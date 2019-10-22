LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit News reporter Ted Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner take a look at defenseman Jonathan Ericsson being put on waivers and they preview the 2020 NHL Draft with potential Red Wings' draft picks like Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Alexander Holtz and Lucas Raymond.

Podcast archive

 Ep. 2: Blashill kudos, Craig Simpson, Joe Bowen

Ep. 1: Nicklas Lidstrom interview, home opener

Meet our new podcast OctoPulse

OctoPulse Facebook page

Bonus coverage

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE