Detroit — Usually it’s the Lions ruining Thanksgiving around Detroit — but the Red Wings squashed the joy out of Thanksgiving Eve this year.

On the biggest bar night of the year, the Wings gave their fans reason to drown their sorrows with a terrible 6-0 loss to Toronto.

Detroit center Luke Glendening skates away after Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott scored a goal in the first period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Nothing went remotely right for the Wings.

They lost starting goaltender Jimmy Howard to an apparent knee injury midway through the first period, after Howard allowed three goals on 14 shots.

The Wings allowed a season-high 26 shots in the second period, and allowed a season-high 53 for the game.

BOX SCORE: Maple Leafs 6, Red Wings 0

Maple Leafs fans took control of Little Caesars Arena, chanting loudly whenever goalie Frederik Andersen had to make a save (25 for the shutout).

The Wings didn’t have a power play all game.

And goalie Jonathan Bernier, who replaced Howard, had flu-like symptoms, which was a reason Bernier wasn’t even on the bench and was in the locker room when Howard was hurt.

The tone for the evening was set when Toronto’s Travis Dermott was credited with a goal just 1 minute, 4 seconds into the game, when his shot caromed off the skate of Frans Nielsen and past Howard.

From there, it got worse

Andreas Johnsson (one a power play), Tyson Barrie, John Tavares and William Nylander added Leafs goals.

The Wings (7-17-3) are now winless in seven games (0-5-2).

