Detroit — Jimmy Devellano, the Red Wings’ longtime front office executive, Monday underwent successful surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor, the organization announced.

Devellano, 76, is currently in his 38th season with the Red Wings and his 53rd season overall in the National Hockey League. Devellano’s tenure with the Red Wings makes him the longest-serving hockey employee in team history.

Devellano is a seven-time Stanley Cup champion — three with the New York Islanders and four with the Red Wings. Devellano was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builder Category in 2010.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Vittorio Morreale, and Devellano is currently resting comfortably in his hospital room, the Wings’ said, and is expected to have a full and speedy recovery.

