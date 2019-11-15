Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, center, reacts after scoring past Detroit Red Wings goalie goalie Jonathan Bernier during overtime. (Photo: Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press)

That changed real quickly.

The Red Wings were about two minutes from winning a hockey game Thursday, then suddenly saw it taken away, as Los Angeles defeated the Wings 3-2 in overtime.

Kings forward Alex Iafallo's goal 23 seconds into overtime won it. Drew Doughty fired a shot from the slot that caromed off the glass behind the net, landed at the post, and Iafallo tapped the puck past goalie Jonathan Bernier.

The Kings were able to reach overtime when Adrian Kempe put back a rebound at 18 minutes, 12 seconds of the third period.

BOX SCORE: Kings 3, Red Wings 3, OT

Tyler Bertuzzi had both Wings goals, while Anze Kopitar scored the other Kings goal.

The Wings (7-12-2) saw their 3-game winning streak come to an end, while the Kings rose to 7-11-1.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots for the Wings, seeing his 3-game winning streak come to an end. Jonathan Quick stopped 19 shots for Los Angeles.

Here are other highlights from Thursday’s game:

Detroit's goals

Bertuzzi tied it 1-1 at 4:36 of the second period.

Anthony Mantha gained control of a loose puck along the boards, raced down the ice on a 2-on-1 rush, and made a nick backhand pass to Bertuzzi, who beat goalie Jonathan Quick high.

Bertuzzi made it 2-1 at 2:58 of the third period — his second two-goal game of the year — giving the Wings a 2-1 lead.

Mantha forced a turnover deep in the Kings’ zone and fed Dylan Larkin, who centered a pass to a lunging Bertuzzi in the slot for Bertuzzi’s eighth goal.

Welcome back, E

The game marked the return, and season debut, of Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson.

The veteran started the season in Grand Rapids, getting some game action, after being hurt late last season and this preseason.

Ericsson played 20:40, was credited with one block, and played nearly four minutes shorthanded.Ericsson did lose position to Kempe in the final two minutes of regulation time, with Kempe converting down low for the tying goal.

In 10 games with the Griffins, Ericsson had two assists and a plus-4 rating.

Kings goals

Kopitar opened the scoring with his eighth goal, at 5:47 of the first period.

Kopitar, crashing the net, tapped a loose puck in the crease past Bernier, extending Kopitar’s point-streak against the Wings to five games.

Kempe tied it at 18:12 of the third period, with the goalie pulled. Kempe got position on Ericsson and put back the puck past Bernier for his second goal.

Iafallo won it for Los Angeles with his fourth goal, just 23 seconds into overtime, tapping in the Doughty shot that bounded off the glass.

Bernier rolling

Even with the loss, Bernier took another step toward securing the No. 1 job in the short term.

Bernier played confidently, and gave the Wings a chance to earn a victory, only to be denied by a bad break in overtime.

What a save

And by a defenseman, no less.

Mike Green made two diving saves on Kings forward Jeff Carter in the first period, during a scramble in front of Bernier, keeping the score 1-0 in favor of the Kings.

Penalty-kill success

The Wings came into the game with the NHL's worst penalty kill, but killed all three Kings power plays.

Los Angeles came into the game with the NHL's worst home power play.

The Wings were unsuccessful on their only power-play attempt.

Injury report

Defenseman Filip Hronek joined Patrick Nemeth, Danny DeKeyser and Trevor Daley, all out injured.

What's next

The Wings visit San Jose Saturday (10:30 p.m./Fox Sports Detroit/97.1) in the final game of a three-game California trip.

