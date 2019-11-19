Red Wings defenseman Dylan McIlrath (20) defends against Senators center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) in the first period on Tuesday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — That first game returning from a lengthy West Coast trip, for whatever reason, is never an easy one in the NHL.

Be it the body is readjusting to the time change, or getting the legs back after a long flight, or often times the opponent, it’s a usually a rough night.

That's what it was for the Red Wings on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

Ottawa, which likely will battle with the Wings all season for the division and conference basement, scored three second-period goals, leading the Senators to a 4-3 victory.

Anthony Mantha scored his 12th goal, with goalie Jonathan Bernier pulled for the extra skater, at 17 minutes, 14 seconds in the third period, cutting the lead to 4-3 and creating hope at LCA.

Robby Fabbri and Valtteri Filppula (shorthanded) gave the Wings a 2-1 lead after one period. But the Senators scored three times in the second period to take control of the game.

Bernier didn’t get much help defensively, while making 29 stops. Ottawa’s Anders Nilsson made 35 saves, including a timely stop on Frans Nielsen — yes, Nilsson on Nielsen — on a 2-on-0 Wings’ shorthanded rush that could have sliced Ottawa’s lead to 4-3 late in the second period.

Anthony Duclair scored twice, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk had the other Ottawa goals.

The Wings (7-13-3) saw their five-game point streak come to an abrupt end, and with Minnesota defeating Buffalo, moved back to the absolute bottom — 31st of 31 teams — in the overall NHL standings.

Ottawa (9-11-1) has quietly won seven of its last 11 games and has been much better than many analysts had expected.

“They’re going to play hard,” coach Jeff Blashill said of the Senators after Tuesday’s morning skate. “They have some young, talented players, some real good, young talented players and they’re going to play hard.

“I know Nilsson, specifically, has been real good for them. I saw him firsthand when he played for Sweden and beat us (Team USA) in the world championships. They’re like every other team in the league, they have good players and it’s a hard match-up, regardless of either of our records.”

The game turned in the second period, with the Wings clinging to a 2-1 lead.

Duclair got his ninth goal, and second of the evening, at the 5 minute mark.

Duclair received a pass from Logan Brown coming down the wing, Duclair glided around Mike Green, and snapped a shot past Bernier, tying the game.

Just 57 seconds later, the Senators broke the tie.

With the teams skating four skaters per side, Pageau intercepted a Dylan Larkin pass intended for Dennis Cholowski at the point.

Pageau broke in alone, and slipped his 12th goal of the season past Bernier.

The Senators completed the barrage with Tkachuk’s seventh goal at 10:22.

Duclair had the puck in the corner and found Tkachuk driving to the net, past Cholowski, and banged a shot past Bernier.

The Wings were coming off a 1-0-2 three-game trip through California, earning four of a possible six points.

Veteran defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, who was recalled from Grand Rapids last week, noticed a Wings team who was gaining confidence.

"I wasn't here for when they had that tough little run (12 losses in 13 games) but it feels like the room has some confidence," Ericsson said. "Obviously we can get even more than that. How we get there is just working hard and keep going at it. Winning games, getting pucks in, you have to build your own confidence.

"Nothing is just going to be given to you."

After Duclair gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead in the first period, splitting through Ericsson and Madison Bowey and breaking in alone on Bernier, the Wings tied it with Fabbri's fourth goal and third with the Wings.

Fabbri took a pass from Filppula from inside the circle and snapped a shot that Nilsson gloved, but dropped in the crease. Ottawa's Brown attempted to control the puck with his stick, but inadvertently knocked the puck into the net.

The Wings took the lead with Filppula's shorthanded goal at 18:32 of the first period.

Filppula and Darren Helm broke free on a 2-on-1 rush, and Filppula kept the puck and ripped a shot for his third goal of the season.

The Wings lost Helm after the second period to a lower body injury, and Mike Green in the third period to an upper body injury.

