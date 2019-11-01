HoneyBaked forward Emma Gentry was one of five Michigan hockey players named to the U.S. under-18 women's national team. (Photo: HoneyBaked Hockey)

Five Michigan hockey players were named to the U.S. under-18 women's national team which will compete at the world championships in Bratislava, Slovakia from Dec. 26-Jan. 2.

► Forward Emma Gentry(Alpena) HoneyBaked

► Goaltender Callie Shanahan (Commerce) HoneyBaked

► Forward Kirsten Simms (Plymouth) Selects Academy

► Goaltender Amanda Thiele (Milford) Belle Tire

► Forward Clara Van Wieren (Okemos) Shattuck St. Mary’s

The 23-player roster features nine representatives of Minnesota followed by Michigan (5) Illinois (3) and New York (2). In addition, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire each have one player.

The U.S. will be aiming for its 13th-straight medal against teams from Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

The U.S. has played in the gold-medal game in each of the first 12 years of the event and earned seven gold medals (2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), more than any other nation.

The U.S. has also taken home silver five times (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019) .

“We are looking forward to this year’s world championships in Slovakia,” Team USA head coach Maura Crowell said in a press release.

“After a thorough evaluation process over the last several months, we have assembled a deep and experienced group of players from across the country. We feel confident in this group as we strive to bring gold back to the United States.”

Team USA will open against Finland on Thursday, Dec. 26. The men's world under-18 championships will be held in Plymouth and Ann Arbor from April 16-26, 2020.