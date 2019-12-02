Detroit — That makes it an even 10 now for the Red Wings.

Ten consecutive losses — the first two in overtime, the last eight in regulation time – with the Wings reaching that dubious achievement thanks to a 4-1 loss Monday to the New York Islanders.

If it seems like losing is the only the thing the Wings do these days, or thus far this season, you’re not far off.

New York Islanders center Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with Josh Bailey (12) in the first period Monday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

The 10-game winless streak surpasses an eight- and four-game losing streak they had earlier this season, sandwiched around a victory over Edmonton.

It’s all added up to the Wings reaching the 20-loss mark last night (7-20-3) in only their 30th game.

BOX SCORE: Islanders 4, Red Wings 1

Dylan Larkin (power play) ended a nine-game goal-scoring drought with a second-period goal, cutting the Islanders lead to 2-1.

But the Wings put the Islanders on a two-man advantage later almost five minutes later, and as the 5-on-3 expired, Islanders forward Jordan Eberle scored his first goal of the season to restore the two-goal lead, 3-1, at 16:34.

Eberle than added his second of the season and the night, at 13:24 of the third period, knocking in another rebound during a scramble in front of a prone goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier had first-period goals for the Islanders (18-5-2).

Both those goals typified what these 30 games so far have been like for the Wings.

On the Lee goal, the 6-foot-2 Islanders forward was left alone in front of Bernier — a lapse in defensive coverage, it appeared — and Lee batted in his seventh goal at 8:46.

The Islanders extended the lead on Beauvillier’s ninth goal at 13:17.

Typical, in ways, of the Wings’ luck at times, just as the power play was expiring for the Wings, Islanders forward Josh Bailey found Beuvillier exiting the penalty box and breaking in alone on Bernier.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots, in a game the Wings outshot the Islanders 31-25.

Varlamov was sharp in the third period with the Wings pressing early, stopping Tyler Bertuzzi with a diving save after a strong Wings’ shift.

Larkin scored the lone Wings' goal on a power play in the second period, putting back a rebound of Filip Zadina's shot.

It was also the Wings' first converted power play of the evening, on their fifth attempt, and third in succession in the second period, though the Wings, obviously didn't take advantage enough.

The previous four power plays by the Wings were moderately dangerous, at best.

After Monday’s morning skate, coach Jeff Blashill talked about the Wings’ season to this point, a season that's been marked with poor play in nearly every area conceivable.

But having to be a better defensive team, said Blashill, was one area that needs to be tightening, for sure, if the Wings are to get back to respectability.

“We have to be a team that defends well,” Blashill said. “We have to be a team that limits scoring opportunities. Through a large part of the early season, we did that 5-on-5. We weren’t giving up many scoring chances (at even strength).

“The last little bit, we’ve been giving up too many chances 5-on-5, too many rushes.”

The Wings did a much better job of staying in the Islanders' zone and creating offensive opportunities, something that hasn't been happening enough through this season.

The Wings kept the Islanders hemmed in much of the game, something Blashill mentioned was going to be important if the Wings are to have success.

"When we're a good team, we're spending team in the offensive zone," said Blashill after the morning skate. "We're a team that has to score dirty goals. We haven't scored much, when we do, we have to score those dirty goals."

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan