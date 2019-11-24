Detroit – The Red Wings called up forward Filip Zadina Sunday from Grand Rapids.

With forward Anthony Mantha (lower body) out of the lineup, for an unknown period of time, and forward Adam Erne (hand) also unavailable, the Wings needed a forward.

Filip Zadina (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

And Zadina, who has been producing offensively on a consistent basis lately, filled the requirements.

Zadina, 19, has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 19 games with the Griffins. But Zadina also had a six-game point streak going, before that ended in a shutout loss Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Wings’ 2018 first-round draft pick played nine games with the Wings last season, with three points (one goal, two assists).

Mantha was hurt in Saturday’s loss in New Jersey. Coach Jeff Blashill is expected to have more information on Mantha's status before Sunday night's game against Carolina.

