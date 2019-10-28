The Red Wings acquired Brendan Perlini in a trade with the Blackhawks. (Photo: Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press)

The Red Wings acquired forward Brendan Perlini from Chicago Monday for defenseman Alex Regula.

Perlini, 23, was the 2014 first-round pick of Arizona (12th overall), and has played 200 NHL games with 72 points (45 goals, 27 assists), scoring 17 goals during the 2017-18 season.

Perlini (6-foot-3, 211-pounds), a former teammate of Dylan Larkin playing youth hockey with Belle Tire, has played in one game with the Blackhawks this season.

Regula was a 2018 third-round pick of the Wings, and plays with London in the OHL.