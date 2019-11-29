Philadelphia — Allow a late goal in a period once, a hockey team is asking for trouble.

Do it twice in a game, as the Red Wings did Friday, and you’re really tempting fate.

Then, let the opposing team score another two quick goals to open a period, and you're bound to lose.

Philadelphia's Sean Couturier scores a goal past Detroit goaltender Calvin Pickard during the second period. (Photo: Derik Hamilton, AP)

The Wings did all those things Friday, so it wasn’t really a surprise Philadelphia skated to a 6-1 victory.

The Flyers scored with 58 seconds left in the first period — a Shayne Gostisbehere power-play goal giving Philadephia 2-1 lead — and Sean Couturier scored with 12 seconds left in the second period, making it 3-1.

Then Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes (27 seconds of third period) and Oskar Lindblom (57 seconds) cemented the outcome, catching the Wings asleep and deflated.

Hayes scored his seventh, backhanding a puck after somehow working his way free toward Pickard, and Lindblom scored on a scramble in front of Pickard, with three Wings surrounding the crease. James van Riemsdyk added the final Flyers goal, again during a scramble.

Robby Fabbri (fifth goal) and Philadelphia’s Scott Laughlin traded early first-period goals. Fabbri's goal ended a drought of 164 minutes and 37 seconds before the last Wings' goal (Saturday in New Jersey, Taro Hirose).

With the five-goal differential Friday, the Wings now have a tidy, even number of minus-50 for the season.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, making his first start as a Red Wing — the team placed Jimmy Howard (mid-body) on injured reserve earlier in the afternoon — stopped 28 shots.

Carter Hart made 31 saves for the Flyers.

The Wings (7-18-3) fell deeper into last place in the overall standings and are now winless in eight games (0-6-2).

Gostisbehere broke a 1-1 tie with a backhand shot from just outside the post that appeared to deflect off Pickard’s blocker and into the net, his second goal of the season.

Pickard kept the Wings close with several fine saves during the second period, but he couldn’t escape unscathed.

Matt Niskanen found Couturier streaking in by himself down the center of the ice. Pickard made the initial save, but Couturier was able to get enough stick on the rebound to bat the puck past Pickard for Couturier’s eighth goal.

Laughlin opened the game’s scoring with a breakaway goal just 2:56 into the game, his second goal.

On Fabbri’s goal, Andreas Athanasiou attempted a shot that was blocked off a Flyers defenseman's skate, sat on the ice, and Fabbri blasted the shot in.

