Detroit — The Red Wings, last in the NHL in wins, didn't get one Sunday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes extended the Wings winless streak to six games with a 2-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena, dropping the Wings home record to a league-worst 4-7-1.

For most of the game, the Wings had more giveaways than shots on goal. They didn’t have a single power-play chance until the final two minutes, that’s how little pressure they applied in the Canes’ zone, and their best two scoring chances came on short-handed breakaways, both snuffed by Carolina's backup goalie James Reimer.

The Red Wings ended up being outshot 36-19. They managed two shots in the first 17 minutes of the third period.

They finished with 25 giveaways.

BOX SCORE: Hurricanes 2, Red Wings 0

The stellar play of goalie Jimmy Howard was the only reason the game was close. But with 3:06 left, coach Jeff Blashill pulled Howard to get an extra skater. Then, with 2:27 left, the Canes' Nino Niederreiter was sent to the penalty box for hooking.

The Wings' first power play of the game was a two-man advantage. But they didn't even get a shot before Teuvo Teravainen scored an empty-net goal, after Sebastian Aho stole the puck.

Aho scored the first goal.

Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth looks away as Carolina celebrates a goal by left wing Sebastian Aho in the second period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Andrei Svechnikov, perhaps unwittingly, used an old Joe Louis Arena trick to break a scoreless tie in the second period. The Hurricanes forward fired a shot wide of the Red Wings net. He might’ve been trying to hit Teravainen with a pass.

But the puck caromed hot off the lively backboards, just like it used to at the old arena, right into the crease. Howard lost the puck in his skates just long enough to allow Aho to bang in his 12th goal of the season, putting the Canes on the board with 9:23 left.

The game itself wasn’t that closely played. After two periods, the Wings had 17 giveaways and 16 shots. Defenseman Dennis Cholowski (three), Jonathan Ericsson (two), Dylan McIlrath (two) and Alex Biega (two) accounted for nine of the turnovers.

Both teams, playing on back-to-back nights and for the third time in four, showed the effects of that grind throughout the game, especially in a scrambly first period.

Howard came up big making 13 saves, several set up by nine giveaways by the Wings.

Darren Helm had three Grade-A chances in the first period, including a short-handed breakaway that he shoved into the pads of Reimer. Frans Nielsen had a partial breakaway while the Wings were short-handed in the second period.

Filip Zadina, the Wings first-round pick (sixth overall) in 2018 who was called up from Grand Rapids earlier Sunday to fill in for injured goals leader Anthony Mantha (lower body), started the game on the second line.

He set up quality scoring chances for both his linemates Helm and Valtteri Filppula in the first period.

But he was playing his third game in three nights, the first two with Grand Rapids, and his ice time dwindled in the third period.

So did the Wings' scoring chances as the game went on.

