City.
Fans watch the practice and take photos during the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena, in Traverse City. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
General Manager Steve Yzerman, left, and Advisor to General Manager Niklas Kronwall watch over the players during camp.
General Manager Steve Yzerman, left, and Advisor to General Manager Niklas Kronwall watch over the players during camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill gives instructions to his players during practice.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill gives instructions to his players during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Darren Helm, left, and center Christoffer Ehn battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Darren Helm, left, and center Christoffer Ehn battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth takes a shot during practice.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Mike Green takes a shot during practice.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening passes the puck during practice.
Detroit center Luke Glendening passes the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Recently retired defenseman Niklas Kronwall watches the practice from an observation deck. Kronwall is now an advisor to General Manager Steve Yzerman.
Recently retired defenseman Niklas Kronwall watches the practice from an observation deck. Kronwall is now an advisor to General Manager Steve Yzerman. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard spits out his water while taking a breather during practice.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard spits out his water while taking a breather during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on his players during practice.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on his players during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov tries to get the puck past goaltender Kaden Fulcher during practice.
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov tries to get the puck past goaltender Kaden Fulcher during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov waits for his turn during practice.
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov waits for his turn during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen, right, keeps the puck away from defenseman Patrik Nemeth during practice.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen, right, keeps the puck away from defenseman Patrik Nemeth during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot during practice.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey, left, and left wing Chris Terry get tangled up while batting for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey, left, and left wing Chris Terry get tangled up while batting for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Chase Pearson, left, keeps the puck away from defenseman Moritz Seider during practice.
Detroit center Chase Pearson, left, keeps the puck away from defenseman Moritz Seider during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth takes a shot during practice.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom passes the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom passes the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill gives instructions to his players during camp.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill gives instructions to his players during camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon, left, tries to steal the puck from defenseman Mike Green during practice.
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon, left, tries to steal the puck from defenseman Mike Green during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov, left, an ddefenseman Dennis Cholowski battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit right wing Evgeny Svechnikov, left, an ddefenseman Dennis Cholowski battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley looks for an open man during practice.
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley looks for an open man during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon, left, and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon, left, and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing David Pope, left, keeps the puck away from right wing Evgeny Svechnikov during practice.
Detroit left wing David Pope, left, keeps the puck away from right wing Evgeny Svechnikov during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou looks to shoot the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou looks to shoot the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou, left, keeps the puck away from defenseman Dennis Cholowski during practice.
Detroit left wing Andreas Athanasiou, left, keeps the puck away from defenseman Dennis Cholowski during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Filip Larsson makes a glove save during practice.
Detroit goaltender Filip Larsson makes a glove save during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit center Dominic Turgeon, center Christoffer Ehn, and defenseman Madison Bowey battle for the puck during practice.
(From left) Detroit center Dominic Turgeon, center Christoffer Ehn, and defenseman Madison Bowey battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Mike Green looks for an open man during practice.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green looks for an open man during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Calvin Pickard stops a shot during practice.
Detroit goaltender Calvin Pickard stops a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Calvin Pickard stops a shot during practice.
Detroit goaltender Calvin Pickard stops a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill, left, and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson chat during practice.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill, left, and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson chat during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath scoops up the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath scoops up the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi skates with the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi skates with the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Brian Lashoff takes a shot during practice.
Detroit defenseman Brian Lashoff takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Adam Erne takes a shot during practice.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Matt Puempel tries to deflect the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice.
Detroit left wing Matt Puempel tries to deflect the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to get the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to get the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Givani Smith, left, and Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit right wing Givani Smith, left, and Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Jacob de la Rose, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit center Jacob de la Rose, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, left, and defenseman Vili Saarijarvi battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, left, and defenseman Vili Saarijarvi battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Turner Elson, left, and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit center Turner Elson, left, and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner, left, and defenseman Brian Lashoff battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner, left, and defenseman Brian Lashoff battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner, left, and defenseman Brian Lashoff battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner, left, and defenseman Brian Lashoff battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Turner Elson, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit center Turner Elson, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, left, and right wing Givani Smith battle for the puck during practice.
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, left, and right wing Givani Smith battle for the puck during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot during practice.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to get a shot past goaltender Calvin Pickard.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to get a shot past goaltender Calvin Pickard. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Jacob de la Rose tries to get the puck past goaltender Calvin Pickard.
Detroit center Jacob de la Rose tries to get the puck past goaltender Calvin Pickard. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski takes a shot during practice.
Detroit defenseman Oliwer Kaski takes a shot during practice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Seider got a taste of that during the prospects tournament.

    “It’s a lot faster, but in the end, it’s hockey,” Seider said. “Everybody can play and it doesn’t matter if you come from Europe or North America, in the end, it’s just hockey. You have to play your game and it’s not like a lot of changes.”

    Blashill indicated Seider will play in Wednesday’s exhibition game in Chicago.

    “You train all summer to be on the ice for the first couple of games and I’m real excited and looking forward to put the jersey on for the first time,” Seider said.

    Glendening honored

    It was a whirlwind summer for Luke Glendening.

    The veteran forward got married, went on a honeymoon, then arrived at training camp and was named an alternate captain, replacing Niklas Kronwall.

    “It was a great summer,” Glendening said. “Finding out when I got here (about wearing an "A”), obviously it’s very humbling, I’m very honored. To be part of the tradition of the Red Wings, it’s great.”

    Glendening has always been one to lead by example rather than speaking up, and though that might change a bit, wearing a letter isn’t going to change Glendening much.

    “I don’t think it changes who I am,” Glendening said. “Maybe a bit, maybe more comfortable speaking up when I have something to say, but it’s not going to change who I am. I’m going to try to lead by example and that’s what I’ve done my entire career.”

    Almost done

    The Wings will have the annual Red-White intrasquad scrimmage Sunday.

    They’ll conclude the Traverse City training camp portion of the preseason Monday with a practice, then head home to face Chicago Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena in the first of nine exhibition games.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE