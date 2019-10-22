Detroit News reporter Ted Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner take a look at defenseman Jonathan Ericsson being put on waivers and they preview the 2020 NHL Draft with potential Red Wings' draft picks like Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Alexander Holtz and Lucas Raymond.

Sudbury center Quinton Byfield, right, takes a shot against North Bay's Nick King during OHL action. (Photo: Gino Donato/Sudbury Wolves)

