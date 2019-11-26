Detroit – What has been already a difficult season for the Detroit Red Wings is about to get a little more challenging.

Coach Jeff Blashill said forward Anthony Mantha will be out a minimum of two weeks with a lower-body injury suffered in Saturday’s loss in New Jersey.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha skates against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. (Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP)

Mantha, the team’s leading goal scorer with 12, appeared to have a knee-on-knee collision in the first period of the game and did not return, also missing Sunday’s loss against Carolina.

For now, Robby Fabbri gets the first shot at replacing Mantha on the a line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin.

While Mantha is out, the Wings might get back defenseman Mike Green back in time for Wednesday’s game against Toronto, as well as forward Adam Erne. Both have missed the last two games with injuries.

