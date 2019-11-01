Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) shoots the puck past Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard during the first period. (Photo: Karl B DeBlaker, Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. – When, and if, the Red Wings complete this rebuild successfully, you wonder if they’ll look a little bit like the Carolina Hurricanes.

And, the thing is, there is an argument to be made that maybe the Hurricanes aren’t completely done yet, maybe a need of a bit maturing and adding maybe another piece.

But the thing is, the Hurricanes look pretty darn good right now, and it showed Friday in a 7-3 victory over the Red Wings.

In an entertaining and at times, wild, game, the Hurricanes just had a little too much offensive depth for the Wings to contain.

BOX SCORE: Hurricanes 7, Red Wings 3

Anthony Mantha had two goals, one on the power play, and Tyler Bertuzzi had the other as the Wings fell to 4-9-1.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard made 16 saves before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier, after the Hurricanes made it 5-2 at 11:08 of the second period.

Sebastian Aho had two goals, Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas, Brock McGinn (shorthanded) and Teuvo Teravainen (empty net) added goals while former Wings goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 29 shots.

Mrazek has found a home in Carolina, where he’s 7-1-1 this season, and has now won his last 12 regular season starts at PNC Arena and 14 overall (counting playoffs).

After Friday’s morning skate, coach Jeff Blashill praised the Hurricanes’ forecheck.

“You got to get out of your end, that’s the No. 1 thing by a country mile,” Blashill said. “They’re going to forecheck real hard, their defense are going to come down the walls as hard as anybody’s defense does.

“In their offensive zone, they’re going to shoot tons of pucks and their defense one-times pucks all the time and they cycle it down to the bottom. When they can’t they make a ton of plays in the slot, so you have to be strong in your net-front.”

The game turned early in the second period, with the game tied 1-1.

On the opening shift of the second period, Aho scored his 4th goal just 27 seconds in.

The Wings challenged for goalie interference, but it was determined Mike Green caused Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele to make interference with Howard’s pad, nullifying any interference.

The unsuccessful challenge led to a Red Wings’ penalty, and Carolina made the Wings’ pay.

Niederreiter went hard to the net and batted his own rebound, batting in his 2nd goal, at 1:48, and giving the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead.

Carolina appeared to add another quick goal to give itself a three-goal lead, but a successful Wings’ challenge on a Hurricanes’ offside nullified the goal.

Mantha’s second goal of the game, 9th of the season, on a one-timer on the power play, cut Carolina’s lead to 3-2.

But just 26 seconds later, at 8:28, Necas converted a nice pass from Ryan Dzingel, Necas’ 3rd goal, after a rush up the ice, putting Carolina head 4-2.

The Hurricanes drove Howard out of the net at 11:08, Aho banking a rebound off the back of Howard’s pad.

“We have to get the puck out of our end,” Blashill said. “One way or another it’s got to end up out of our end, that’ll be the biggest point of that.

“You can’t afford to turn multiple pucks over and they just feed off that energy.”

Bertuzzi's 6th goal, at 16:12 of the second period, cut the Hurricanes' lead to 5-3 and gave the Wings some brief hope.

Bertuzzi drove to the net and redirected a shot-pass from Dylan Larkin through Mrazek.

But then Bertuzzi took a tripping penalty at 19:24, cutting into the comeback attempt.

The Hurricanes opened the third period on the power play, but nullified it on Jordan Staal's hooking penalty. After the 4-on-4 expired, the Hurricanes regained the three-goal lead on McGinn's shorthanded goal, his 1st of the season, on a nice 2-on-2 rush, thwarting the Wings' comeback hopes.

Teravainen added the exclamation point with his 3rd goal, into an empty net, at 16:38 of the third period, making it 7-3.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan