Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Red Wings trade for forward Perlini
The Red Wings acquired forward Brendan Perlini from Chicago Monday for defenseman Alex Regula.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Red Wings trade for forward Perlini
The Red Wings acquired forward Brendan Perlini from Chicago Monday for defenseman Alex Regula.
Perlini, 23, was the 2014 first-round pick of Arizona (12th overall), and has played 200 NHL games with 72 points (45 goals, 27 assists), scoring 17 goals during the 2017-18 season.
Perlini (6-foot-3, 211-pounds), a former teammate of Dylan Larkin playing youth hockey with Belle Tire, has played in one game with the Blackhawks this season.
Regula was a 2018 third-round pick of the Wings, and plays with London in the OHL.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.