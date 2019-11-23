Devils 5, Red Wings 1
New Jersey Devils right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) fights with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dylan McIlrath (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) and New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) vie for the puck during the first period on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. The Red Wings lost, 5-1. Bill Kostroun, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates between New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) and defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the first period. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) checks Detroit Red Wings center Christoffer Ehn (70) during the first period. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson (7) and Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) vie for the puck during the first period. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) skates after the puck as he is pursued by Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) and defenseman Madison Bowey (74) during the second period. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates his goal with New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) during the second period. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils center John Hayden (15) skates with the puck as he is pursued by Detroit Red Wings left wing Brendan Perlini (29) during the second period. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils center Kyle Palmieri (21) cross checks Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) to the ice drawing a penalty during the second period. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) puts the puck into the nets for a goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils goaltender Louis Domingue (70) celebrates with Kyle Palmieri (21) after the Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
New Jersey Devils' Blake Coleman (20) celebrates his goal with Matt Tennyson (7), Miles Wood (44) and John Hayden (15) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
    Newark, N.J. — If you've watched the Red Wings, you've seen the script of this game often already this season.

    They stayed close for a while, allowed multiple goals in quick fashion, didn't generate enough offense (that's been a given), and wind up losing.

    Saturday, it was 5-1 to the New Jersey Devils, stretching the Wings' latest winless stretch to five (0-3-2).

    The Wings (7-15-3) return home Sunday to host Carolina.

    The Devils scored two goals in 1 minute, 59 seconds early in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie.

    BOX SCORE: Devils 5, Red Wings 1

    Devils defenseman Will Butcher got credit for a goal at 4:42, Butcher’s third goal, breaking a 1-1 tie.

    Butcher pass was tipped by Dennis Cholowski and the puck went to the crease, where it bounced off McIlrath’s skate — he was battling with Kyle Palmieri for position — and into an open net.

    Then at 6:41, Blake Coleman knocked the puck from Madison Bowey near the slot area, and snapped a shot past Bernier giving New Jersey a 3-1 lead.

    Taylor Hall clinched it for the Devils (8-10-4) with an empty-net goal at 15:23 (coach Jeff Blashill pulled goalie Jonathan Bernier with about five minutes left), and Coleman added icing with 11 seconds left to close the scoring, his seventh goal.

    Taro Hirose and New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri exchanged goals 26 seconds apart in the second period.

    Hirsoe opened the scoring with his second goal, at 3:32. Madison Bowey eased some of the sting of his two consecutive penalties near the end of the first period by centering a pass into the slot, and Hirose redirected the puck past goalie Louis Domingue.

    But the momentum was short lived for the Wings.

    On a similar play on the other end, Hall centered a pass out of the corner to Palmieri, who took a stride to between the hashmarks and snapped a shot past Bernier.

    The Wings might have also suffered a big loss personnel wise, losing Anthony Mantha. The team announced Mantha would not return after the first period, having only played 3:03 on three shifts.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

