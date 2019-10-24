Grand Rapids goalie Calvin Pickard shut out the Admirals on Wednesday. (Photo: Mark Newman/Griffins)

Grand Rapids goalie Calvin Pickard made 26 saves and first-round pick Michael Rasmussen was named the third star with two assists in the Griffins' 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

The game featured the debut of defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, who was put on waivers by the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Ericsson, who played 176 games for Grand Rapids from 2006-09, set a new standard for the longest time span between Griffins appearances at 3,888 days, or 10 years, 7 months and 22 days (March 1, 2009 to Oct. 23, 2019).

The record had been held by Jimmy Howard at 2,831 days, or seven years, eight months and 28 days (May 6, 2009 to Feb. 4, 2017).

The Griffins improved to 3-2-0-1 and kicked off their four-game home stand with their first home-ice win of the season. They’ll host the Manitoba Moose on Friday at 7 p.m.

Game 6: Pickard shuts out Admirals

Box score: Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

Team stats: Grand Rapids Griffins

First-round picks: Michael Rasmussen (2+5=7/+2), Filip Zadina (1+0=1/-5), Moritz Seider (0+1=1/3), Joe Veleno (0+0=0/-5)

------

Game 5: Offense stalls in loss to Stars

The Griffins suffered their first regulation road loss and were held scoreless for the first time this season, falling 3-0 against the Stars on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Box score: Texas 3, Grand Rapids 0

Grand Rapids forward Tuner Elson skates against Texas. (Photo: Texas Stars Hockey)

------

Game 4: Griffins lose in a shootout in Texas

The Griffins fought back from a two-goal deficit in the third period but eventually fell 4-3 in a shootout against the Texas Stars on Friday night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Matt Puempel was named the third star with a power-play goal and an assist.

Box score: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3 (SO)

Grand Rapids defenseman Brian Lashoff throws a check against Texas. (Photo: Texas Stars Hockey)

------

Game 3: Larsson earns first professional win

The Griffins picked up their second road win of the season after defeating the Rockford IceHogs 4-2 on Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

Filip Larsson earned his first professional victory in his debut, saving 24 shots.

Box score: Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 2

Grand Rapids center Dominic Turgeon takes a faceoff against Rockford. (Photo: Todd Reicher/Nathan Vestal/Rockford IceHogs)

------

Game 2: Admirals spoil Griffins' home opener

Troy Grosenick turned aside all but one of the 39 shots he saw on Friday to spoil the home opener for the Griffins and backstop the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 win at Van Andel Arena.

Chris Terry scored the Griffins' only goal

Box score: Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 1

Griffins forward Filip Zadina skates with the puck against Milwaukee. (Photo: Mark Newman/Sam Iannamico)

--------

Game 1: Griffins earn season-opening win in Chicago

The Griffins opened up the regular season with an 8-5 victory against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Matthew Ford led the Griffins with a career-high-tying four-point night.

Box score: Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 5