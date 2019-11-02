Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) looks up at the scoreboard after scoring during the first period. (Photo: Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

Sunrise, Florida — This one wasn't much better for the Red Wings.

An evening after being clobbered in Carolina, the Wings had no easier time on Saturday in Florida, where the Panthers rolled over the Wings 4-0.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals, and Brett Connolly and Aleksander Barkov (power play) had single goals for the Panthers, while goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida’s big and expensive free-agent signing last summer, made 22 saves for his first shutout as a Panther.

It was a methodical, decisive knockout for the Panthers (7-3-4), who outshot the Wings (4-10-1) 41-22 and controlled the game from nearly the start.

BOX SCORE: Panthers 4, Red Wings 0

The Wings have now lost 10 of their last 11 — 1-9-1 in that stretch — and are quickly seeing this season dissolve. They've been out-scored 46-19 during those 11 games.

With the Wings struggling the way they’ve been, the last thing they needed was an early deficit.

But that’s exactly what they got when Tyler Bertuzzi went to the box for high sticking just 1:02 into the game and Florida capitalized just three seconds after Bertuzzi’s penalty expired with Connolly firing high over Bernier for his fifth goal.

Barkov made it 2-0 at 16:54 of the first period, putting a rebound past Bernier on the power play, Barkov’s second goal.

Huberdeau made it 3-0 at 6:45 of the second period, off a scramble in front of Bernier.

The Wings went seven minutes without a shot at one point in the second period, an indication of what kind of evening it was.

Huberdeau capped a nice passing play after a Wings power play expired at 10:46 of the third period, redirecting a pass past Bernier for his ninth goal.

Special teams have been a troublesome issue during this losing streak and they were again Saturday. The Wings weren't effective while going 0-for-3 on the power play, while allowing one Florida power-play goal, and another goal three seconds after a Wings penalty expired.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan