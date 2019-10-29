LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Ken Holland’s new team proved to be the perfect tonic for the Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin (power play) and Patrik Nemeth scored 52 seconds apart in the first period and goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots as the Wings ended an eight-game winless streak Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Edmonton.

Filip Hronek added an empty-net goal to clinch it, after a crucial Wings’ penalty kill, to secure a much-needed victory.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Oilers 1

“It was a great feeling but it was building, it’s not a fluke,” Larkin said. “It was a relief for us. We stuck with it, and against a good team, we gutted it out.”

The victory for the Wings (4-8-1) came against Holland, the former general manager who left to become GM of the Edmonton Oilers last spring when Steve Yzerman replaced him in Detroit.

Edmonton (8-4-1) is off to a surprisingly good start, but having won only one of its last five games, the Oilers could be coming down to earth.

They proved to be the perfect opponent for the struggling Wings, who never really let the Oilers get going.

The Wings contained star Edmonton forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl until Draisaitl scored his 10th goal — set up by McDavid — at 12 minutes, 48 seconds of the third period, cutting the lead to 2-1.

More: Ken Holland understands frustration of Red Wings fans

“They’re tough players to defend,” Nemeth said. “McDavid has the speed and Draisaitl has the shot and they’re real dynamic together. It’s a real tough job to do that (stop them) and it takes not only one or two guys but every guy on the ice has to do their job, and we did a pretty good job.”

Edmonton came into the game with the top-ranked power play (33.3 percent) in the NHL, but were shut down by the Wings late in the first period, another Oiler man advantage midway in the second period, and then a crucial 4-on-3 with six minutes to go with Draisaitl and McDavid skating dangerously with open ice.

“That was huge,” Nemeth said of the late penalty kill. “You don’t want to take a penalty there, but at the end of the game stuff happens. We did a real good job of trying to take away the one-timer there and got some good saves and good sticks (deflecting pucks).”

The Wings came into the game ranked 29th on the penalty kill, but some adjustments over the past few days appeared to have helped.

“You have to win to breed confidence, so it’s a huge way to find a way to win,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “The (penalty) kill was excellent.”

Said Larkin: “When your PK is great, your goaltending is great, and he’s your best penalty killer and Howie made huge saves there.”

Larkin opened the scoring at 7:41 in the first period with his fourth goal.

Larkin took a pass from Taro Hirose near the side of the net, whirled inside and beat goalie Mikko Koskinen.

The Wings pushed the lead to 2-0 just 52 seconds later on Nemeth’s first goal as a Wing.

Edmonton failed to clear the puck out of its zone, with a weak attempt landing on Nemeth’s stick at the point.

Nemeth took a stride in and snapped a shot that beat Koskinen high glove side at 8:33.

“It was nice but they have a lot of real good offensive threats,” Nemeth said of his first goal as Wing, which turned out to be the game-winner.

“It’s early in the game still, and we just had to continue to play the way we did, the way we played in the third period (Sunday) and bring it and play with it tonight.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan

Red Wings 3, Oilers 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Fans pose with people in costumes on the concourse of Little Caesars Arena before the game as the team hosted a &quot;Halloween Bash&quot; and encouraged fans to show up in costume as the Detroit Red Wings host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Fans pose with people in costumes on the concourse of Little Caesars Arena before the game as the team hosted a "Halloween Bash" and encouraged fans to show up in costume as the Detroit Red Wings host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Red Wings and the Oilers pile up in front of Edmonton's net in the first period.
The Red Wings and the Oilers pile up in front of Edmonton's net in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice in the first period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Edmonton right wing Zack Kassian checks Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth into the boards in the first period.
Edmonton right wing Zack Kassian checks Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth into the boards in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula tries to tame a bouncing puck in the first period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula tries to tame a bouncing puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by center Dylan Larkin in the first period.
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by center Dylan Larkin in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, and center Valtteri Filppula celebrate a goal by Nemeth in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, and center Valtteri Filppula celebrate a goal by Nemeth in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Givani Smith checks Edmonton defenseman Matthew Benning into the boards in the first period.
Detroit right wing Givani Smith checks Edmonton defenseman Matthew Benning into the boards in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin takes a shot on goal in the first period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin takes a shot on goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin shoots the puck past Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse in the first period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin shoots the puck past Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the Detroit Red Wings Ice Crew clear the ice while wearing Halloween costumes in the first period.
Members of the Detroit Red Wings Ice Crew clear the ice while wearing Halloween costumes in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck up the ice in the first period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck up the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula moves the puck away from Edmonton center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during the second period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula moves the puck away from Edmonton center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley is shoved to the ice by Edmonton left wing Jujhar Khaira during the second period.
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley is shoved to the ice by Edmonton left wing Jujhar Khaira during the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley tries to steal the puck from Edmonton left wing Jujhar Khaira during the second period.
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley tries to steal the puck from Edmonton left wing Jujhar Khaira during the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to score on Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the second period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to score on Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The teams mix it up during a second-period scuffle.
The teams mix it up during a second-period scuffle. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Givani Smith and Edmonton defenseman Kris Russell battle for the puck in front of goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the second period.
Detroit right wing Givani Smith and Edmonton defenseman Kris Russell battle for the puck in front of goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Edmonton center Connor McDavid and Detroit center Valtteri Filppula battle for the puck during the second period.
Edmonton center Connor McDavid and Detroit center Valtteri Filppula battle for the puck during the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Edmonton center Connor McDavid flies between Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, and goaltender Jimmy Howard while trying to score during the second period.
Edmonton center Connor McDavid flies between Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, and goaltender Jimmy Howard while trying to score during the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Edmonton center Riley Sheahan during the third period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Edmonton center Riley Sheahan during the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to keep the puck away from Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom during the third period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to keep the puck away from Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom during the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the puck past Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen while being chased by Edmonton defenseman Ethan Bear during the third period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the puck past Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen while being chased by Edmonton defenseman Ethan Bear during the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou can't get the puck past Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the third period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou can't get the puck past Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams mix it up during a scuffle in the third period.
The two teams mix it up during a scuffle in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE