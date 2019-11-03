Blackhawks rookie Kirby Dach warms up before a game in Chicago on Oct. 22. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP)

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman pulled a pre-draft prank on Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach earlier this year.

On the most recent podcast of "Spittin' Chiclets" with former NHLers Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, Dach, the third overall draft choice by Chicago, described a meeting with Yzerman before the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver.

"I only had eight or nine interviews," Dach said. "My interviews were short and sweet. I didn't get any tough questions. Actually, (Steve) Yzerman in Detroit grilled me.

"I sit down and say, 'Nice to meet you.' He's a hockey legend and I'm trying to be respectful.

"He says, 'I hear you smoke weed.'

"I said, 'No I really don't.'

"He says, 'OK,' and the questions go on.

"And then he says, 'So are you sure you don't smoke any pot? I had a couple of teammates who said you smoke weed.'

"I said, 'No, I don't really smoke any weed.'

"He says, 'Are you sure?'

"I said, 'Ya. I'm sure.'

"He's like an intimidating guy. He's very intense and he's in your face and I'm sitting there and I'm starting to sweat and I'm thinking I'm going to have to change my shirt after this for the next interview.

"But then, after I got out, he's like, 'I know you don't but I was just (messin') with you.'"

After Dach went third overall to the Blackhawks, Yzerman said he considered moving back in the draft, and possibly acquire more draft picks from another team, but nothing materialized so he took defenseman Moritz Seider with the sixth pick.

“We had to make a decision,” Yzerman said at the draft.

“In our opinion he was one of the top defensemen in the draft. Anyone we picked (at No. 6 overall) would have filled a need, based on where we’re at. A big, good skating, smart defenseman…it’s a very valuable asset.”

Seider has four assists and is plus-three in 10 games with the Red Wings' AHL affiliate in the American Hockey League.

The 6-4, 207-pound Seider had an assist in Grand Rapids' 5-3 loss against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday.

Dach, a 6-4, 200-pound winger, has one goal and two assists in seven games with the Blackhawks this year.