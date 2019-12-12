Detroit — The Red Wings made a move for a defenseman, except it was at the minor-league level.

The Wings traded defenseman Oliwer Kaski, the undrafted European free agent who signed last spring, to Carolina for defenseman Kyle Wood.

Now, whether Wood, a 6-foot-7, 236-pound offensive defenseman, arrives in Detroit soon remains to be seen.

Wood, 23, originally was a 2014 third-round draft pick of Colorado. The Red Wings will be his fourth NHL organization.

This season in Charlotte, the Hurricanes’ minor-league affiliate, he had three goals and two assists (five points) in 14 games with a minus-6 plus-minus rating.

Kaski, 24, arrived from Finland, but has been struggling to adjust to the smaller North American ice surface, and has struggled defensively.

In 19 games, Kaski had five points (two goals, three assists) with a minus-8 rating.

