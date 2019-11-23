Newark, N.J. — If you've watched the Red Wings, you've seen the script of this game often already this season.

They stayed close for a while, allowed multiple goals in quick fashion, didn't generate enough offense (that's been a given), and wind up losing.

New Jersey Devils center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates his goal with New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) during the second period. (Photo: Bill Kostroun, Associated Press)

Saturday, it was 5-1 to the New Jersey Devils, stretching the Wings' latest winless stretch to five (0-3-2).

The Wings (7-15-3) return home Sunday to host Carolina.

The Devils scored two goals in 1 minute, 59 seconds early in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie.

BOX SCORE: Devils 5, Red Wings 1

Devils defenseman Will Butcher got credit for a goal at 4:42, Butcher’s third goal, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Butcher pass was tipped by Dennis Cholowski and the puck went to the crease, where it bounced off McIlrath’s skate — he was battling with Kyle Palmieri for position — and into an open net.

Then at 6:41, Blake Coleman knocked the puck from Madison Bowey near the slot area, and snapped a shot past Bernier giving New Jersey a 3-1 lead.

Taylor Hall clinched it for the Devils (8-10-4) with an empty-net goal at 15:23 (coach Jeff Blashill pulled goalie Jonathan Bernier with about five minutes left), and Coleman added icing with 11 seconds left to close the scoring, his seventh goal.

Taro Hirose and New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri exchanged goals 26 seconds apart in the second period.

Hirsoe opened the scoring with his second goal, at 3:32. Madison Bowey eased some of the sting of his two consecutive penalties near the end of the first period by centering a pass into the slot, and Hirose redirected the puck past goalie Louis Domingue.

But the momentum was short lived for the Wings.

On a similar play on the other end, Hall centered a pass out of the corner to Palmieri, who took a stride to between the hashmarks and snapped a shot past Bernier.

The Wings might have also suffered a big loss personnel wise, losing Anthony Mantha. The team announced Mantha would not return after the first period, having only played 3:03 on three shifts.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan