Detroit — The Red Wings may have acquired their goaltender of the future.

The Wings acquired goaltender Eric Comrie Saturday from Arizona in exchange for defenseman Vili Saarijarvi.

Comrie, 24, was claimed off waivers by Arizona from Winnipeg on October 1. He has yet to see NHL playing time this season, but in four games with Tucson (AHL), Comrie (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) won all four games with a 2.75 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

In five career NHL starts with Winnipeg, Comrie is 2-3-0 with a 4.21 goals-against average and .870 save percentage.

A former 2013 second-round draft pick of the Jets, Comrie is 81-83-20 with a 2.88 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and eight shutouts in 187 AHL games.

With Jimmy Howard not signed beyond next season (and currently injured) and Jonathan Bernier signed only through next season — and no clear-cut option in Grand Rapids yet as Filip Larsson is struggling (2-5-0, .843 SVS) — Comrie has an opportunity to crack the NHL soon.

Saarijarvi (5-10, 180 pounds) was a 2015 third-round pick who never rose above the AHL.

In 13 games this season, Saarijarvi had one point (an assist) with a minus-5 rating.

Saarijarvi’s stock had fallen behind the likes of Filip Hronek, Dennis Cholowski, Gustav Lindstrom, Oliwer Kaski and Moritz Seider over the last couple seasons and arguably needed a start in another organization.

