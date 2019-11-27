Maple Leafs 6, Red Wings 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A shot by Toronto right wing William Nylander slips past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for a goal in the second period during a game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 27, 2019.
A shot by Toronto right wing William Nylander slips past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for a goal in the second period during a game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 27, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening skates away after Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott scored a goal in the first period of a game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 27, 2019.
Detroit center Luke Glendening skates away after Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott scored a goal in the first period of a game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 27, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on the game in the first period.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on the game in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini and Toronto left wing Pierre Engvall get tangled up along the boards in the first period.
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini and Toronto left wing Pierre Engvall get tangled up along the boards in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto left wing Dmytro Timashov (facing) celebrates with his teammates after a goal by defenseman Tyson Barrie in the first period.
Toronto left wing Dmytro Timashov (facing) celebrates with his teammates after a goal by defenseman Tyson Barrie in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard skates off the ice after being injured in the first period.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard skates off the ice after being injured in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, left, and Toronto right wing Kasperi Kapanen battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, left, and Toronto right wing Kasperi Kapanen battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to deflect the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to deflect the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou is chased by Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie in the first period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou is chased by Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to keep the puck away from Toronto left wing Pierre Engvall in the second period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to keep the puck away from Toronto left wing Pierre Engvall in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier fishes the puck out of the net as Toronto celebrates a goal by right wing William Nylander in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier fishes the puck out of the net as Toronto celebrates a goal by right wing William Nylander in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath checks Toronto center Jason Spezza into the boards in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath checks Toronto center Jason Spezza into the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) was awarded a goal during this play in the second period.
Toronto left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) was awarded a goal during this play in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier, left, and defenseman Patrik Nemeth try to keep Toronto center John Tavares from scoring in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier, left, and defenseman Patrik Nemeth try to keep Toronto center John Tavares from scoring in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto left wing Andreas Johnsson tries to deflect a shot past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period.
Toronto left wing Andreas Johnsson tries to deflect a shot past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to steal the puck away from Toronto center Frederik Gauthier in the second period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to steal the puck away from Toronto center Frederik Gauthier in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly battle for the puck along the boards in the third period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly battle for the puck along the boards in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Toronto defenseman Cody Ceci battle for the puck in the third period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Toronto defenseman Cody Ceci battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to skate the puck around Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie in the third period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to skate the puck around Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Usually it’s the Lions ruining Thanksgiving around Detroit — but the Red Wings squashed the joy out of Thanksgiving Eve this year.

    On the biggest bar night of the year, the Wings gave their fans reason to drown their sorrows with a terrible 6-0 loss to Toronto.

    Nothing went remotely right for the Wings.

    They lost starting goaltender Jimmy Howard to an apparent knee injury midway through the first period, after Howard allowed three goals on 14 shots.

    The Wings allowed a season-high 26 shots in the second period, and allowed a season-high 53 for the game.

    BOX SCORE: Maple Leafs 6, Red Wings 0

    Maple Leafs fans took control of Little Caesars Arena, chanting loudly whenever goalie Frederik Andersen had to make a save (25 for the shutout).

    The Wings didn’t have a power play all game.

    And goalie Jonathan Bernier, who replaced Howard, had flu-like symptoms, which was a reason Bernier wasn’t even on the bench and was in the locker room when Howard was hurt.

    The tone for the evening was set when Toronto’s Travis Dermott was credited with a goal just 1 minute, 4 seconds into the game, when his shot caromed off the skate of Frans Nielsen and past Howard.

    From there, it got worse

    Andreas Johnsson (one a power play), Tyson Barrie, John Tavares and William Nylander added Leafs goals.

    The Wings (7-17-3) are now winless in seven games (0-5-2).

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE