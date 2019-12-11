Detroit — Filip Zadina is heading back to Grand Rapids.

The Red Wings reassigned the young forward Wednesday — the Wings' 2018 first-round pick — after Zadina had played seven games, assisting on three goals.

The Red Wings reassigned Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids on Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Zadina, 20, had all three assists in the last four games, including setting up Christoffer Ehn for the Wings’ lone goal in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.

After a timid start, Zadina was a bit more noticeable in the last several games.

But this transaction likely has more to do with contracts then performance.

If Zadina plays less than 10 games, his entry-level contract extends another season, until the completion of the 2021-22 season.

It also might be a good idea to get Zadina away from the losing atmosphere right now. The Red Wings have lost their 12 consecutive games.

Zadina will join the Griffins on a six-game road trip on the West Coast.

Zadina has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 20 games with the Griffins, who are having their own difficulties.

Grand Rapids (9-13-1) is tied for last in the American Hockey League's Central Division, and is winless in seven games (0-6-1).

When asked about Zadina after Tuesday’s loss, Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said the forward has "done a solid job. (But) he’s got to make sure he’s real dangerous on the power play. Ultimately you got to have tons of confidence and moxie and make plays out there.

“He’s done a good job, he’s certainly learning how to battle and compete and understand how to win pucks.”

