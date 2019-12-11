Detroit — The Red Wings made additional personnel moves Wednesday, assigning defensemen Dennis Cholowski and Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids.

Cholowski, the 2016 first-round pick, has played in 29 games with eight points (two goals, six assists), and an alarming minus-22 rating.

The Red Wings assigned defenseman Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids on Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Cholowski, 21, is averaging over 19 minutes per game (19:34), but has continued to struggle with consistency, and has regressed defensively in recent weeks.

McIlrath, 27, has played in 16 games since being recalled from Grand Rapids, with no points but 48 hits (third on the team), while giving the Wings a physical presence in 14:49 of ice time per game.

The moves leave the Wings with the minimum of six defensemen — Filip Hronek, Patrik Nemeth, Mike Green, Trevor Daley, Jonathan Ericsson and Alex Biega — with Danny DeKeyser (lower body) apparently no closer to a return.

Earlier Wednesday, the Wings assigned Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids.

